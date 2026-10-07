Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Announcement regarding JCR Credit Rating
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Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (TGBD)
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TO: Investment Community
FROM : Garanti BBVA / Investor Relations
SUBJECT: Announcement regarding JCR Credit Rating
DATE: September 30, 2026
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JCR Eurasia Rating has evaluated the consolidated structure of “Türkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.” (the “Bank”) in the investment grade category with the highest credit quality and affirmed the Long-Term National Issuer Credit Rating at ‘AAA (tr)’ and the Short-Term National Issuer Credit Rating at ‘J1+ (tr)’, with ‘Stable’ outlooks, on 30 September 2026. On the other hand, the Long-Term International Foreign and Local Currency Issuer Credit Ratings and outlooks have been affirmed at ‘BBB-’ and ‘BBB’, respectively, with ‘Stable’ outlooks, positioned above the country ceiling. The Bank’s current ratings are as follows:
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*In contradiction between the Turkish and English versions of this public disclosure, the Turkish version shall prevail.
We declare that our above statements are in conformity with the principles included in the Board’s Communiqué, Serial II Nr.15.1, that it exactly reflects the information we received; that the information complies with our records, books and documents; that we did our best to obtain the correct and complete information relative to this subject and that we are responsible for the declarations made in this regard.
Yours sincerely,
Garanti BBVA
Contact Garanti BBVA Investor Relations:
Tel: +90 212 318 2352
Fax: +90 212 216 5902
E-mail: investorrelations@garantibbva.com.tr
www.garantibbvainvestorrelations.com
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
View original content: EQS News
|ISIN:
|US9001487019
|Category Code:
|MSCL
|TIDM:
|TGBD
|LEI Code:
|5493002XSS7K7RHN1V37
|Sequence No.:
|445723
|EQS News ID:
|2411942
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
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