TSYS Named Newest Honoree in Georgia Business History Initiative

The Georgia Historical Society (GHS) welcomed Columbus-based TSYS as the newest member of the Georgia Business History Initiative at a ceremony and historical marker unveiling today at its corporate headquarters. TSYS is a leading global payments provider, offering innovative payment solutions for issuers, merchants, and consumers.

TSYS and Georgia Historical Society Marker Unveiling. Pictured (left to right): Teresa Tomlinson, Mayor of Columbus; Bruce Huff, Columbus City Councilor; Dr. Todd Groce, President & CEO, Georgia Historical Society; M. Troy Woods, Chairman, President & CEO, TSYS; State Representative Calvin Smyre (GA, District 135); U.S. Representative Sanford Bishop (GA, 2nd District); Sherry Fredrick, TSYS team member. (Photo: Business Wire)

Each year the Georgia Historical Society selects iconic companies and institutions throughout the state to be honored through its Business History Initiative. Those selected are leaders and pioneers in their respective fields that have made significant contributions to the state of Georgia. By choosing these companies and institutions, GHS seeks to teach Georgia students, citizens and tourists alike about the pivotal role they have played in the economic, cultural and social development of Georgia and the United States.

"The TSYS story is one of the most remarkable in Georgia history. Its founding and explosive growth are a testament to the power of free enterprise and visionary leadership, said W. Todd Groce, President and CEO of the Georgia Historical Society. "GHS is pleased to honor this uniquely Georgia company and highlight all that it does through its services and philanthropy to make the world a better place.

Each honoree in the Business History Initiative receives a historical marker that tells the story of that companys contribution to the development of Georgia and the nation. The executive summary of the company history is erected at a site of historical significance to the company, and is also available online through the award-winning GHS Historical Marker website and app.

The Business History Initiative also includes the development of original educational materials to enrich student understanding of the businesses that built Georgia. For TSYS, GHS created a company profile and case study  prepared by the GHS education staff and made available for classroom use through our extensive statewide network of teachers and education partners correlated to the Social Studies Georgia Standards of Excellence.

"As TSYS celebrates its 35th anniversary this year, we are honored to be included in the GHS Business History Initiative and recognized for having a significant, positive impact on the great state of Georgia," said M. Troy Woods, chairman, president and chief executive officer of TSYS. "We are proud to call Georgia home, as we work to provide innovative payment solutions for people and businesses around the world. This marker is a strong reminder of the power people can have in their communities, and the TSYS Case Study is one of the tools we are using to prepare the next generation of technology talent by encouraging students throughout the state to pursue careers in technology, programming and cybersecurity."

"Everyone knows that Georgia is a great place to do business, added Groce. "But it is fundamentally important that we teach the next generation of business and government leaders about the Georgia-grown companies that helped us reach this level of sustainable success.

The Honorable Teresa Tomlinson, Mayor of Columbus, was also on hand for the dedication. The marker text was read by Ms. Sherry Fredrick, the longest-tenured TSYS team member. Several elementary school children were invited to assist in the unveiling of the marker as it was being read.

TSYS is the first company in Columbus to be included in the Business History Initiative.

ABOUT GEORGIA HISTORICAL SOCIETY

Georgia Historical Society (GHS) is the premier independent statewide institution responsible for collecting, examining and teaching Georgia history. GHS houses the oldest and most distinguished collection of materials related exclusively to Georgia history in the nation. To learn more, go to georgiahistory.com.

ABOUT TSYS

TSYS® (NYSE: TSS) is a leading global payments provider, offering seamless, secure and innovative solutions across the payments spectrum  for issuers, merchants and consumers. We succeed because we put people and their needs at the heart of every decision to help them unlock payment opportunities. Its an approach we call People-Centered Payments®.

Our headquarters are located in Columbus, Ga., U.S.A., with approximately 12,000 team members and local offices across 13 countries. TSYS generated revenue of $4.9 billion in 2017, while processing more than 27.8 billion transactions. We are a member of The Civic 50 and were named one of the 2018 World's Most Ethical Companies by Ethisphere magazine. TSYS is a member of the S&P 500 and routinely posts all important information on its website.

