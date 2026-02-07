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Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Prospectus – Capital Markets Instrument Note

27.04.26 11:46 Uhr
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Turkiye Garanti Bankasi AS (spons. ADRs)
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Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (TGBD)
Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Prospectus – Capital Markets Instrument Note

27-Apr-2026 / 10:46 GMT/BST

TO: Investment Community

FROM : Garanti BBVA / Investor Relations

SUBJECT: Prospectus – Capital Markets Instrument Note

 

DATE: April 24, 2026

 

 

It has been announced on March 02, 2026 that application to issue debt instruments including fixed or floating rate bonds, debentures to be sold domestically by public offering,  but not limited to fixed or floating rate bonds, debentures and/or credit linked notes and other structured debt instruments to be sold to qualified investors or by private placement; in one or more issuance was made to the Banking Regulation and Supervision Agency and Capital Markets Board.

 

Accordingly, the “Capital Markets Instrument Note”, which has been has been approved by the Capital Markets Board, regarding the issuance of bank bonds and/or debentures up to the aggregate amount of TRY 50,000,000,000 within 1-year period, is enclosed herewith.

 

*In contradiction between the Turkish and English versions of this public disclosure, the Turkish version shall prevail.

 

We declare that our above statements are in conformity with the principles included in the Board’s Communiqué, Serial II Nr.15.1, that it exactly reflects the information we received; that the information complies with our records, books and documents; that we did our best to obtain the correct and complete information relative to this subject and that we are responsible for the declarations made in this regard.

 

 

Yours sincerely,

Garanti BBVA

Contact Garanti BBVA Investor Relations:

Tel: +90 212 318 2352

Fax: +90 212 216 5902
E-mail: investorrelations@garantibbva.com.tr
www.garantibbvainvestorrelations.com

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News
ISIN: US9001487019
Category Code: MSCL
TIDM: TGBD
LEI Code: 5493002XSS7K7RHN1V37
Sequence No.: 425266
EQS News ID: 2315674

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

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