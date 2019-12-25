finanzen.net
25.12.2019 18:10
Turkcell Launched Turkeys Email Provider: YaaniMail

Turkcell (NYSE:TKC) (BIST:TCELL) today launched Turkeys email provider YaaniMail. Developed in-house by the companys R&D engineers, YaaniMail is available for users regardless of operators, country or devices  the service is also available for corporate customers. YaaniMail offers users advanced security features and data generated on the platform is securely stored at Turkcells data centers. The new email service provides customers an alternative to the providers global counterparts.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191225005005/en/

Turkcell today launched Turkeys email provider YaaniMail. (Photo: Business Wire)

Turkcell today launched Turkeys email provider YaaniMail. (Photo: Business Wire)

Targeting 2 million registered users by the end of 2020, YaaniMail offers both mail and calendar services allowing customers to conveniently organize and get more done. The platform offers constant online support to all users, and Turkcell customers will access personal emails without consuming data. Corporate customers will benefit from the licensing fees in local currency and support from YaaniMail teams.

"Providing the best customer experience to our users while keeping their data safe is our top priority

Emphasizing that Turkcell is embarked on creating Turkeys technologies, "YaaniMail is part of a larger effort to ensure Turkeys data is hosted in Turkey. We will offer YaaniMail through our broad digital services and solutions portfolio to other telecom operators in the world  helping them to become digital operators, says Atac Tansug, Vice President of Digital Services and Solutions at Turkcell. "Providing the best customer experience to our users while keeping their data safe is our top priority. We will continue to enhance YaaniMails built-in smart features and user-friendly interface to offer the best available customer experience to our users.

Built on Turkcells strong and secure infrastructure, YaaniMail is integrated tightly with Turkcells cloud storage platform Lifebox and authentication service Fast Login that provides seamless and simple login experience. YaaniMail is available to download and access on iOS Store, Android Store and browsers.

