finanzen.net
20.09.2018 22:43
Bewerten
(0)

TSYS Named Newest Honoree in Georgia Business History Initiative

EMAIL
DRUCKEN

The Georgia Historical Society (GHS) welcomed Columbus-based TSYS as the newest member of the Georgia Business History Initiative at a ceremony and historical marker unveiling today at its corporate headquarters. TSYS is a leading global payments provider, offering innovative payment solutions for issuers, merchants, and consumers.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180920005918/en/

TSYS and Georgia Historical Society Marker Unveiling. Pictured (left to right): Teresa Tomlinson, Ma ...

TSYS and Georgia Historical Society Marker Unveiling. Pictured (left to right): Teresa Tomlinson, Mayor of Columbus; Bruce Huff, Columbus City Councilor; Dr. Todd Groce, President & CEO, Georgia Historical Society; M. Troy Woods, Chairman, President & CEO, TSYS; State Representative Calvin Smyre (GA, District 135); U.S. Representative Sanford Bishop (GA, 2nd District); Sherry Fredrick, TSYS team member. (Photo: Business Wire)

Each year the Georgia Historical Society selects iconic companies and institutions throughout the state to be honored through its Business History Initiative. Those selected are leaders and pioneers in their respective fields that have made significant contributions to the state of Georgia. By choosing these companies and institutions, GHS seeks to teach Georgia students, citizens and tourists alike about the pivotal role they have played in the economic, cultural and social development of Georgia and the United States.

"The TSYS story is one of the most remarkable in Georgia history. Its founding and explosive growth are a testament to the power of free enterprise and visionary leadership, said W. Todd Groce, President and CEO of the Georgia Historical Society. "GHS is pleased to honor this uniquely Georgia company and highlight all that it does through its services and philanthropy to make the world a better place.

Each honoree in the Business History Initiative receives a historical marker that tells the story of that companys contribution to the development of Georgia and the nation. The executive summary of the company history is erected at a site of historical significance to the company, and is also available online through the award-winning GHS Historical Marker website and app.

The Business History Initiative also includes the development of original educational materials to enrich student understanding of the businesses that built Georgia. For TSYS, GHS created a company profile and case study  prepared by the GHS education staff and made available for classroom use through our extensive statewide network of teachers and education partners correlated to the Social Studies Georgia Standards of Excellence.

"As TSYS celebrates its 35th anniversary this year, we are honored to be included in the GHS Business History Initiative and recognized for having a significant, positive impact on the great state of Georgia," said M. Troy Woods, chairman, president and chief executive officer of TSYS. "We are proud to call Georgia home, as we work to provide innovative payment solutions for people and businesses around the world. This marker is a strong reminder of the power people can have in their communities, and the TSYS Case Study is one of the tools we are using to prepare the next generation of technology talent by encouraging students throughout the state to pursue careers in technology, programming and cybersecurity."

"Everyone knows that Georgia is a great place to do business, added Groce. "But it is fundamentally important that we teach the next generation of business and government leaders about the Georgia-grown companies that helped us reach this level of sustainable success.

The Honorable Teresa Tomlinson, Mayor of Columbus, was also on hand for the dedication. The marker text was read by Ms. Sherry Fredrick, the longest-tenured TSYS team member. Several elementary school children were invited to assist in the unveiling of the marker as it was being read.

TSYS is the first company in Columbus to be included in the Business History Initiative.

For more information about the Georgia Business History Initiative, please contact Patricia Meagher, GHS Director of Communications at pmeagher@georgiahistory.com or at 912-651-2125, ext. 153.

ABOUT GEORGIA HISTORICAL SOCIETY
Georgia Historical Society (GHS) is the premier independent statewide institution responsible for collecting, examining and teaching Georgia history. GHS houses the oldest and most distinguished collection of materials related exclusively to Georgia history in the nation. To learn more, go to georgiahistory.com.

ABOUT TSYS
TSYS® (NYSE: TSS) is a leading global payments provider, offering seamless, secure and innovative solutions across the payments spectrum  for issuers, merchants and consumers. We succeed because we put people and their needs at the heart of every decision to help them unlock payment opportunities. Its an approach we call People-Centered Payments®.

