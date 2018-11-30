finanzen.net
+++ Cannabis-Aktien boomen: Jetzt in den Cannabis-Aktien-Index investieren! +++-w-
10.01.2019 19:05
Bewerten
(0)

Turkcell Presented at the Citi 2019 Global TMT West Conference

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Kaan Terzioglu, CEO of Turkcell (NYSE:TKC) (BIST:TCELL) and CFO Osman Yilmaz spoke at the Citi 2019 Global TMT West Conference on January 8, 2019 in Las Vegas. Among leading companies in the TMT space including Netflix, NTT Docomo, HP Inc., Samsung, AT&T and Verizon that participated in the conference, Turkcell was the only company invited from Turkey and the region.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190110005626/en/

Kaan Terzioglu, CEO of Turkcell and CFO Osman Yilmaz spoke at the Citi 2019 Global TMT West Conferen ...

Kaan Terzioglu, CEO of Turkcell and CFO Osman Yilmaz spoke at the Citi 2019 Global TMT West Conference on January 8, 2019 in Las Vegas. (Photo: Turkcell)

In his remarks, Terzioglu stated that: "Developing applications that allowed us to sell processed data rather than raw data, we enriched our value proposition to our customers. We have transformed Turkcell into a Digital Operator. That is our vision. Our strategy is to serve our customers as much as we can in each of 1440 minutes of a day through our digital services. This vision and strategy brought us where we are today, 59% topline and 97% EBITDA growth in the third quarter of 2018 in a two year cumulative basis. We also take our digital know-how and make it available to other telecom operators around the world through our Lifecell Ventures subsidiary.

Kaan Terzioglu also expressed his views on 5G process and stated that Turkcell has a 5G ready network, and the company and Turkey will be the early adapters of 5G. Terzioglu also addressed the macro-economic environment, referred to Turkcells successful business hedging strategy based on FX hedging tools, strong liquidity and inflationary pricing which enabled the company to exhibit strong resilience to volatility in financial markets during the summer 2018.

Below you may find the link to the replay of the speech given by CEO Kaan Terzioglu at the conference.

http://www.veracast.com/webcasts/citigroup/tmt2019/83206292617.cfm

About Turkcell:

Turkcell is a digital operator headquartered in Turkey, serving its customers with its unique portfolio of digital services along with voice, messaging, data and IPTV services on its mobile and fixed networks. Turkcell Group companies operate in Turkey, Ukraine, Belarus, Northern Cyprus, and Germany. Turkcell launched LTE services in its home country on April 1st, 2016, employing LTE-Advanced and 3 carrier aggregation technologies in 81 cities. In 2G and 3G, Turkcells population coverage in Turkey is at 99.68% and 98.23%, respectively, as of September 2018. Turkcell offers up to 10 Gbps fiber internet speed with its FTTH services. Turkcell Group reported TRY5.8 billion revenue in Q318 with total assets of TRY45.4 billion as of September 30, 2018. It has been listed on the NYSE and the BIST since July 2000, and is the only NYSE-listed company in Turkey. Read more at www.turkcell.com.tr

WhatsApp Newsletter
WhatsApp Top-Nachrichten
Erhalten Sie börsentäglich unsere Top-Nachrichten per WhatsApp - so einfach melden Sie sich an

Nachrichten zu Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (Spons. ADRS)

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
22.10.18
Ausblick: Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri stellt Ergebnisse des abgelaufenen Quartals vor (finanzen.net)
05.10.18
Why Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri Stock Dropped 10% Today (MotleyFool)
05.10.18
Why Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri Stock Dropped 10% Today (FOX Business)
14.09.18
Why Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri Stock Popped 11% Today (MotleyFool)
13.08.18
Why Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri Stock Dropped Another 11% This Morning (MotleyFool)
10.08.18
Why Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri Stock Just Dropped 13% (MotleyFool)
23.07.18
Ausblick: Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri mit Zahlen zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
22.04.18
Ausblick: Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri öffnet die Bücher zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri News
RSS Feed
Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (Spons. ADRS)

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
08.01.2013Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri kaufenHSBC
07.03.2008Turkcell kaufenFuchsbriefe
12.06.2006Update Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (Spons. ABear Stearns
12.06.2006Turkcell outperformBear Stearns
15.02.2006Turkcell overweightMorgan Stanley
13.04.2005Turkcell: Underperform Goldman Sachs
05.04.2005Turkcell: Underperform Goldman Sachs

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (Spons. ADRS) nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.
Weitere Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri News
Anzeige

Inside

Scalable Capital: Jobs - Alle Stellenangebote auf einen Blick
GBP/USD: Erhöhte Schwankungsintensität dürfte sich fortsetzen
Panisch kaufen zum Jahresstart!
Kennen Sie schon diese 20 Kapitalmarkt-Trends für 2019?
BNP Paribas: dailyUS: Dow Jones verfehlt Ziel knapp
Vontobel: Rohöl - Starker Preisanstieg zu Jahresbeginn
HSBC: Dollar bekommt Gegenwind
UBS: E.on  Konsolidierung vor dem Abschluss?
Alle Trading- und Investment-News
WhatsApp Newsletter
WhatsApp Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net per WhatsApp - so melden Sie sich an
Anzeige
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Fünf deutsche Internet-Aktien, die Sie kennen sollten!

