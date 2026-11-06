Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Announcement regarding the launch of a share buyback program

TO: Investment Community

FROM : Garanti BBVA / Investor Relations

SUBJECT: Announcement regarding the launch of a share buyback program

DATE: November 3, 2026

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Pursuant to the resolution of our Bank's Board of Directors dated November 3, 2026, to demonstrate our confidence in the Bank's strong financial position, sustainable profitability and long-term value creation potential, protect shareholders' interests, and contribute to a market valuation that better reflects the Bank's underlying fundamentals and operating performance, it has been resolved;

- To launch a Share Buyback Program effective as of November 4, 2026, in accordance with the Capital Markets Board's Communiqué on Repurchased Shares (II-22.1) and its Resolution No. 16/531 dated March 19, 2025;

- To repurchase shares with a maximum aggregate nominal value of 85 million under the Share Buyback Program;

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- To set the duration of the Share Buyback Program at three years;

- To allocate a maximum amount of TRY 11.0 billion for share repurchases under the program;

- To present the Share Buyback Program to shareholders for their information at the next General Shareholders' Meeting and inform the General Shareholders' Meeting of the repurchase transactions carried out under the program;

- To recommend to the General Assembly cancellation of the shares acquired at the General Assembly meeting to be held following the termination of the Buyback Program in accordance with the applicable laws;

- To authorize the Head Office to implement the Share Buyback Program, execute the share repurchase transactions, make the necessary disclosures and notifications, and carry out all other actions and procedures related to the implementation of the program.

*In contradiction between the Turkish and English versions of this public disclosure, the Turkish version shall prevail.

We declare that our above statements are in conformity with the principles included in the Board’s Communiqué, Serial II Nr.15.1, that it exactly reflects the information we received; that the information complies with our records, books and documents; that we did our best to obtain the correct and complete information relative to this subject and that we are responsible for the declarations made in this regard.

Yours sincerely,

Garanti BBVA

Contact Garanti BBVA Investor Relations:

Tel: +90 212 318 2352