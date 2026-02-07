Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Declaration of issuance approvel - CMB Bulletin

TO: Investment Community

FROM : Garanti BBVA / Investor Relations

SUBJECT: Declaration of issuance approvel - CMB Bulletin

DATE: April 24, 2026

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As a result of our application to the Capital Markets Board pursuant to our Board of Directors’ resolution dated January 15,2026, the registration of our bank bonds, debentures and/or structured debt instruments in the total nominal amount of TRY 50,000,000,000 (thirtyfive billion Turkish Lira) was published in the Capital Markets Board’s weekly bulletin numbered 2026/26.

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For your information.

*In contradiction between the Turkish and English versions of this public disclosure, the Turkish version shall prevail.

We declare that our above statements are in conformity with the principles included in the Board’s Communiqué, Serial II Nr.15.1, that it exactly reflects the information we received; that the information complies with our records, books and documents; that we did our best to obtain the correct and complete information relative to this subject and that we are responsible for the declarations made in this regard.

Yours sincerely,

Garanti BBVA

Contact Garanti BBVA Investor Relations:

Tel: +90 212 318 2352