Das Gute liegt oft so nah. Heimische Internet-Unternehmen rollen den Markt auf. Im neuen Anlegermagazin erwartet Sie ein Special über deutsche Internet-Aktien, die Sie kennen sollten.
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

Mehr zur Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
HistorischChart-Analyse
Dividende/HVRealtimekurs
TermineAnalysen
InsidertradesKursziele
ProfilFonds

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Wie Legal Techs Anwälten Konkurrenz machen
Vermögensverwalter Thilenius  An China hängen die Geschichten
Wir wollen N26 zur globalen Marke machen
Warnstreiks an drei großen deutschen Airports
So entkommen Sparer jetzt der Tagesgeld-Tristesse

News von

Amazon-Aktie, Alphabet und Co.: Welcher Gigant ins Depot gehört
DAX: Warum die 11.000-Punkte-Marke jetzt im Fokus steht
Allianz-Aktie, SAP und Co.: Diese fünf DAX-Aktien empfiehlt die Société Générale
Dax steigt: Hoffnung im Handelsstreit
Die höchsten Dividendenrenditen: Welche Aktien aus Dax, MDax und Co. besonders überzeugen

News von

4 Gründe, warum man das billigste MacBook Pro anstelle des neuen MacBook Air kaufen sollte
Kim Jong-uns China-Reise verrät viel über Nordkoreas Masterplan vor dem Trump-Treffen
Erpressung und Identitätsklau: Wie Deepfakes zur Gefahr für Unternehmen und Verbraucher werden
Wie Ulm dafür sorgt, dass Spekulanten bei Grundstücken und Bauflächen seit mehr als 100 Jahren keine Chance haben
Apple steht ein großes Jahr bevor: Das können Fans und Anleger 2019 erwarten

Heute im Fokus

DAX geht erholt in den Feierabend -- OSRAM blickt pessimistisch auf letztes Quartal -- EZB-Rat für mittelfristigen Ausblick optimistisch -- LANXESS, Südzucker, Amazon im Fokus

Macy's mit Gewinnwarnung. Privatbank Warburg verklagt Deutsche Bank auf Schadenersatz. BASF, Covestro und Co.: JPMorgan sieht wegen schwierigem Jahr Einstiegschance bei Chemiewerten. Volkswagen-Auslieferungen brechen im Dezember ein - leichtes Plus im Gesamtjahr. Britische Käufer beflügeln Weihnachtsgeschäft von Tesco.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Die Performance der Rohstoffe in in KW 1 2019.
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der MDAX-Werte in KW 1 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der TecDAX-Werte in KW 1 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

In diesen Ländern ist Netflix am teuersten
Hier müssen Abonnenten tief in die Tasche greifen
Die korruptesten Länder der Welt
In diesen Staaten ist die Korruption am höchsten
Die Performance der MDAX-Werte im Dezember 2018.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der DAX 30-Werte in Q4 2018.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der Rohstoffe in in Q4 2018.
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Glauben Sie, dass es in den kommenden sechs Monaten schwieriger wird, die eigenen Renditeerwartungen zu erzielen?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 
finanzen.net Brokerage

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

Das Beste aus zwei Welten: Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade unmittelbar aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
17:58 Uhr
DAX geht erholt in den Feierabend -- OSRAM blickt pessimistisch auf letztes Quartal -- EZB-Rat für mittelfristigen Ausblick optimistisch -- LANXESS, Südzucker, Amazon im Fokus
Sonstiges
18:50 Uhr
Wichtige Grundregeln für den Aktienhandel
Private Finanzen
18:40 Uhr
The Paramount Miami Worldcenter: Das Hochhaus mit der Landeplattform für fliegende Autos
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Daimler AG710000
Amazon906866
Apple Inc.865985
Wirecard AG747206
CommerzbankCBK100
Aurora Cannabis IncA12GS7
BASFBASF11
Volkswagen (VW) AG Vz.766403
BayerBAY001
EVOTEC AG566480
Deutsche Telekom AG555750
Infineon AG623100
Allianz840400
Siemens AG723610