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Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Declaration of issuance approval - CMB Bulletin

21.04.26 12:20 Uhr
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Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (TGBD)
Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Declaration of issuance approval - CMB Bulletin

21-Apr-2026 / 11:20 GMT/BST

TO: Investment Community

FROM : Garanti BBVA / Investor Relations

SUBJECT: Declaration of issuance approval -  CMB Bulletin

 

DATE: April 20, 2026

 

Authorized Member Decision Date

15.01.2026

Issue Limit

15,000,000,000

Currency Unit

TRY

Issue Limit Security Type

Debt Securities- Tier 2 Notes

Sale Type

Sale To Qualified Investor

Domestic / Oversea

Domestic

 

As a result of our application to the Capital Markets Board pursuant to our Board of Directors’ resolution dated January 15,2026, the registration of our Tier 2 notes, amounting up to TL 15.000.000.000 (Fifteen Billion Turkish Liras) in Turkish Lira currency with different types and matrity dates, in accordance with Article 8 of the Regulation on the Equities of Banks, published in the Official Gazette numbered 28756 and dated 5 September 2013 to be sold domestically was published in the Capital Markets Board’s weekly bulletin numbered 2026/25.

 

Accordingly, the Issuance Certificate and Application Form, which has been approved by the Capital Markets Board, regarding the issuance of Tier 2 notes up to the aggregate amount of TRY 15,000,000,000 within 1-year period, is enclosed herewith.

 

*In contradiction between the Turkish and English versions of this public disclosure, the Turkish version shall prevail.

 

We declare that our above statements are in conformity with the principles included in the Board’s Communiqué, Serial II Nr.15.1, that it exactly reflects the information we received; that the information complies with our records, books and documents; that we did our best to obtain the correct and complete information relative to this subject and that we are responsible for the declarations made in this regard.

 

 

Yours sincerely,

Garanti BBVA

Contact Garanti BBVA Investor Relations:

Tel: +90 212 318 2352

Fax: +90 212 216 5902
E-mail: investorrelations@garantibbva.com.tr
www.garantibbvainvestorrelations.com

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News
ISIN: US9001487019
Category Code: MSCL
TIDM: TGBD
LEI Code: 5493002XSS7K7RHN1V37
Sequence No.: 424605
EQS News ID: 2312046

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

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