Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: BRSA Consolidated Earnings Presentation dated 29 April 2026

TO: Investment Community

FROM : Garanti BBVA / Investor Relations

SUBJECT: BRSA Consolidated Earnings Presentation dated 29 April 2026

DATE: April 29, 2026

Wer­bung Wer­bung

Please find BRSA Consolidated Earnings Presentation dated 29 April 2026 attached.

Wer­bung Wer­bung

Please refer to Garanti Bank Investor Relations website at www.garantibbvainvestorrelations.com to access BRSA Consolidated and Unconsolidated Earnings Presentation dated 29 April 2026.

*In contradiction between the Turkish and English versions of this public disclosure, the Turkish version shall prevail.

We declare that our above statements are in conformity with the principles included in the Board’s Communiqué, Serial II Nr.15.1, that it exactly reflects the information we received; that the information complies with our records, books and documents; that we did our best to obtain the correct and complete information relative to this subject and that we are responsible for the declarations made in this regard.

Yours sincerely,

Garanti BBVA

Contact Garanti BBVA Investor Relations:

Tel: +90 212 318 2352