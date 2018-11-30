finanzen.net
26.06.2019 15:55
Bewerten
(0)

Turkcell CEO Murat Erkan Appointed to the GSMA Board

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

The GSMA, today named Turkcell (NYSE:TKC) (BIST:TCELL) CEO Murat Erkan as a member to serve on its Board for 2019-2020 term. With this announcement, Turkcell will be serving on the GSMA Board for the third time.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190626005500/en/

The GSMA, today named Turkcell CEO Murat Erkan as a member to serve on its Board for 2019-2020 term. (Photo: Business Wire)

The GSMA, today named Turkcell CEO Murat Erkan as a member to serve on its Board for 2019-2020 term. (Photo: Business Wire)

"Turkcell has spearheaded digital transformation in telecommunications industry and continues to provide digital services and solutions that lay the ground for new smart technologies as we head into 5G era, says Murat Erkan, Turkcell CEO. "I am honored to be elected to the GSMA Board, our relationship with the GSMA is extremely valuable for us to extend and grow Turkcells contribution to the industry. Working closely with the board, Turkcell will keep drive positive change in telecommunications industry. We will continue our efforts in representing Turkey and look forward to broaden our collaboration with the GSMA.

ABOUT TURKCELL: Turkcell is a digital operator headquartered in Turkey, serving its customers with its unique portfolio of digital services along with voice, messaging, data and IPTV services on its mobile and fixed networks. Turkcell Group companies operate in 5 countries  Turkey, Ukraine, Belarus, Northern Cyprus, Germany. Turkcell launched LTE services in its home country on April 1st, 2016, employing LTE-Advanced and 3 carrier aggregation technologies in 81 cities. Turkcell offers up to 10 Gbps fiber internet speed with its FTTH services. Turkcell Group reported TRY5.7 billion revenue in Q119 with total assets of TRY46.1 billion as of March 31, 2019. It has been listed on the NYSE and the BIST since July 2000, and is the only NYSE-listed company in Turkey. Read more at www.turkcell.com.tr

Nachrichten zu Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (Spons. ADRS)

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri News
RSS Feed
Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (Spons. ADRS)

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
08.01.2013Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri kaufenHSBC
07.03.2008Turkcell kaufenFuchsbriefe
12.06.2006Update Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (Spons. ABear Stearns
12.06.2006Turkcell outperformBear Stearns
15.02.2006Turkcell overweightMorgan Stanley
13.04.2005Turkcell: Underperform Goldman Sachs
05.04.2005Turkcell: Underperform Goldman Sachs

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (Spons. ADRS) nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Wachstumsaktien im Fokus

Wie identifizieren Sie wachstumsstarke Aktien? Kai Knobloch erklärt heute Abend live, wie Sie die CASLIM-Methode anwenden und erfolgreich in Wachstumsaktien investieren - für Sie kostenlos! Jetzt kostenlos anmelden!

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.
Weitere Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri News
Anzeige

Inside

HSBC: Technische Analyse zu Gold und Goldminen: Dynamischer Ausbruch
BNP Paribas: BORN Akademie - Wie Gewinne sichern? | BNP Paribas
Silberpreis: Wellenzyklus spricht für Fortsetzung des Aufwärtstrend
Rücksetzer für den Goldpreis nach Powell-Äußerungen
A Python Implementation of Triangles for Visualising Long-Term Investment Metrics
EuroStoxx 50  Haben sich die Käufer in der vergangenen Woche verausgabt?
Vontobel: Gold - Zulauf von allen Seiten
SOCIETE GENERALE: SG Index-Check am Mittag - Euro Stoxx 50 vor nächster Aufwärtswelle?
Alle Trading- und Investment-News
Anzeige
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Die richtige Strategie für die Börsenkrise

Stecken Sie nicht den Sand in den Kopf, sondern kaufen Sie die richtigen Aktien. Erfahren Sie im aktuellen Anlegermagazin mehr über attraktive Qualitätsaktien und zyklische Aktien
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

Mehr zur Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
HistorischChart-Analyse
Dividende/HVRealtimekurs
TermineAnalysen
InsidertradesKursziele
ProfilFonds

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Banken müssen bei Immobilienkrediten mehr Sicherheiten verlangen
Die blamable Verzwergung der Deutschland AG
Der Facebook-Coin könnte ein echter Meilenstein in der Geldgeschichte sein
Diese Idee von der Schwarzen Null führt komplett in die Irre
Mieterbund-Präsident Rips zu Mietpreisen und Wohnungsnot

News von

Reich werden mit Dividenden: Die besten Aktien aus Europa und den USA
Top Fünf: Diese Aktien aus Europa gehören jetzt ins Depot
Nel Asa-Aktie mit größtem Kurssprung seit einem Jahr: Was dahinter steckt
Der größte Staatsfonds der Welt wirft Aktien raus - auch ein DAX-Konzern betroffen
Wirecard-Aktie: Analysten sind optimistisch - Charttechnische Hürde

Heute im Fokus

DAX freundlich -- Dow im Plus -- Bitcoin nahe 13.000-Dollar-Marke -- Tesla dürfte wohl Rekordquartal verfehlen -- USA: Abkommen mit China zu 90 Prozent komplett -- FedEx, thyssenkrupp im Fokus

Anzeige gegen Brenntag nach umstrittenen Chemikalien-Lieferungen. Apple kauft zu. Infineon-Aktie und Siltronic-Papiere legen zu: Chipwerte erholen sich nach optimistischen Signalen von Micron. GfK: Konsumklima fällt zum zweiten Mal in Folge. Siemens: "Wir warnen nicht vor zu hohen Gewinnschätzungen".

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Die Performance der MDAX-Werte in KW 25 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der TecDAX-Werte in KW 25 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der DAX 30-Werte in KW 25 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Promis
Diese Sternchen haben ihren eigenen Aktien-Index
Diese Aktien hat Warren Buffett im Depot
Die Änderungen unter den Top-Positionen
Die erfolgreichsten Kinofilme der letzten 25 Jahre
Welche Titel knackten die Milliardenmarke an den Kinokassen?
In diesen Berufen bekommt man das niedrigste Gehalt
Welche Branchen man besser meiden sollte.
DIe innovativsten Unternehmen
Diese Unternehmen sind am fortschrittlichsten
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Die USA suchen Verbündete gegen den Iran. Sollte sich Deutschland einer solchen Allianz anschließen?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
15:49 Uhr
DAX freundlich -- Dow im Plus -- Bitcoin nahe 13.000-Dollar-Marke -- Tesla dürfte wohl Rekordquartal verfehlen -- USA: Abkommen mit China zu 90 Prozent komplett -- FedEx, thyssenkrupp im Fokus
Sonstiges
15:55 Uhr
Renditechancen erhöhen mit einem MDAX-ETF - die besten ETFs auf den Nebenwerte-Index
Sonstiges
15:57 Uhr
Libra Coin: Deshalb braucht Facebook für seine Kryptowährung unbedingt Banken an Bord
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Wirecard AG747206
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Daimler AG710000
NEL ASAA0B733
Infineon AG623100
Microsoft Corp.870747
Amazon906866
BayerBAY001
TeslaA1CX3T
Lufthansa AG823212
Apple Inc.865985
thyssenkrupp AG750000
Siemens AG723610
BASFBASF11
Barrick Gold Corp.870450