Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Daily Share Buyback Transactions

TO: Investment Community

FROM : Garanti BBVA / Investor Relations

SUBJECT: Daily Share Buyback Transactions

DATE: November 9, 2026

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Within the scope of the share buyback program initiated pursuant to the resolution of our Bank's Board of Directors dated November 3, 2026, our Bank repurchased GARAN shares with a

total nominal value of TL 2,635,128 on Borsa Istanbul on November 9, 2026, at prices ranging from TL 144.30 to TL 150.00 per share, with a weighted average price of TL 147.8833 per

share. The total consideration for these transactions amounted to TL 389,691,320.80 and the repurchased shares represent 0.0627% of our Bank's share capital.

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As of 09 November 2026, the total nominal value of the shares repurchased under the share buyback program amounts to TL 11,259,918, representing 0.2681% of the Company's share capital.

Code of Share Subject to Buy-back Transaction Date Nominal Value of Shares Subject to Transaction (TRY) Ratio To Capital (%) Transaction Price (TRY / Unit) Privileges, If Any, Associated With These Shares GARAN, TRAGARAN91N1 04.11.2026 2.474.579 0,05892 137,385 - GARAN, TRAGARAN91N1 05.11.2026 2.686.000 0,06395 140,781 - GARAN, TRAGARAN91N1 06.11.2026 3.464.211 0,0825 141,966 - GARAN, TRAGARAN91N1 09.11.2026 2.635.128 0,0627 147,883 -

*In contradiction between the Turkish and English versions of this public disclosure, the Turkish version shall prevail.

We declare that our above statements are in conformity with the principles included in the Board’s Communiqué, Serial II Nr.15.1, that it exactly reflects the information we received; that the information complies with our records, books and documents; that we did our best to obtain the correct and complete information relative to this subject and that we are responsible for the declarations made in this regard.

Yours sincerely,

Garanti BBVA

Contact Garanti BBVA Investor Relations:

Tel: +90 212 318 2352