Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: CMB Approval for Bond Issuance to Foreign Markets
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Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (TGBD)
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TO: Investment Community
FROM : Garanti BBVA / Investor Relations
SUBJECT: CMB Approval for Bond Issuance to Foreign Markets
DATE: April 30, 2026
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Reference: Public disclosures of T. Garanti Bankasi A.S. dated April 19, 2013
It was announced on April 19, 2013 that GMTN (Global Medium Term Notes) program has been established by our Bank in order to arrange borrowing instruments issuance transactions in any currency with different series and maturities.
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Below stated CMB issuance certificates has been received in regards to the issuance under the GMTN programme.
*In contradiction between the Turkish and English versions of this public disclosure, the Turkish version shall prevail.
We declare that our above statements are in conformity with the principles included in the Board’s Communiqué, Serial II Nr.15.1, that it exactly reflects the information we received; that the information complies with our records, books and documents; that we did our best to obtain the correct and complete information relative to this subject and that we are responsible for the declarations made in this regard.
Yours sincerely,
Garanti BBVA
Contact Garanti BBVA Investor Relations:
Tel: +90 212 318 2352
Fax: +90 212 216 5902
E-mail: investorrelations@garantibbva.com.tr
www.garantibbvainvestorrelations.com
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
View original content: EQS News
|ISIN:
|US9001487019
|Category Code:
|MSCL
|TIDM:
|TGBD
|LEI Code:
|5493002XSS7K7RHN1V37
|Sequence No.:
|426007
|EQS News ID:
|2319680
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
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