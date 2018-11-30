TSYS to Provide Innovative Product Solutions as part of its Expanding Relationship with Synovus

TSYS (NYSE: TSS) today announced it will provide two new, innovative
products TSYS Customer Service PlatformSM and TSYS Digital
Engagement PlatformSM to Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:
SNV) as part of its expanding agreement with the financial institution.
Additionally, TSYS announced it has extended its long-term agreement
with Synovus to continue providing processing services for its portfolio
of consumer and commercial credit card accounts for multiple years.
The TSYS Customer Service Platform provides customizable workflows and a
case management system enabling Synovus to deliver superior customer
service by performing both simple and complex cardholder interactions.
The TSYS Digital Engagement Platform provides a wide range of digital
experiences across the cardholder life cycle including activation,
account management, access control, payment management, and more.
"Our focus is to consistently deliver a superior and seamless customer
service experience to all of our cardholders, said Kattia Sigui, Senior
Director, Retail, at Synovus. "The innovative product portfolio that
TSYS provides allows us to accomplish this while continuing to grow our
business.
"This expanded agreement with Synovus is a reflection of a great
partnership built through the years by bringing innovative, new
solutions that meet the wants and needs of a truly valued client, said
Allen Pettis, Executive Vice President and Chief Customer Officer, TSYS.
"We share a history and culture with Synovus that places a premium on
customer service, which enables us to continuously develop new offerings
that keep Synovus at the forefront of technology when providing products
and services to their cardholders.
Details of the long-term agreement were not disclosed.
About TSYS
TSYS® (NYSE: TSS) is a leading global payments provider,
offering seamless, secure and innovative solutions across the payments
spectrum for issuers, merchants and consumers. We succeed because we
put people and their needs at the heart of every decision to help them
unlock payment opportunities. Its an approach we call People-Centered
Payments®.
Our headquarters are located in Columbus, Ga., U.S.A., with
approximately 13,000 team members and local offices across 13 countries.
TSYS generated revenue of $4.0 billion in 2018, while processing more
than 32.3 billion transactions. We are a member of The Civic 50 and were
named one of the 2018 World's Most Ethical Companies by Ethisphere
magazine. TSYS is a member of the S&P 500 and routinely posts all
important information on its website. For more, visit tsys.com.
About Synovus Financial
Synovus Financial Corp. is a financial services company
based in Columbus, Georgia, with approximately $45 billion in assets.
Synovus provides commercial and retail banking, investment, and mortgage
services through 300 branches in Georgia, Alabama, South Carolina,
Florida, and Tennessee. Synovus Bank, a wholly owned subsidiary of
Synovus, was named one of American Bankers "Best Banks
to Work For in 2018 and has been recognized as one of the countrys 10
"Most Reputable Banks by American Banker and the Reputation
Institute for four consecutive years. Synovus is on the web at synovus.com,
and on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn,
and Instagram.
