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Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Daily Share Buyback Transactions

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Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (TGBD)
Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Daily Share Buyback Transactions

06-Nov-2026 / 10:38 GMT/BST

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TO: Investment Community

FROM : Garanti BBVA / Investor Relations

SUBJECT: Daily Share Buyback Transactions

DATE:  November 4, 2026

 

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Within the scope of the share buyback program initiated pursuant to the resolution of our Bank's Board of Directors dated November 3, 2026, our Bank repurchased GARAN shares with a total nominal value of TL 2,474,579 on Borsa Istanbul on November 4, 2026, at prices ranging from TL 134.90 to TL 137.80 per share, with a weighted average price of TL 137.3850 per share.

 

The total consideration for these transactions amounted to TL 339,970,121.40, and the repurchased shares represent 0.0589% of our Bank's share capital.

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Code of Share Subject to Buy-back

Transaction Date

Nominal Value of Shares Subject to Transaction (TRY)

Ratio To Capital (%)

Transaction Price (TRY / Unit)

Privileges, If Any, Associated With These Shares

GARAN, TRAGARAN91N1

04.11.2026

2.474.579

0,05892

137,385

-

 

*In contradiction between the Turkish and English versions of this public disclosure, the Turkish version shall prevail.

 

We declare that our above statements are in conformity with the principles included in the Board’s Communiqué, Serial II Nr.15.1, that it exactly reflects the information we received; that the information complies with our records, books and documents; that we did our best to obtain the correct and complete information relative to this subject and that we are responsible for the declarations made in this regard.

 

 

Yours sincerely,

Garanti BBVA

Contact Garanti BBVA Investor Relations:

Tel: +90 212 318 2352

Fax: +90 212 216 5902
E-mail: investorrelations@garantibbva.com.tr
www.garantibbvainvestorrelations.com

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News
ISIN: US9001487019
Category Code: MSCL
TIDM: TGBD
LEI Code: 5493002XSS7K7RHN1V37
Sequence No.: 448844
EQS News ID: 2430048

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

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Die Handels- und Depotfunktionen in diesem Broker Cockpit werden unter der Marke Finanzen invest bereitgestellt, Finanzen invest ist eine Marke der finanzen.net zero GmbH. Für Finanzinstrumente erfolgt dies durch die finanzen.net zero GmbH als vertraglich gebundener Vermittler der DonauCapital Wertpapier GmbH (§ 3 Abs. 2 WpIG); bei Kryptowerten werden die Handels- und Depotfunktionen ausschließlich von der DonauCapital Wertpapier GmbH bereitgestellt. Die finanzen.net GmbH stellt ausschließlich den technischen Rahmen bereit und ist in die Wertpapier- und Kryptodienstleistung nicht einbezogen.