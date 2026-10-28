Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: BRSA Consolidated Earnings Presentation dated 30 September 2026
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Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (TGBD)
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Please find BRSA Consolidated Earnings Presentation dated 30 September 2026 attached.
Please refer to Garanti Bank Investor Relations website at www.garantibbvainvestorrelations.com to access BRSA Consolidated and Unconsolidated Earnings Presentation dated 30 September 2026.
Attachment
File: BRSA Consolidated Earnings Presentation dated 30 September 2026
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
View original content: EQS News
|ISIN:
|US9001487019
|Category Code:
|QRT
|TIDM:
|TGBD
|LEI Code:
|5493002XSS7K7RHN1V37
|Sequence No.:
|447798
|EQS News ID:
|2424164
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|