Trinseo Provides Preliminary Third Quarter 2018 Financial Results

Trinseo
(NYSE: TSE), a global materials company and manufacturer of plastics,
latex binders and synthetic rubber, today announced that third quarter
2018 results are expected to be below previously issued guidance. Third
quarter 2018 net income is estimated to be between $74 million and $80
million; Adjusted EBITDA is estimated to be between $140 million and
$146 million.
Net income is expected to be below previously issued guidance by
approximately $15 million with about $9 million from operating
performance and about $6 million from one-time expenses primarily
consisting of costs related to the project to insource administrative
services. Please note that, as is normal practice, the Company does not
provide estimates for reconciling items such as one-time expenses in its
guidance. In addition, Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be below
previously issued guidance by approximately $12 million.
The operational results include Feedstocks segment Adjusted EBITDA that
is approximately $20 million higher than previously issued guidance due
to better than expected styrene margins in Europe and Asia in the latter
part of the quarter. However, results in the Latex Binders, Synthetic
Rubber, Performance Plastics, and Polystyrene segments were below
previously issued guidance due to several factors.
Generally higher raw materials costs, a slowdown in the automotive
industry and the continuation of a weaker tire market negatively
impacted the Companys Performance Plastics and Synthetic Rubber
segments, leading to lower than expected sales volume and margin
compression in each of these segments. In addition, operating results in
Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, and Performance Plastics for the third
quarter were negatively impacted by a reduction in customer demand
driven by the continued uncertainty of global trade dynamics as well as
from customer destocking in anticipation of lower feedstock prices in
the future. Our expectation going forward is that weakness in the
automotive and tire markets, as well as the slowdown in China will
impact our future results to the extent trade uncertainty persists.
"Our third quarter results were impacted by several adverse operating
factors, including higher raw material costs, declining automotive
production as well as market uncertainty in China from ongoing trade
negotiations, said Chris Pappas, Trinseos President and Chief
Executive Officer. "We are actively evaluating and taking actions to
address these challenges and are working to minimize impacts on our
future results.
Previously issued guidance for the third quarter 2018 was net income of
$88 million to $96 million and Adjusted EBITDA of $150 million to $160
million. The Company had previously expected a minimal net timing impact
in the third quarter and currently expects an unfavorable impact of less
than $5 million.
Further details will be communicated on Trinseos third quarter
financial results conference call on November 7, 2018 at 10 am eastern
time.
Unaudited financial data for the fiscal quarter ended September 30, 2018
presented above are preliminary, based upon our good faith estimates and
subject to completion of our financial closing procedures. We have
provided ranges for our expectations described above because our fiscal
quarter closing procedures are not yet complete. While we expect that
our final financial results for the quarterly period ended September 30,
2018, following the completion of our financial closing procedures, will
be within the ranges described above, our actual results may differ
materially from these estimates as a result of the completion of our
financial closing procedures as well as final adjustments and other
developments that may arise between now and the time that our financial
results for this quarterly period are finalized. All of the data
presented above has been prepared by and is the responsibility of
management. This summary is not a comprehensive statement of our
financial results for the quarterly period.
Note 1: Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Performance
Measures to Net income
We present Adjusted EBITDA as a non-GAAP financial performance measure,
which we define as income from continuing operations before interest
expense, net; income tax provision; depreciation and amortization
expense; loss on extinguishment of long-term debt; asset impairment
charges; gains or losses on the dispositions of businesses and assets;
restructuring; acquisition related costs and other items. In doing so,
we are providing management, investors, and credit rating agencies with
an indicator of our ongoing performance and business trends, removing
the impact of transactions and events that we would not consider a part
of our core operations.
Lastly, we present Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted EPS as additional
performance measures. Adjusted Net Income is calculated as Adjusted
EBITDA (defined beginning with net income, above), less interest
expense, less the provision for income taxes and depreciation and
amortization, tax affected for various discrete items, as appropriate.
Adjusted EPS is calculated as Adjusted Net Income per weighted average
diluted shares outstanding for a given period. We believe that Adjusted
Net Income and Adjusted EPS provide transparent and useful information
to management, investors, analysts and other stakeholders in evaluating
and assessing our operating results from period-to-period after removing
the impact of certain transactions and activities that affect
comparability and that are not considered part of our core operations.
There are limitations to using the financial performance measures noted
above. These performance measures are not intended to represent net
income or other measures of financial performance. As such, they should
not be used as alternatives to net income as indicators of operating
performance. Other companies in our industry may define these
performance measures differently than we do. As a result, it may be
difficult to use these or similarly-named financial measures that other
companies may use, to compare the performance of those companies to our
performance. We compensate for these limitations by providing
reconciliations of these performance measures to our net income, which
is determined in accordance with GAAP.
For the reasons discussed above, we are providing the following
reconciliations of expected net income to Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted
EPS for the three months ended September 30, 2018. See "Note on
Forward-Looking Statements below for a discussion of the limitations of
these estimates. Amounts below may not sum due to rounding.
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
(In millions, except per share data)
|
|
September 30,
2018
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
|
$
|
140 - 146
|
Interest expense, net
|
|
(10)
|
Provision for income taxes
|
|
(17)
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
|
(32)
|
Reconciling items to Adjusted EBITDA (a)
|
|
(7)
|
Net Income
|
|
74 - 80
|
Reconciling items to Adjusted Net Income (a)
|
|
6
|
Adjusted Net Income
|
|
80 - 86
|
|
|
|
Weighted average shares- diluted (b)
|
|
43.3
|
EPS (Diluted)
|
|
$
|
1.70 - 1.83
|
Adjusted EPS
|
|
$
|
1.84 - 1.97
|
____________________
|
(a)
|
|
Reconciling items to Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Net Income for the
three months ended September 30, 2018 reflect the Companys
preliminary estimate of adjustments for the period.
|
|
|
|
(b)
|
|
Weighted average share information presented above is unaudited and
remains preliminary, based upon our good faith estimates and subject
to completion of our financial statement close procedures, as
discussed above.
|
|
|
