15.12.2020 14:30

Tufin Announces Support for Google Cloud Platform

Tufin® (NYSE: TUFN), a company pioneering a policy-centric approach to security and IT operations, today announced that Tufin SecureCloud now supports the Google Cloud Platform, allowing customers to use SecureCloud to define and monitor compliance with security guardrails. As more organizations adopt a multi-cloud strategy, Tufin customers can now operate secured applications across the three leading cloud providers  Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud Platform.

Tufin also rolled out significant enhancements to Microsoft Azure Firewall support. SecureCloud now automatically discovers Azure Firewalls in monitored subscriptions and analyzes them for security risks and misconfigurations. The impact of Azure Firewall policies on application and asset exposure is also reflected in SecureCloud.

"These additional features, combined with being a launch partner for the AWS Network Firewall, means that SecureCloud now integrates with the three major cloud platforms, said Reuven Harrison, CTO and Co-founder of Tufin. "As we near the one-year mark of the launch, further develop the product and add more customers, we continue to demonstrate our unique position as the only vendor that can effectively manage security policy for the entire hybrid cloud estate, on-premises and cloud.

Expanding SecureClouds ability to provide visibility, strengthen compliance, and deliver security policy automation to large enterprises deploying workloads in the public cloud or Kubernetes, Tufin has added the following features: enhanced reporting capabilities allowing users to generate security reports, configurable security policies, support for policy exception management, and SOC2 compliance.

Learn more about Tufin SecureCloud here: https://www.tufin.com/blog/tufin-securecloud-enhancements-2020

About Tufin

Tufin (NYSE: TUFN) simplifies management of some of the largest, most complex networks in the world, consisting of thousands of firewall and network devices and emerging hybrid cloud infrastructures. Enterprises select the Tufin Orchestration Suite to increase agility in the face of ever-changing business demands while maintaining a robust security posture. The Suite reduces the attack surface and meets the need for greater visibility into secure and reliable application connectivity. With over 2,000 customers since its inception, Tufins network security automation enables enterprises to implement changes in minutes instead of days, while improving their security posture and business agility.

Find out more at: www.tufin.com

Follow Tufin on Twitter: @TufinTech

Read more on Tufins blog: Suite Talk

