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Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: BRSA Consolidated Earnings Presentation dated 30 September 2026

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Turkiye Garanti Bankasi AS (spons. ADRs)
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Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (TGBD)
Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: BRSA Consolidated Earnings Presentation dated 30 September 2026

28-Oct-2026 / 19:18 GMT/BST

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Please find BRSA Consolidated Earnings Presentation dated 30 September 2026 attached.

Please refer to Garanti Bank Investor Relations website at www.garantibbvainvestorrelations.com to access BRSA Consolidated and Unconsolidated Earnings Presentation dated 30 September 2026.
 
Attachment

File: BRSA Consolidated Earnings Presentation dated 30 September 2026

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News
ISIN: US9001487019
Category Code: QRT
TIDM: TGBD
LEI Code: 5493002XSS7K7RHN1V37
Sequence No.: 447798
EQS News ID: 2424164

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

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