TO: Investment Community

FROM : Garanti BBVA / Investor Relations

SUBJECT: Daily Share Buyback Transactions

DATE: November 25, 2026

Werbung

Within the scope of the share buyback program initiated pursuant to the resolution of our Bank's Board of Directors dated November 3, 2026, our Bank repurchased GARAN shares with a total nominal value of TL 3,630,000 on Borsa Istanbul on November 25, 2026, at prices ranging from TL 137.40 to TL 144.50 per share, with a weighted average price of TL 140.9576 per share. The total consideration for these transactions amounted to TL 511,676,114.40 and the repurchased shares represent 0.0864% of our Bank's share capital.

As of 25 November 2026, the total nominal value of the shares repurchased under the share buyback program amounts to TL 29,900,472, representing 0.7119% of the Company's share capital.

Werbung

Code of Share Subject to Buy-back Transaction Date Nominal Value of Shares Subject to Transaction (TRY) Ratio To Capital (%) Transaction Price (TRY / Unit) Privileges, If Any, Associated With These Shares GARAN, TRAGARAN91N1 04.11.2026 2,474,579 0.05892 137.385 - GARAN, TRAGARAN91N1 05.11.2026 2,686,000 0.06395 140.781 - GARAN, TRAGARAN91N1 06.11.2026 3,464,211 0.08248 141.966 - GARAN, TRAGARAN91N1 09.11.2026 2.635.128 0.06274 147.883 - GARAN, TRAGARAN91N1 16.11.2026 1,885,000 0.04488 149.536 - GARAN, TRAGARAN91N1 17.11.2026 1,980,000 0.04714 149.585 - GARAN, TRAGARAN91N1 18.11.2026 2,159,499 0.05142 148.013 - GARAN, TRAGARAN91N1 19.11.2026 1,893,000 0.04507 147.072 - GARAN, TRAGARAN91N1 20.11.2026 1,636,467 0.039 144.952 - GARAN, TRAGARAN91N1 23.11.2026 2,446,588 0.0583 145.273 - GARAN, TRAGARAN91N1 24.11.2026 3,010,000 0.07167 145.606 - GARAN, TRAGARAN91N1 25.11.2026 3,630,000 0,08643 140.957 -

*In contradiction between the Turkish and English versions of this public disclosure, the Turkish version shall prevail.

We declare that our above statements are in conformity with the principles included in the Board’s Communiqué, Serial II Nr.15.1, that it exactly reflects the information we received; that the information complies with our records, books and documents; that we did our best to obtain the correct and complete information relative to this subject and that we are responsible for the declarations made in this regard.

Yours sincerely,

Garanti BBVA

Contact Garanti BBVA Investor Relations:

Tel: +90 212 318 2352