15.10.2020 14:00

Trinseo Receives Mass Balance Certification from ISCC

Trinseo (NYSE: TSE), a global materials company and manufacturer of plastics, latex binders and synthetic rubber, announced today that it received Mass Balance certification for three families of products it manufactures in Europe.

Trinseo Europe GmbH received the certification from the International Sustainability & Carbon Certification (ISCC), a globally applicable sustainability certification system that covers all sustainable feedstocks, including agricultural and forestry biomass, circular and bio-based materials and renewables, following an audit by TÜV Nord. ISCCs mass balance system is designed to support bio-economy and circular economy initiatives, such as reduce reuse recycle which in turn will reduce negative impacts to natural resources and reduce climate emissions.

Mass balance is a chain of custody model designed to keep track of the total amount of input (e.g. sustainable feedstock) throughout the production cycle and ensure an appropriate allocation to the finished goods. For example, recycled feedstock replaces an equivalent amount of virgin feedstock at the beginning of the value chain (input) to be allocated to the product (output) in such a manner that the input and output match.

The certification was issued for three material families manufactured at three European sites: polystyrene from Tessenderlo, Belgium, polycarbonate produced in Stade, Germany and synthetic rubber from Schkopau, Germany.

"The mass balance certification is another step taken by Trinseo, as a material solutions provider, towards helping our customers reach their sustainability goals. I am proud that Trinseo does not simply talk about being sustainable or environmentally friendly, but it is taking a leadership role to drive sustainability in our industry. We will continue to invest in future-oriented solutions, from our product portfolio to our processes, in accordance to the 2030 Sustainability Goals we announced earlier this year, said Andre Lanning, Vice President, Strategy, Corporate Development, Sustainability & Marketing Communications.

In July, Trinseo released its 2020 Sustainability & Corporate Social Responsibility Report and announced its 2030 Sustainability Goals on climate change, sustainable product portfolio, supplier and operational responsibility, and a sustainable workforce. Reaching a milestone celebrating its 10th anniversary this year, Trinseo believes it was high time to embark on an ambitious, measurable, and achievable longer-term sustainability journey, on which the mass balance certification represents a significant milestone.

About Trinseo

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) is a global materials solutions provider and manufacturer of plastics, latex binders, and synthetic rubber with a focus on delivering innovative, sustainable, and value-creating products that are intrinsic to our daily lives. Trinseo is dedicated to making a positive impact on society by partnering with like-minded stakeholders, and supporting the sustainability goals of our customers in a wide range of end-markets including automotive, consumer electronics, appliances, medical devices, packaging, footwear, carpet, paper and board, building and construction, and tires. Trinseo had approximately $3.8 billion in net sales with 2,700 employees globally in 2019. For more information, please visit: www.trinseo.com.

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements including, without limitation, statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, projections, expectations, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements, which are not statements of historical facts. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words like "expect, "estimate, "will, "may, or expressions of similar meaning. Forward-looking statements reflect managements evaluation of information currently available and are based on the Companys current expectations and assumptions regarding the impact from the COVID-19 pandemic, the Companys business, the economy and other future conditions. Specific factors that could cause future results to differ from those expressed by the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, risks related to the ongoing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and those discussed in the Companys Annual Report for the year ended December 31, 2019 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC), in subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and in other filings and furnishings made by the Company with the SEC from time to time. Other unknown or unpredictable factors could also have material adverse effects on the Companys performance. As a result of these or other factors, the Companys actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date hereof and are not a guarantee of future performance. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as otherwise required by law.

