  • Suche
Depot eröffnen
Suche
Depot eröffnen (5 EUR pro Trade)
Webtrading
ETF-Sparplan
+++ Ganz ohne Maske. Rüdiger Born freut sich heute wieder auf Sie. 18.30 Uhr in der "Born Akademie" von BNP Paribas. Charttechnik in Corona-Zeiten +++-w-
18.11.2020 01:05

Tufin to Integrate With AWS Network Firewall to Deliver Security Policy Management Across Amazon Virtual Private Clouds

Folgen
EMAIL
DRUCKEN

Bis zu 1% p.a. Festzins jetzt risikofrei sichern. 15  Amazon-Gutschein bis 30.11. zusätzlich! -W-

Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Tufin® (NYSE: TUFN), a company pioneering a policy-centric approach to security and IT operations, today announced it will integrate with AWS Network Firewall, a new managed service that makes it easy to deploy essential network protections for all Amazon Virtual Private Clouds (Amazon VPCs) on Amazon Web Services (AWS), on-premise data centers and other cloud platforms for full visibility across the enterprise.

"AWS is a very important cloud provider for our customers today and into the future, which is why we are excited to expand our collaboration and be a Launch Partner for AWS Network Firewall, said Pamela Cyr, Senior Vice President of Business and Corporate Development, Tufin. "The integration will deliver on a critical need to achieve visibility and extend security policy management to the cloud without compromising developer productivity.

AWS Network Firewall is a managed service that makes it easy to deploy essential network protections for Amazon VPCs by leveraging its flexible rules engine, allowing users to define firewall rules that provide fine-grained control over network traffic. Integrating these capabilities with Tufin will also allow users to gain visibility into cloud security posture, establish security guardrails and achieve continuous compliance, without compromising the business benefits of cloud computing.

"Tufins integration with AWS Network Firewall will enable customers to set automated security policy guidelines across cloud environments, providing necessary visibility and security, said Andrew Thomas, GM Perimeter Protection, Amazon Web Services, Inc. "Together with Tufin, customers can expect a comprehensive view spanning their cloud and on-premises environments, and defined yet flexible rules that do not sacrifice security and agility.

For more information, please visit: https://www.tufin.com/supported-devices-and-platforms/aws-network-firewall.

About Tufin

Tufin (NYSE: TUFN) simplifies management of some of the largest, most complex networks in the world, consisting of thousands of firewall and network devices and emerging hybrid cloud infrastructures. Enterprises select the Tufin Orchestration Suite to increase agility in the face of ever-changing business demands while maintaining a robust security posture. The Suite reduces the attack surface and meets the need for greater visibility into secure and reliable application connectivity. With over 2,000 customers since its inception, Tufins network security automation enables enterprises to implement changes in minutes instead of days, while improving their security posture and business agility.

Find out more at: www.tufin.com

Follow Tufin on Twitter: @TufinTech

Read more on Tufins blog: Suite Talk

Nachrichten zu Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. Registered Shs

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
Jetzt neu: Vermögenswirksame Leistungen mit ETFs, kostenlose Altersvorsorge vom Chef (Anzeige)
13.11.20
Tufin Software Technologies informierte über die jüngsten Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)
10.11.20
Ausblick: Tufin Software Technologies stellt Ergebnisse des abgelaufenen Quartals vor (finanzen.net)
28.10.20
Erste Schätzungen: Tufin Software Technologies stellt Quartalsergebnis zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor (finanzen.net)
13.08.20
Tufin Software Technologies stellte Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
11.08.20
Ausblick: Tufin Software Technologies gibt Ergebnis zum abgelaufenen Quartal bekannt (finanzen.net)
28.07.20
Erste Schätzungen: Tufin Software Technologies stellt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
31.05.20
Wie Experten die Tufin Software Technologies-Aktie im Mai einstuften (finanzen.net)
13.05.20
Tufin Software Technologies: Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Tufin Software Technologies News
RSS Feed
Tufin Software Technologies zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. Registered Shs

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
06.05.2019Tufin Software Technologies OutperformOppenheimer & Co. Inc.
06.05.2019Tufin Software Technologies OverweightBarclays Capital
06.05.2019Tufin Software Technologies OutperformOppenheimer & Co. Inc.
06.05.2019Tufin Software Technologies OverweightBarclays Capital

Keine Analysen im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv

Keine Analysen im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. Registered Shs nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Morgen live um 18 Uhr!

