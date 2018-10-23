TSYS Announces Expanded Agreement with Regions Bank to Include Commercial Card Products and Services

TSYS (NYSE: TSS) announced today it has signed a long-term contract
extension with Regions Bank to continue providing processing services
for the banks consumer and small business credit card portfolios. As
part of the new agreement, TSYS will also begin providing processing
services for Regions commercial credit card portfolio, and will support
the banks commercial ePayables offering through TSYS Virtual Payment
Precept (VPP) platform a strategic virtual card payables solution for
B2B payments.
TSYS VPP enables the generation of secure, virtual, single-use account
information in real-time with more control over account and transaction
parameters. It reduces risk, improves operational efficiency and makes
it easier for both accounts payable and accounts receivable to reconcile
transactions. Virtual cards replace primary account numbers on physical
purchasing cards, making them a flexible, secure payment method that
allows businesses to place strict limits around what each virtual
account number can be used for when making a purchase.
"We have worked with TSYS for many years and are very familiar with the
companys commitment to innovation and customer service, as we expand
our relationship into the commercial card business, said Brett Couch,
head of Regions Procurement and Corporate Real Estate. "Were excited to
have new opportunities to grow that part of our business using TSYS
proven payables platform and drawing on their experience in the
commercial card market.
"We are thrilled that Regions has decided to not only continue doing
business with us, but also expanding our relationship to include
products and services for their commercial card business, said Gaylon
Jowers, president of Issuer Solutions, TSYS. "Our commercial offerings
feature a best-in-class payables platform that will allow Regions to
make virtual cards an important part of their operations moving forward.
Terms of the long-term agreement were not disclosed.
About Regions Financial Corporation
Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE: RF), with $125 billion in assets,
is a member of the S&P 500 Index and is one of the nations largest
full-service providers of consumer and commercial banking, wealth
management, and mortgage products and services. Regions serves customers
across the South, Midwest and Texas, and through its subsidiary, Regions
Bank, operates approximately 1,500 banking offices and 2,000 ATMs.
Additional information about Regions and its full line of products and
services can be found at www.regions.com.
About TSYS
TSYS® (NYSE: TSS) is a leading global payments provider,
offering seamless, secure and innovative solutions across the payments
spectrum for issuers, merchants and consumers. We succeed because we
put people and their needs at the heart of every decision to help them
unlock payment opportunities. Its an approach we call People-Centered
Payments®.
Our headquarters are located in Columbus, Ga., U.S.A., with
approximately 13,000 team members and local offices across 13 countries.
TSYS generated revenue of $4.9 billion in 2017, while processing more
than 27.8 billion transactions. We are a member of The Civic 50 and were
named one of the 2018 World's Most Ethical Companies by Ethisphere
magazine. TSYS is a member of the S&P 500 and routinely posts all
important information on its website. For more, visit tsys.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181023005261/en/