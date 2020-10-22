  • Suche
Depot eröffnen
Suche
Depot eröffnen (5 EUR pro Trade)
Webtrading
ETF-Sparplan
09.03.2021 02:00

TriVista Appoints Northern Trust for Custody and Securities Lending Mandate

Folgen
EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Northern Trust (Nasdaq: NTRS) has been appointed by Japan-based manager, TriVista Capital Inc. (TriVista), to provide global custody services and manage securities lending for its two Cayman Islands-domiciled funds.

The latest mandate expands an existing relationship and underlines an increasing demand for a broader securities finance offering in the region where over the past three years Northern Trust has seen a three-fold increase in Asia-Pacific based clients joining its global lending programs.

"Were delighted to extend our relationship with TriVista and provide securities lending services to help them maximize their risk and return objectives and optimize the value of their portfolio, said Mark Snowdon, head of Capital Markets, Asia-Pacific at Northern Trust. "Against the many hurdles asset managers face in managing portfolios today, they continue to seek the opportunity to drive additional economic value from securities lending and complementary financing solutions in enhancing portfolio performance.

Asset managers, faced with increased margin pressures, need to find efficient and effective ways to offset costs and ensure sufficient liquidity. Securities lending is one risk-controlled way of achieving these objectives and can provide opportunities to generate additional returns on existing investments.

Masaki Gotoh, chief investment officer of TriVista said: "Our trusted relationship and positive experience with Northern Trust, as well as their stellar reputation in the market, formed the basis of our decision to appoint them as our securities lending provider. Throughout the process, we have been extremely impressed by the ease and speed of implementation as well as their ability to offer a variety of tailored solutions to meet our individual needs.

Northern Trust has an established network of 11 offices across Asia-Pacific in Beijing, Bengaluru, Hong Kong, Kuala Lumpur, Manila, Melbourne, Pune, Seoul, Singapore, Sydney and Tokyo. It has strong relationships with some of the regions largest central banks, sovereign wealth funds, government agencies and corporations, offering a comprehensive range of customized asset servicing, asset management and capital markets solutions. Northern Trust Capital Markets provides foreign exchange, securities lending, brokerage and transition management services.

About TriVista Capital

TriVista Capital Inc. based in Tokyo, Japan was founded in 2019 and manages a concentrated portfolio of quality businesses sourced through deep fundamental research with a wide margin of safety between value and price.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation (Nasdaq: NTRS) is a leading provider of wealth management, asset servicing, asset management and banking to corporations, institutions, affluent families and individuals. Founded in Chicago in 1889, Northern Trust has a global presence with offices in 22 U.S. states and Washington, D.C., and across 23 locations in Canada, Europe, the Middle East and the Asia-Pacific region. As of December 31, 2020, Northern Trust had assets under custody/administration of US$14.5 trillion, and assets under management of US$1.4 trillion. For more than 130 years, Northern Trust has earned distinction as an industry leader for exceptional service, financial expertise, integrity and innovation. Please visit our website or follow us on Twitter.

Northern Trust Corporation, Head Office: 50 South La Salle Street, Chicago, Illinois 60603 U.S.A., incorporated with limited liability in the U.S. Please read our global and regulatory information.

About Northern Trust Capital Markets

Northern Trust Capital Markets is comprised of a number of Northern Trust entities that provide trading and execution services on behalf of institutional clients, including foreign exchange, institutional brokerage, securities lending and transition management services.

Foreign exchange, securities lending and transition management services are provided by TNTC globally, and NTGS SE in EMEA. Institutional Brokerage services are provided by Northern Trust Securities LLP (NTS LLP) in EMEA and APAC and Northern Trust Securities, Inc. (NTSI) in the United States. Please refer to your Northern Trust terms of business for details of the relevant NT entity for the services you receive.

Nachrichten zu Northern Trust Corp.

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Northern Trust News
RSS Feed
Northern Trust zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Northern Trust Corp.

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
18.06.2019Northern Trust HoldDeutsche Bank AG
02.01.2019Northern Trust Equal WeightBarclays Capital
18.10.2018Northern Trust BuyDeutsche Bank AG
03.01.2017Northern Trust Equal WeightBarclays Capital
25.04.2016Northern Trust HoldDeutsche Bank AG
18.10.2018Northern Trust BuyDeutsche Bank AG
05.01.2007Northern Trust outperformPiper Jaffray
05.01.2007Update Northern Trust Corp.: OutperformPiper Jaffray
31.03.2005Update Northern Trust Corp.: OutperformKeefe Bruyette
18.06.2019Northern Trust HoldDeutsche Bank AG
02.01.2019Northern Trust Equal WeightBarclays Capital
03.01.2017Northern Trust Equal WeightBarclays Capital
25.04.2016Northern Trust HoldDeutsche Bank AG
08.01.2016Northern Trust HoldDeutsche Bank AG
19.04.2006Update Northern Trust Corp.: UnderperformRBC Capital Markets

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Northern Trust Corp. nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO
Werbung