Our headquarters are located in Columbus, Ga., U.S.A., with approximately 12,000 team members and local offices across 13 countries. TSYS generated revenue of $4.9 billion in 2017, while processing more than 27.8 billion transactions. We are a member of The Civic 50 and were named one of the 2018 World's Most Ethical Companies by Ethisphere magazine. TSYS is a member of the S&P 500 and routinely posts all important information on its website.
For more information, please visit www.tsys.com.

WhatsApp Newsletter
WhatsApp Top-Nachrichten
Erhalten Sie börsentäglich unsere Top-Nachrichten per WhatsApp - so einfach melden Sie sich an

Nachrichten zu Total System Services Inc.

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
14.09.18
Looking for a Top Momentum Pick? Why Total System Services (TSS) is a Great Choice (Zacks)
05.09.18
Total System Services schüttet unveränderte Dividende aus (MyDividends)
23.07.18
Ausblick: Total System Services legt die Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
06.06.18
Total System Services kündigt unveränderte Dividende an (MyDividends)
09.05.18
Total System Services, Inc -- Moody's assigns Baa3 rating to Total System Services' senior unsecured note issuance (Moodys)
24.04.18
BRIEF-Total System Services Says Entered Into A Credit Agreement That Provides Co With A $1.75 Bln 5-Year Revolving Senior Credit Facility (Reuters Business)
23.04.18
Ausblick: Total System Services öffnet die Bücher zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
20.04.18
Is a Surprise Coming for Total System Services (TSS) This Earnings Season? (Zacks)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Total System Services News
RSS Feed
Total System Services zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Total System Services Inc.

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
06.02.2018Total System Services OverweightBarclays Capital
25.10.2017Total System Services OverweightBarclays Capital
25.10.2017Total System Services HoldStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
19.09.2017Total System Services HoldStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
28.08.2017Total System Services OutperformRBC Capital Markets
06.02.2018Total System Services OverweightBarclays Capital
25.10.2017Total System Services OverweightBarclays Capital
25.10.2017Total System Services HoldStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
19.09.2017Total System Services HoldStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
28.08.2017Total System Services OutperformRBC Capital Markets
03.05.2017Total System Services Equal-WeightFirst Analysis Securities
27.04.2016Total System Services NeutralCompass Point
15.04.2016Total System Services NeutralCompass Point
27.01.2016Total System Services Equal-WeightFirst Analysis Securities
28.10.2015Total System Services HoldTopeka Capital Markets

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Total System Services Inc. nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene Total System Services News

05.09.18Total System Services schüttet unveränderte Dividende aus
14.09.18Looking for a Top Momentum Pick? Why Total System Services (TSS) is a Great Choice
Weitere Total System Services News
Anzeige

Inside

Wie sicher ist es, über einen Robo-Advisor Geld anzulegen?
Verbraucherschützer empfehlen: So funktioniert sinnvoller Vermögensaufbau  das sollten Anleger wissen!
SOCIETE GENERALE: SG Index-Check am Mittag - Dow Jones schliesst das Januargap
BNP Paribas: Trader's Box App | BNP Paribas
HSBC: Technische Analyse zum DAX® Zwei unserer absoluten Lieblingsansätze
Vontobel: Frisch auf dem Markt: Jetzt Protect Multi Aktienanleihen und Protect Fixkupon Express Anleihen zeichnen
UBS: Newmont Mining  Ausverkauf vorerst beendet?
ING Markets: DAX durchbricht 12.200 Punkte!
Alle Trading- und Investment-News
WhatsApp Newsletter
WhatsApp Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net per WhatsApp - so melden Sie sich an
Anzeige
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Fünf deutsche Internet-Aktien, die Sie kennen sollten!

Das Gute liegt oft so nah. Heimische Internet-Unternehmen rollen den Markt auf. Im neuen Anlegermagazin erwartet Sie ein Special über deutsche Internet-Aktien, die Sie kennen sollten.
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

Mehr zur Total System Services-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
FundamentalanalyseFonds

Total System Services Peer Group News

20.09.18UPDATE 2-New York lawsuit targets student loan debt relief fraud
20.09.18NACHBÖRSE (22:00)/XDAX +0.2% auf 12.355 Punkte
20.09.18UPDATE 1-New York lawsuit targets student loan debt relief fraud
20.09.18MÄRKTE EUROPA/Kursgewinne auch dank Wall Street
20.09.18Flash-Crash bei Wirecard: Aktie ausgestoppt!
20.09.18MÄRKTE EUROPA/Stimmungsverbesserung - Wall Street auf Rekordhoch
20.09.18There is no Third Bridge sell report on Wirecard
20.09.18MÄRKTE EUROPA/Aufwärtstrend intakt - Steigende Zinsen helfen Banken
20.09.18Less Than Half of Parents with College-Bound Students Report They Have Completed the FAFSA
20.09.18ÜBERBLICK/Anstehende Indexänderungen

