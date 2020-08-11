  • Suche
15.03.2021 21:19

Tufin Announces Policy Change Automation App for Cisco ACI

Tufin® (NYSE: TUFN), a company pioneering a policy-centric approach to security and IT operations, today announced the release of the Policy Change Automation (PCA) app for Cisco ACI, further advancing Tufins leadership in security policy automation in Software Defined Networking (SDN) environments.

Cisco Application Centric Infrastructure (Cisco ACI), a SDN solution, offers many deployment and configuration options that can lead to potentially complex implementations, placing strains on day-to-day operations. While automation solutions for ACI avoid manual errors and make change requests more efficient, they must accommodate a wide variety of possible implementations, deploying the right ACI contracts and relevant firewall rule changes.

The PCA app for Cisco ACI addresses these challenges and accelerates business application deployment. The app integrates with Ansible to provide flexible automation of changes to Cisco ACI access rules in compliance with an organizations security policies. And through Tufins market-leading security policy automation platform, the Tufin Orchestration Suite, DevOps and security teams can centrally and proactively ensure that changes do not violate security policies and introduce unnecessary risk into the ACI Fabric and the wider hybrid environment.

"Tufins Policy Change Automation app furthers our leadership in SDN automation to accelerate the deployment of ACI Fabric apps and automate changes with ACI contracts and relevant firewall rules, said Pamela Cyr, Senior Vice President of Business and Corporate Development at Tufin. "With centralized visibility and consistent network security policy enforcement, users can now manage Cisco ACI and the rest of the environment in unison.

The Tufin Policy Change Automation app for Cisco ACI is available to Tufin customers for a free 30-day trial and can be downloaded from the Tufin Marketplace.

About Tufin

Tufin (NYSE: TUFN) simplifies management of some of the largest, most complex networks in the world, consisting of thousands of firewall and network devices and emerging hybrid cloud infrastructures. Enterprises select the Tufin Orchestration Suite to increase agility in the face of ever-changing business demands while maintaining a robust security posture. The Suite reduces the attack surface and meets the need for greater visibility into secure and reliable application connectivity. With over 2,000 customers since its inception, Tufins network security automation enables enterprises to implement changes in minutes instead of days, while improving their security posture and business agility.

Find out more at: www.tufin.com

Follow Tufin on Twitter: @TufinTech

Read more on Tufins blog: Suite Talk