Meistgelesene Northern Trust News

09.02.21Northern Trust (NTRS) Inks Strategic Alliance With IHS Markit
08.02.21Northern Trust Corp : Form 8.3 - AON PLC
12.02.21Northern Trust Corp : Form 8.3 - Willis Towers Watson PLC
15.02.21Northern Trust Corp : Form 8.3 - AON PLC
16.02.21Northern Trust Corp : Form 8.3 - Willis Towers Watson PLC
20.02.21Why Is Northern Trust Corporation (NTRS) Up 2.2% Since Last Earnings Report?
22.02.21Northern Trust Corp : Form 8.3 - AON PLC
04.03.21Northern Trust Corp : Form 8.3 - Willis Towers Watson PLC
23.02.21Medical director of the Northern Trust Dr Seamus O’Reilly: 'We wonder if there is another surge to come and how we will keep staff going'
23.02.21Northern Trust Corp : Form 8.3 - Willis Towers Watson PLC
Weitere Northern Trust News
Werbung

Trading-News

Der ausführliche Altersvorsorge-Ratgeber
DZ BANK - NVIDIA streckt seinen ARM aus
Vontobel: Bitcoin  Absicherung gefragt?
Deutsche Börse & Merck KGaA: Zwei antizyklische Chancen!?
Schaeffler schaut zuversichtlich nach vorne, die Aktie nach oben
Alle Trading-News
Werbung

Investment-News

Nachhaltig investieren, aber richtig
Vermögensaufbau neu gedacht. Flexibel und digital. Allvest powered by Allianz
Robo Advisor Testsieger 2020 im Web Seminar kennenlernen
Die Top-Aktien der letzten Woche
my-si: Alternativen zu Strafzinsen mit attraktiven Renditen und gesellschaftlichem Nutzen
Wie ein Optionsschein
Null Zinsen auf dem Spar­buch? Nicht mit mir!
Dieses Geld-Geschenk bringt Ihnen bis zu 425.000 Euro
Alle Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub
Werbung

Mehr zur Northern Trust-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeRating
OrderbuchVergleich
HistorischChart-Analyse
Dividende/HVRealtimekurs
TermineAnalysen
InsidertradesKursziele
ProfilFundamentalanalyse
Fonds 

Northern Trust Peer Group News

08.03.21State Street ESG Solutions Provides Risk Analytics Enabling Climate-related Risk Disclosures and Reporting
08.03.21State Street Global : Form 8.3 - G4S Plc
05.03.21State Street Elects Julio Portalatin and John Rhea to Its Board of Directors
05.03.21State Street Global : Form 8.3 -Signature Aviation plc
05.03.21State Street Global : Form 8.3 - RSA Insurance Group plc
05.03.21State Street International (Ir : Form 8.3 - Willis Towers Watson plc
05.03.21State Street International (Ir : Form 8.3 - Aon plc
04.03.21Minority Business Enterprises Underwrite the Majority of State Street 2031 Senior Subordinated Offering
04.03.21State Street Global : Form 8.3 - William Hill plc
04.03.21State Street Global : Form 8.3 - Signature Aviation plc

News von

Diese Rohöl-Anomalie beschert Ihnen jetzt hohe Renditen
Vorzeitig in Rente  So können Sie sich den Ausstieg leisten
Aktien mit Stimi-Push und warum Frauen gut fürs Depot sind
Diese Steuervorteile haben Behinderte und pflegende Angehörige
Von wegen nur Tesla  diese Auto-Aktien sind die neuen Favoriten

News von

DAX-Ausblick: Inflationssorgen bleiben Anlegern erhalten - EZB im Blick
DAX deutlich im Plus - Konjunkturoptimisten übernehmen das Ruder an Europas Börsen
Wichtige Kursbewegungen: Steigende Renditen setzen Goldpreis zu
Wasserstoff: Megahot oder Riesenflop - Wie die Aussichten sind, wo die Chancen liegen
Russland: Den Rubel rollen lassen - Weshalb die russische Devise an Wert gewinnen dürfte

Heute im Fokus

Dow letztlich fester -- DAX schließt weit im Plus - neues Allzeithoch -- Deutsche Post erhöht Dividende deutlich und kauft eigene Aktien -- McAfee, Microsoft, LEONI im Fokus

General Electric und AerCap wollen wohl Jet-Leasinggeschäft zusammenlegen. DuPont kauft Laird Performance Materials für mehrere Milliarden Dollar. EU und USA setzen wechselseitig verhängte Strafzölle aus. thyssenkrupp will Stahlsparte 'verselbstständigen'. SEC verklagt AT&T wegen Weitergabe vertraulicher Daten an Analysten.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 9 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 9 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
DAX 30: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 9 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Viertes Quartal 2020: Was sich in Carl Icahns Portfolio getan hat
Depot-Details
Die größten Börsengänge vor Alibaba und Aramco
Welches Unternehmen erzielte bislang das größte Emissionsvolumen?
Diese Studiengänge haben die DAX-Chefs absolviert
Diese Studiengänge haben die DAX-Chefs absolviert
4. Quartal 2020: Diese Aktien hat George Soros im Depot
Änderungen im Portfolio
4. Quartal 2020: Diese Aktien hat Warren Buffett im Depot
Die Änderungen unter den Top-Positionen
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Wie bewerten Sie die Arbeit der Bundesregierung in Zusammenhang mit der Corona-Pandemie?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren
Oskar

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen