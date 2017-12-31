TSYS Named Newest Honoree in Georgia Business History Initiative

The Georgia Historical Society (GHS) welcomed Columbus-based TSYS as the
newest member of the Georgia Business History Initiative at a ceremony
and historical marker unveiling today at its corporate headquarters.
TSYS is a leading global payments provider, offering innovative payment
solutions for issuers, merchants, and consumers.
Each year the Georgia Historical Society selects iconic companies and
institutions throughout the state to be honored through its Business
History Initiative. Those selected are leaders and pioneers in their
respective fields that have made significant contributions to the state
of Georgia. By choosing these companies and institutions, GHS seeks to
teach Georgia students, citizens and tourists alike about the pivotal
role they have played in the economic, cultural and social development
of Georgia and the United States.
"The TSYS story is one of the most remarkable in Georgia history. Its
founding and explosive growth are a testament to the power of free
enterprise and visionary leadership, said W. Todd Groce, President and
CEO of the Georgia Historical Society. "GHS is pleased to honor this
uniquely Georgia company and highlight all that it does through its
services and philanthropy to make the world a better place.
Each honoree in the Business History Initiative receives a historical
marker that tells the story of that companys contribution to the
development of Georgia and the nation. The executive summary of the
company history is erected at a site of historical significance to the
company, and is also available online through the award-winning GHS
Historical Marker website and app.
The Business History Initiative also includes the development of
original educational materials to enrich student understanding of the
businesses that built Georgia. For TSYS, GHS created a company profile
and case
study prepared by the GHS education staff and made available for
classroom use through our extensive statewide network of teachers and
education partners correlated to the Social Studies Georgia Standards
of Excellence.
"As TSYS celebrates its 35th anniversary this year, we are honored to be
included in the GHS Business History Initiative and recognized for
having a significant, positive impact on the great state of Georgia,"
said M. Troy Woods, chairman, president and chief executive officer of
TSYS. "We are proud to call Georgia home, as we work to provide
innovative payment solutions for people and businesses around the world.
This marker is a strong reminder of the power people can have in their
communities, and the TSYS
Case Study is one of the tools we are using to prepare the next
generation of technology talent by encouraging students throughout the
state to pursue careers in technology, programming and cybersecurity."
"Everyone knows that Georgia is a great place to do business, added
Groce. "But it is fundamentally important that we teach the next
generation of business and government leaders about the Georgia-grown
companies that helped us reach this level of sustainable success.
The Honorable Teresa Tomlinson, Mayor of Columbus, was also on hand for
the dedication. The marker text was read by Ms. Sherry Fredrick, the
longest-tenured TSYS team member. Several elementary school children
were invited to assist in the unveiling of the marker as it was being
read.
TSYS is the first company in Columbus to be included in the Business
History Initiative.
