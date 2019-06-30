Tufin Hires Larry Alston As GM of Cloud and Michal Lewy-Harush As CIO in Latest Round of New Hires

Tufin® (NYSE: TUFN), a company pioneering a policy-centric approach to security and IT operations, today announced two additions to its Leadership Team: Cloud General Manager Larry Alston and CIO Michal Lewy-Harush.

Larry Alston has been named General Manager of Cloud at Tufin. Alston previously held senior and executive management roles at Teradata, Altisource, FuseSource, IONA, and Excelon. As Tufin champions the adoption of security policy management in the cloud, Alston will be responsible for all aspects of Tufins cloud-native business.

"As organizations adopt cloud platforms and cloud-native development processes, they need security policy management to discover their cloud security posture, ensure continuous compliance for audit readiness, and establish Zero Trust  using a cloud-native approach, said Alston. "Tufin delivers on that need. Im excited to take the helm of our cloud-native business to offer our users security solutions that accelerate their digital transformation to the cloud.

Michal Lewy-Harush joins Tufin as the companys CIO, bringing to the company more than 14 years of experience building and leading global technology organizations. Formerly the CIO of on-demand mobility company Gett, Lewy-Harush brings to the role an emphasis on high quality service delivery, proactivity, and customer experience to solve major business challenges through technology and innovation. Prior to Gett, Michal served as a Senior Director of Management Information Systems and Procurement at Outbrain, and prior to that, she served as IT Director at Amdocs.

"I believe that nearly every business decision today is shaped by technology and that the ways companies deploy software, mobile, analytics and cloud initiatives have a significant impact on their ability to drive growth and increase productivity, said Lewy-Harush. "I am excited for this opportunity to continue educating and leading large global enterprises through their digital transformations.

"We welcome Larry and Michal to our leadership team during an exciting time for the company, said Ruvi Kitov, Chairman, CEO and Co-Founder of Tufin. "Leveraging their respective areas of expertise in digital transformation and cloud, I am confident that they will each play a significant role in the companys growth and ensure Tufin maintains its leadership position in security policy management.

About Tufin

Tufin (NYSE: TUFN) simplifies management of some of the largest, most complex networks in the world, consisting of thousands of firewall and network devices and emerging hybrid cloud infrastructures. Enterprises select the companys Tufin Orchestration Suite to increase agility in the face of ever-changing business demands while maintaining a robust security posture. The Suite reduces the attack surface and meets the need for greater visibility into secure and reliable application connectivity. With over 2000 customers since its inception, Tufins network security automation enables enterprises to implement changes in minutes instead of days, while improving their security posture and business agility.

