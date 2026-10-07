Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Announcement regarding JCR Credit Rating

TO: Investment Community

FROM : Garanti BBVA / Investor Relations

SUBJECT: Announcement regarding JCR Credit Rating

DATE: September 30, 2026

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JCR Eurasia Rating has evaluated the consolidated structure of “Türkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.” (the “Bank”) in the investment grade category with the highest credit quality and affirmed the Long-Term National Issuer Credit Rating at ‘AAA (tr)’ and the Short-Term National Issuer Credit Rating at ‘J1+ (tr)’, with ‘Stable’ outlooks, on 30 September 2026. On the other hand, the Long-Term International Foreign and Local Currency Issuer Credit Ratings and outlooks have been affirmed at ‘BBB-’ and ‘BBB’, respectively, with ‘Stable’ outlooks, positioned above the country ceiling. The Bank’s current ratings are as follows:

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Current Rating Prior Long-Term National Issuer Credit Rating AAA (tr) / Stable Outlook AAA (tr) / Stable Outlook Short-Term National Issuer Credit Rating J1+ (tr) / Stable Outlook J1+ (tr) / Stable Outlook Long-Term International Foreign Currency Issuer Credit Rating BBB- / Stable Outlook BBB- / Stable Outlook Long-Term International Local Currency Issuer Credit Rating BBB / Stable Outlook BBB / Stable Outlook

*In contradiction between the Turkish and English versions of this public disclosure, the Turkish version shall prevail.

We declare that our above statements are in conformity with the principles included in the Board’s Communiqué, Serial II Nr.15.1, that it exactly reflects the information we received; that the information complies with our records, books and documents; that we did our best to obtain the correct and complete information relative to this subject and that we are responsible for the declarations made in this regard.

Yours sincerely,

Garanti BBVA

Contact Garanti BBVA Investor Relations:

Tel: +90 212 318 2352