Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Prospectus - Summary
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Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (TGBD)
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TO: Investment Community
FROM : Garanti BBVA / Investor Relations
SUBJECT: Prospectus - Summary
DATE: April 24, 2026
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It has been announced on March 02, 2026 that application to issue debt instruments including fixed or floating rate bonds, debentures to be sold domestically by public offering, but not limited to fixed or floating rate bonds, debentures and/or credit linked notes and other structured debt instruments to be sold to qualified investors or by private placement; in one or more issuance was made to the Banking Regulation and Supervision Agency and Capital Markets Board.
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Accordingly, the “Summary”, which has been approved by the Capital Markets Board, regarding the issuance of bank bonds and/or debentures up to the aggregate amount of TRY 50,000,000,000 within 1-year period, is enclosed herewith.
*In contradiction between the Turkish and English versions of this public disclosure, the Turkish version shall prevail.
We declare that our above statements are in conformity with the principles included in the Board’s Communiqué, Serial II Nr.15.1, that it exactly reflects the information we received; that the information complies with our records, books and documents; that we did our best to obtain the correct and complete information relative to this subject and that we are responsible for the declarations made in this regard.
Yours sincerely,
Garanti BBVA
Contact Garanti BBVA Investor Relations:
Tel: +90 212 318 2352
Fax: +90 212 216 5902
E-mail: investorrelations@garantibbva.com.tr
www.garantibbvainvestorrelations.com
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
View original content: EQS News
|ISIN:
|US9001487019
|Category Code:
|MSCL
|TIDM:
|TGBD
|LEI Code:
|5493002XSS7K7RHN1V37
|Sequence No.:
|425265
|EQS News ID:
|2315666
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
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