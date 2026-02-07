Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: CMB Approval for Bond Issuance to Foreign Markets

TO: Investment Community

FROM : Garanti BBVA / Investor Relations

SUBJECT: CMB Approval for Bond Issuance to Foreign Markets

DATE: April 30, 2026

Wer­bung Wer­bung

Reference: Public disclosures of T. Garanti Bankasi A.S. dated April 19, 2013

It was announced on April 19, 2013 that GMTN (Global Medium Term Notes) program has been established by our Bank in order to arrange borrowing instruments issuance transactions in any currency with different series and maturities.

Wer­bung Wer­bung

Below stated CMB issuance certificates has been received in regards to the issuance under the GMTN programme.

ISIN Issue Date Maturity Currency Nominal Amount XS3363463806 30.04.2026 05.05.2027 GBP 16.000.000,00

*In contradiction between the Turkish and English versions of this public disclosure, the Turkish version shall prevail.

We declare that our above statements are in conformity with the principles included in the Board’s Communiqué, Serial II Nr.15.1, that it exactly reflects the information we received; that the information complies with our records, books and documents; that we did our best to obtain the correct and complete information relative to this subject and that we are responsible for the declarations made in this regard.

Yours sincerely,

Garanti BBVA

Contact Garanti BBVA Investor Relations:

Tel: +90 212 318 2352