Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Daily Share Buyback Transactions
Werte in diesem Artikel
|
Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (TGBD)
Werbung
TO: Investment Community
FROM : Garanti BBVA / Investor Relations
SUBJECT: Daily Share Buyback Transactions
DATE: November 23, 2026
Werbung
Within the scope of the share buyback program initiated pursuant to the resolution of our Bank's Board of Directors dated November 3, 2026, our Bank repurchased GARAN shares with a total nominal value of TL 2,446,588 on Borsa Istanbul on November 23, 2026, at prices ranging from TL 142.30 to TL 147.90 per share, with a weighted average price of TL 145.2730 per share. The total consideration for these transactions amounted to TL 355,423,101.70 and the repurchased shares represent 0.0583% of our Bank's share capital.
As of 23 November 2026, the total nominal value of the shares repurchased under the share buyback program amounts to TL 23,260,472, representing 0.5538% of the Company's share capital.
Werbung
*In contradiction between the Turkish and English versions of this public disclosure, the Turkish version shall prevail.
We declare that our above statements are in conformity with the principles included in the Board’s Communiqué, Serial II Nr.15.1, that it exactly reflects the information we received; that the information complies with our records, books and documents; that we did our best to obtain the correct and complete information relative to this subject and that we are responsible for the declarations made in this regard.
Yours sincerely,
Garanti BBVA
Contact Garanti BBVA Investor Relations:
Tel: +90 212 318 2352
Fax: +90 212 216 5902
E-mail: investorrelations@garantibbva.com.tr
www.garantibbvainvestorrelations.com
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
View original content: EQS News
|ISIN:
|US9001487019
|Category Code:
|MSCL
|TIDM:
|TGBD
|LEI Code:
|5493002XSS7K7RHN1V37
|Sequence No.:
|450925
|EQS News ID:
|2442698
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|