News von

Erst die Hyper-Inflation befreit uns von der ewigen Teuerung
1586 Jahre Gefängnis für deutsche Steuersünder
Ist Googles Home-Max-Lautsprecher wirklich 400 Euro wert?
Zwei Minuten für Deutschlands größtes soziales Problem
Damit Maaßen kommen kann, muss ausgerechnet ein Topexperte gehen

News von

Investieren wie Warren Buffett: Fünf deutsche Top-Value-Aktien
Commerzbank-Aktie: Übernahmegerüchte - was jetzt im Kurs drin steckt
RWE-Aktie & Co.: Fünf Versorger mit viel Kurs-Power
Deutsche Bank-Aktie erholt sich: Dreht die Stimmung für den Branchenprimus?
Dax-Chartanalyse: Ob sich jetzt ein Boden bildet

News von

Das ist der wahre Grund, warum Home Office oft nicht funktioniert
"Nicht normal für H&M" Konzern soll auf Waren im Wert von 3,5 Milliarden Euro sitzen
Wie Google das Internet neu erfinden will
Gefährliche Kettenreaktion: Warum viele Firmen Deutschland schon bald meiden könnten
Universum-Ranking: Das sind die attraktivsten Arbeitgeber der Welt 2018

Heute im Fokus

DAX schließt im Plus -- US-Börsen mit neuen Rekorden -- Südzucker: Gewinnwarnung -- Rocket Internet will Aktien zurückkaufen -- TOM TAILOR kappt Prognose -- METRO, Nestlé, Alibaba, VW, Bayer im Fokus

thyssenkrupp-Chef - Setzen Stahl-JV mit Tata mit voller Kraft um. Ceconomy verkauft METRO-Anteil von 9 Prozent an EP Global. IPO: Aston Martin will bei Bewertung bis zu fünf Milliarden Pfund erreichen. Schaeffler bestätigt auch Ausblick für 2020. Telecom Italia prüft wohl Ausbau des Brasilien-Geschäfts durch Übernahme.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Die Performance der MDAX-Werte in KW 37 2018.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Das sind die kreativsten Unternehmen der Welt
Welcher Global Player ist vorne mit dabei?
Die Performance der DAX 30-Werte in KW 37 2018.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Die bestbezahlten Promis der Welt 2018
Bis zu 285 Millionen US-Dollar Verdienst
Die weltweit größten Smartphone-Hersteller
Der Worldwide Quarterly Mobile Phone Tracker
Die beliebtesten Marken im Social Web 2018
Kundenlieblinge 2018
So viel erhalten Bundesliga-Clubs durch Trikotsponsoring
Das Trikotsponsoring der Bundesliga 2018/2019
In diesen Städten leben die Superreichen
Welche Stadt ist besonders beliebt?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Die Parteien in Deutschland streiten sich um einen möglichen Militäreinsatz in Syrien. Was halten Sie davon?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

Das Beste aus zwei Welten: Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade unmittelbar aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
20.09.18
DAX schließt im Plus -- US-Börsen mit neuen Rekorden -- Südzucker: Gewinnwarnung -- Rocket Internet will Aktien zurückkaufen -- TOM TAILOR kappt Prognose -- METRO, Nestlé, Alibaba, VW, Bayer im Fokus
Ausland
20.09.18
Jack Ma: Die Handelsspannungen könnten noch 20 Jahre andauern
Standardwerte
20.09.18
Ex-VW-Motorenchef schießt gegen Winterkorn: Auch Benziner-Manipulation befohlen?
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Wirecard AG747206
Steinhoff International N.V.A14XB9
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Aurora Cannabis IncA12GS7
Daimler AG710000
Amazon906866
BayerBAY001
EVOTEC AG566480
Volkswagen (VW) AG Vz.766403
CommerzbankCBK100
Apple Inc.865985
HelloFreshA16140
Ballard Power Inc.A0RENB
BYD Co. Ltd.A0M4W9
Saint-Gobain S.A. (Compagnie de Saint-Gobain)872087