12.04.2018 15:00
TSYS Signs New Agreement with Bank of the West to Support its Commercial Card Program

TSYS (NYSE: TSS) announced today that it has signed a long-term agreement with Bank of the West, a subsidiary of BNP Paribas, where TSYS will provide support for the banks commercial card program.

Bank of the West will leverage TSYS industry-leading commercial card core processing platform, along with card and statement production, risk management tools and customer service support.

"Innovation is at the heart of how we meet our customers evolving needs with a growing set of commercial card solutions, and TSYS is widely recognized as the leader in commercial card technology, said Eileen Dignen, Head of Cash Management, Bank of the West. "Their extensive experience and expertise in the commercial card market made it an easy decision to partner with them.

"We are excited that Bank of the West selected us to serve their commercial banking clients by providing our strong suite of commercial credit card products, said Allen Pettis, Chief Customer Officer, Issuer Solutions, TSYS. "Their focus on providing a superior level of customer service to their clients makes for a great fit between our organizations.

About Bank of the West

Bank of the West is a financial services company headquartered in San Francisco with $89.8 billion in assets as of December 31, 2017. Founded in 1874, Bank of the West provides a wide range of personal, commercial, wealth management and international banking services through more than 600 branches and offices in 23 states and digital channels. Bank of the West is a subsidiary of BNP Paribas, a leading bank in Europe, which has a presence in 74 countries with more than 192,000 employees. To learn more about Bank of the West, visit About Us via BankoftheWest.com.

About TSYS

TSYS® (NYSE: TSS) is a leading global payments provider, offering seamless, secure and innovative solutions across the payments spectrum  from issuer processing and merchant acquiring to prepaid program management. We succeed because we put people, and their needs, at the heart of every decision. Its an approach we call People-Centered Payments®.

Our headquarters are located in Columbus, Ga., U.S.A., with approximately 12,000 team members and local offices across 13 countries. TSYS generated revenue of $4.9 billion in 2017, while processing more than 27.8 billion transactions. We are a member of The Civic 50 and were named one of the 2018 World's Most Ethical Companies by Ethisphere magazine. TSYS is a member of the S&P 500 and routinely posts all important information on its website. For more, visit tsys.com.

06.02.2018Total System Services OverweightBarclays Capital
25.10.2017Total System Services OverweightBarclays Capital
25.10.2017Total System Services HoldStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
19.09.2017Total System Services HoldStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
28.08.2017Total System Services OutperformRBC Capital Markets