Nachhaltige Investments sind nicht nur gut fürs Gewissen, sie können auch langfristig hohe Renditechancen bieten! In unserem Live-Seminar morgen um 18 Uhr erfahren Sie, worauf Sie bei der Auswahl nachhaltiger Investitionen achten sollten!

Jetzt noch schnell anmelden!

Newssuche

GO
Werbung

Meistgelesene Tufin Software Technologies News

28.10.20Erste Schätzungen: Tufin Software Technologies stellt Quartalsergebnis zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor
13.11.20Tufin Software Technologies informierte über die jüngsten Quartalsergebnisse
10.11.20Ausblick: Tufin Software Technologies stellt Ergebnisse des abgelaufenen Quartals vor
12.11.20Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (TUFN) Q3 2020 Earnings Call Transcript
Weitere Tufin Software Technologies News
Werbung

Trading-News

Zu viel Cash ist nicht King
BMW: Ist die Rallye bald vorbei?
Vontobel: Frisch auf dem Markt: Jetzt Aktienanleihen mit Barriere und Multi Aktienanleihen mit Barriere (Worst-Of) zeichnen
Deutsche Telekom zuversichtlich - Aktie legt wieder zu
BNP Paribas: dailyUS: Dow Jones - Bären am Ruder
Alle Trading-News
Werbung

Investment-News

Der ungebremste Aufstieg von Tesla
Rente planen: Sorgenfrei in Rente gehen
Financial Fact: US-Wachstumsaktien könnten relativ gesehen schwächeln.
Die Inflationsgefahr steigt
Webinar: Wie Sie renditestark und trotzdem sicher anlegen - Allvest powered by Allianz
Exporo AG kauft Büroimmobilien für knapp 10 Millionen Euro
Null Zinsen auf dem Spar­buch? Nicht mit mir!
Dieses Geld-Geschenk bringt Ihnen bis zu 425.000 Euro
Alle Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub
Werbung

Mehr zur Tufin Software Technologies-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
Fonds 

Tufin Software Technologies Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Angebote am Black Friday - so finden Sie echte Schnäppchen
Der zweite Lockdown treibt vor allem junge Menschen in den Ruin
Das Ende des Corona-Hypes  von diesen Aktien sollten Sie sich trennen
Mit diesem Masterplan kämpfen Europas Banken gegen die Bedeutungslosigkeit
Diese drei Länder sind die Gewinner der größten Freihandelszone der Welt

News von

DAX-Chartanalyse: Geduld könnte sich auszahlen
Allianz-Aktie, BASF & Co.: Die fünf besten DAX-Dividenden-Zahler mit DZ Bank-Kaufempfehlung
"Wir können Covid-19 stoppen" - Moderna-Impfstoff gibt Hoffnung
Wichtige Kursbewegungen: Moderna-Impfstoffdaten drücken Rivalen Pfizer und BioNTech
Wasserstoff Newsblog: Nel Asa-Chef verkauft Nel-Aktien

Heute im Fokus

DAX schließt wenig bewegt -- US-Börsen rot -- E.ON braucht neuen Chef -- Amazon startet Online-Apotheke -- Tesla wird in S&P500 aufgenommen -- Walmart schlägt Erwartungen -- zooplus, Wirecard im Fokus

Warren Buffett kauft T-Mobile-Aktien im Wert von 276 Millionen Dollar. Twitter macht Tweets mit Verfallsdatum weltweit verfügbar. Home Depot übertrifft im dritten Quartal die Erwartungen. Inselgruppe Salomonen wollen Facebook verbieten. Daimler plant gemeinsame Motorenproduktion mit Volvo-Mutter Geely.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Drittes Quartal 2020: Was sich in Carl Icahns Portfolio getan hat
Depot-Details
3. Quartal 2020: Diese Aktien hat George Soros im Depot
Änderungen im Portfolio
3. Quartal 2020: Diese Aktien hat Warren Buffett im Depot
Die Änderungen unter den Top-Positionen

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

3. Quartal 2020: Diese Aktien hat Warren Buffett im Depot
Die Änderungen unter den Top-Positionen
Die 15 Top-Verdiener unter den Gamern
Das sind die 15 millionenschweren Top-Verdiener in der Gamingbranche
DAX 30: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im Oktober 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in Q3 2020
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
Diese Aktien hat Bill Ackman in seinem Depot
Ein Blick ins Portfolio von Bill Ackman
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Senken Sie, dass sich Donald Trump doch noch zu einer friedlichen Amtsübergabe an Joe Biden entschließt?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren
Oskar

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen