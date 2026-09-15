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Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Regarding the Sale of Non-Performing Loans Portfolio

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Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (TGBD)
Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Regarding the Sale of Non-Performing Loans Portfolio

15-Sep-2026 / 12:28 GMT/BST

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TO: Investment Community

FROM : Garanti BBVA / Investor Relations

SUBJECT: Regarding the Sale of Non-Performing Loans Portfolio

DATE: September 14, 2026

 

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Our Bank has sold its non-performing loan portfolio receivables arising from loans, credit cards, general purpose loans, cheque accounts, commercial loans, overdraft loans and all other related receivables and expenses together with the interest amount;

  • in the total principal and contractual interest amount of TL 314.359.592,01 as of August 17, 2026, to Gelecek Varlik Yönetimi A.S. for a total consideration of TL 66.000.000,00,
  • in the total principal and contractual interest amount of TL 344.509.348,85 as of August 18, 2026, to Novatra Varlik Yönetim A.S. for a total consideration of TL 70.000.000,00,
  • in the total principal and contractual interest amount of TL 748.223.570,12 as of August 19, 2026, to Novatra Varlik Yönetim A.S. for a total consideration of TL 74.000.000,00,
  • in the total principal and contractual interest amount of TL 406.601.349,30 as of August 20, 2026, to Gelecek Varlik Yönetimi A.S. for a total consideration of TL 78.000.000,00,
  • in the total principal and contractual interest amount of TL 684.400.823,17 as of August 21, 2026, to Birikim Varlik Yönetim A.S. for a total consideration of TL 93.000.000,00,
  • in the total principal and contractual interest amount of TL 516.082.160,32 as of August 24, 2026, to Istanbul Varlik Yönetim A.S. for a total consideration of TL 68.000.000,00,

in six separate portfolios for a total consideration of TL 449.000.000,00.

 

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*In contradiction between the Turkish and English versions of this public disclosure, the Turkish version shall prevail.

 

We declare that our above statements are in conformity with the principles included in the Board’s Communiqué, Serial II Nr.15.1, that it exactly reflects the information we received; that the information complies with our records, books and documents; that we did our best to obtain the correct and complete information relative to this subject and that we are responsible for the declarations made in this regard.

 

 

Yours sincerely,

Garanti BBVA

Contact Garanti BBVA Investor Relations:

Tel: +90 212 318 2352

Fax: +90 212 216 5902
E-mail: investorrelations@garantibbva.com.tr
www.garantibbvainvestorrelations.com

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News
ISIN: US9001487019
Category Code: MSCL
TIDM: TGBD
LEI Code: 5493002XSS7K7RHN1V37
Sequence No.: 443354
EQS News ID: 2399600

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

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