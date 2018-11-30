TSYS to Provide Innovative Product Solutions as part of its Expanding Relationship with Synovus

TSYS (NYSE: TSS) today announced it will provide two new, innovative products  TSYS Customer Service PlatformSM and TSYS Digital Engagement PlatformSM  to Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE: SNV) as part of its expanding agreement with the financial institution. Additionally, TSYS announced it has extended its long-term agreement with Synovus to continue providing processing services for its portfolio of consumer and commercial credit card accounts for multiple years.

The TSYS Customer Service Platform provides customizable workflows and a case management system enabling Synovus to deliver superior customer service by performing both simple and complex cardholder interactions. The TSYS Digital Engagement Platform provides a wide range of digital experiences across the cardholder life cycle  including activation, account management, access control, payment management, and more.

"Our focus is to consistently deliver a superior and seamless customer service experience to all of our cardholders, said Kattia Sigui, Senior Director, Retail, at Synovus. "The innovative product portfolio that TSYS provides allows us to accomplish this while continuing to grow our business.

"This expanded agreement with Synovus is a reflection of a great partnership built through the years by bringing innovative, new solutions that meet the wants and needs of a truly valued client, said Allen Pettis, Executive Vice President and Chief Customer Officer, TSYS. "We share a history and culture with Synovus that places a premium on customer service, which enables us to continuously develop new offerings that keep Synovus at the forefront of technology when providing products and services to their cardholders.

Details of the long-term agreement were not disclosed.

About TSYS

TSYS® (NYSE: TSS) is a leading global payments provider, offering seamless, secure and innovative solutions across the payments spectrum  for issuers, merchants and consumers. We succeed because we put people and their needs at the heart of every decision to help them unlock payment opportunities. Its an approach we call People-Centered Payments®.

Our headquarters are located in Columbus, Ga., U.S.A., with approximately 13,000 team members and local offices across 13 countries. TSYS generated revenue of $4.0 billion in 2018, while processing more than 32.3 billion transactions. We are a member of The Civic 50 and were named one of the 2018 World's Most Ethical Companies by Ethisphere magazine. TSYS is a member of the S&P 500 and routinely posts all important information on its website. For more, visit tsys.com.

About Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial Corp. is a financial services company based in Columbus, Georgia, with approximately $45 billion in assets. Synovus provides commercial and retail banking, investment, and mortgage services through 300 branches in Georgia, Alabama, South Carolina, Florida, and Tennessee. Synovus Bank, a wholly owned subsidiary of Synovus, was named one of American Bankers "Best Banks to Work For in 2018 and has been recognized as one of the countrys 10 "Most Reputable Banks by American Banker and the Reputation Institute for four consecutive years. Synovus is on the web at synovus.com, and on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

