Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (TGBD)

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: BRSA Consolidated Earnings Presentation dated 30 September 2026



28-Oct-2026 / 19:18 GMT/BST



Werbung Please find BRSA Consolidated Earnings Presentation dated 30 September 2026 attached.



Please refer to Garanti Bank Investor Relations website at www.garantibbvainvestorrelations.com to access BRSA Consolidated and Unconsolidated Earnings Presentation dated 30 September 2026.

Attachment



File: BRSA Consolidated Earnings Presentation dated 30 September 2026



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