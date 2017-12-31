Trinseo to Present at Jefferies 2018 Global Industrials Conference

Trinseo
(NYSE: TSE), a global materials solutions provider and manufacturer of
plastics, latex binders and synthetic rubber, today announced President
and CEO, Chris Pappas will speak at the Jefferies 2018 Global
Industrials Conference on Wednesday, August 8 at 2:40 pm Eastern time in
New York.
To listen to the live webcast of the presentation click on the register
link.
About Trinseo
Trinseo (NYSE: TSE) is a global materials solutions provider and
manufacturer of plastics, latex binders, and synthetic rubber. We are
focused on delivering innovative and sustainable solutions to help our
customers create products that touch lives every day products that are
intrinsic to how we live our lives across a wide range of end-markets,
including automotive, consumer electronics, appliances, medical devices,
lighting, electrical, carpet, paper and board, building and
construction, and tires. Trinseo had approximately $4.4 billion in net
sales in 2017, with 16 manufacturing sites around the world, and
approximately 2,200 employees. For more information visit www.trinseo.com.
Note on Forward-Looking Statements
This press release may contain "forward-looking statements within
the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the United States Private
Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "expect,
"estimate, "project, "budget, "forecast, "anticipate, "intend,
"plan, "may, "will, "could, "should, "believes, "predicts,
"potential, "continue, and similar expressions are intended to
identify such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in
this press release may include, without limitation, forecasts of growth,
revenues, business activity, acquisitions, financings and other matters
that involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors
that may cause results, levels of activity, performance or achievements
to differ materially from results expressed or implied by this press
release. As a result of the foregoing considerations, you are cautioned
not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which
speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company undertakes
no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking
statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or
otherwise.
