Turkcell Presented at the Citi 2019 Global TMT West Conference

Kaan Terzioglu, CEO of Turkcell (NYSE:TKC) (BIST:TCELL) and CFO Osman
Yilmaz spoke at the Citi 2019 Global TMT West Conference on January 8,
2019 in Las Vegas. Among leading companies in the TMT space including
Netflix, NTT Docomo, HP Inc., Samsung, AT&T and Verizon that
participated in the conference, Turkcell was the only company invited
from Turkey and the region.
In his remarks, Terzioglu stated that: "Developing applications that
allowed us to sell processed data rather than raw data, we enriched our
value proposition to our customers. We have transformed Turkcell into a
Digital Operator. That is our vision. Our strategy is to serve our
customers as much as we can in each of 1440 minutes of a day through our
digital services. This vision and strategy brought us where we are
today, 59% topline and 97% EBITDA growth in the third quarter of 2018 in
a two year cumulative basis. We also take our digital know-how and make
it available to other telecom operators around the world through our
Lifecell Ventures subsidiary.
Kaan Terzioglu also expressed his views on 5G process and stated that
Turkcell has a 5G ready network, and the company and Turkey will be the
early adapters of 5G. Terzioglu also addressed the macro-economic
environment, referred to Turkcells successful business hedging strategy
based on FX hedging tools, strong liquidity and inflationary pricing
which enabled the company to exhibit strong resilience to volatility in
financial markets during the summer 2018.
Below you may find the link to the replay of the speech given by CEO
Kaan Terzioglu at the conference.
http://www.veracast.com/webcasts/citigroup/tmt2019/83206292617.cfm
About Turkcell:
Turkcell is a digital operator headquartered in Turkey, serving its
customers with its unique portfolio of digital services along with
voice, messaging, data and IPTV services on its mobile and fixed
networks. Turkcell Group companies operate in Turkey, Ukraine, Belarus,
Northern Cyprus, and Germany. Turkcell launched LTE services in its home
country on April 1st, 2016, employing LTE-Advanced and 3 carrier
aggregation technologies in 81 cities. In 2G and 3G, Turkcells
population coverage in Turkey is at 99.68% and 98.23%, respectively, as
of September 2018. Turkcell offers up to 10 Gbps fiber internet speed
with its FTTH services. Turkcell Group reported TRY5.8 billion revenue
in Q318 with total assets of TRY45.4 billion as of September 30, 2018.
It has been listed on the NYSE and the BIST since July 2000, and is the
only NYSE-listed company in Turkey. Read more at www.turkcell.com.tr
