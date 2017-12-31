TSYS Signs New Agreement with Bank of the West to Support its Commercial Card Program

TSYS (NYSE: TSS) announced today that it has signed a long-term
agreement with Bank of the West, a subsidiary of BNP Paribas, where TSYS
will provide support for the banks commercial card program.
Bank of the West will leverage TSYS industry-leading commercial card
core processing platform, along with card and statement production, risk
management tools and customer service support.
"Innovation is at the heart of how we meet our customers evolving needs
with a growing set of commercial card solutions, and TSYS is widely
recognized as the leader in commercial card technology, said Eileen
Dignen, Head of Cash Management, Bank of the West. "Their extensive
experience and expertise in the commercial card market made it an easy
decision to partner with them.
"We are excited that Bank of the West selected us to serve their
commercial banking clients by providing our strong suite of commercial
credit card products, said Allen Pettis, Chief Customer Officer, Issuer
Solutions, TSYS. "Their focus on providing a superior level of customer
service to their clients makes for a great fit between our
organizations.
About Bank of the West
Bank of the West is a financial services company headquartered in San
Francisco with $89.8 billion in assets as of December 31, 2017. Founded
in 1874, Bank of the West provides a wide range of personal, commercial,
wealth management and international banking services through more than
600 branches and offices in 23 states and digital channels. Bank of the
West is a subsidiary of BNP Paribas, a leading bank in Europe, which has
a presence in 74 countries with more than 192,000 employees. To learn
more about Bank of the West, visit About Us via BankoftheWest.com.
About TSYS
TSYS® (NYSE: TSS) is a leading global payments provider,
offering seamless, secure and innovative solutions across the payments
spectrum from issuer processing and merchant acquiring to prepaid
program management. We succeed because we put people, and their needs,
at the heart of every decision. Its an approach we call
People-Centered Payments®.
Our headquarters are located in Columbus, Ga., U.S.A., with
approximately 12,000 team members and local offices across 13 countries.
TSYS generated revenue of $4.9 billion in 2017, while processing more
than 27.8 billion transactions. We are a member of The Civic 50 and were
named one of the 2018 World's Most Ethical Companies by Ethisphere
magazine. TSYS is a member of the S&P 500 and routinely posts all
important information on its website. For more, visit tsys.com.
