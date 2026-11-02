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Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: CMB Approval for Bond Issuance to Foreign Markets

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Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (TGBD)
Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: CMB Approval for Bond Issuance to Foreign Markets

02-Nov-2026 / 07:45 GMT/BST

Werbung

TO: Investment Community

FROM : Garanti BBVA / Investor Relations

SUBJECT: CMB Approval for Bond Issuance to Foreign Markets

DATE:  October 27, 2026

 

Werbung

It was announced on April 19, 2013 that GMTN (Global Medium Term Notes) program has been  established by our Bank in order to arrange borrowing instruments issuance transactions in any currency with different series and maturities.

 

 Below stated CMB issuance certificates has been received in regards to the issuance under the GMTN programme.

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ISIN

Issue Date

Maturity

Currency

Nominal Amount

 

 

 

XS3552790068

26.10.2026

03.11.2027

GBP

15.000.000,00

 

 

 

*In contradiction between the Turkish and English versions of this public disclosure, the Turkish version shall prevail.

 

We declare that our above statements are in conformity with the principles included in the Board’s Communiqué, Serial II Nr.15.1, that it exactly reflects the information we received; that the information complies with our records, books and documents; that we did our best to obtain the correct and complete information relative to this subject and that we are responsible for the declarations made in this regard.

 

 

Yours sincerely,

Garanti BBVA

Contact Garanti BBVA Investor Relations:

Tel: +90 212 318 2352

Fax: +90 212 216 5902
E-mail: investorrelations@garantibbva.com.tr
www.garantibbvainvestorrelations.com

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News
ISIN: US9001487019
Category Code: MSCL
TIDM: TGBD
LEI Code: 5493002XSS7K7RHN1V37
Sequence No.: 448179
EQS News ID: 2426130

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

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