Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Completion of the Sale of Subsidiaries 

TO: Investment Community

FROM : Garanti BBVA / Investor Relations

SUBJECT: Completion of the Sale of Subsidiaries

DATE: November 3, 2026

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Reference: Our disclosures dated March 10, 2026 and March 28, 2026

Pursuant to the decision of the Bank’s Board of Directors dated 23 March 2026, it was announced that our subsidiaries incorporated in the Netherlands, Garanti Holding B.V. and G Netherlands B.V., had signed a Share Purchase Agreement for the sale to Raiffeisen Bank S.A. of shares representing 100% of the capital of Garanti Bank S.A. and Motoractive IFN S.A., both incorporated in Romania. Following receipt of the necessary approvals from the relevant regulatory authorities, the sale transaction has been completed.

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*In contradiction between the Turkish and English versions of this public disclosure, the Turkish version shall prevail.

We declare that our above statements are in conformity with the principles included in the Board’s Communiqué, Serial II Nr.15.1, that it exactly reflects the information we received; that the information complies with our records, books and documents; that we did our best to obtain the correct and complete information relative to this subject and that we are responsible for the declarations made in this regard.

Yours sincerely,

Garanti BBVA

Contact Garanti BBVA Investor Relations:

Tel: +90 212 318 2352