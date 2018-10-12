Turning Point Brands Hires Dr. Sarah E. Evans as Director of FDA Science

Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE: TPB) a leading producer of Other Tobacco Products (OTP), today announced the hiring of Dr. Sarah E. Evans, who will oversee key aspects of the companys FDA filings as the Director of FDA Science. Dr. Evans hiring is a significant addition as the company rounds out its regulatory team.

Dr. Evans has over 20 years of experience working in the field of nicotine and tobacco. She spent seven years working for the U.S. Food and Drug Administrations Center for Tobacco Products as a Behavioral Pharmacologist. While at FDA, Dr. Evans won numerous FDA team awards on guidance topics such as Electronic Nicotine Delivery Systems (ENDS) Premarket Tobacco Product Applications (PMTA), Substantial Equivalence (SE), and Harmful and Potentially Harmful Constituents (HPHC).

Dr. Evans experience includes work at the National Cancer Institutes Tobacco Control Research Branch, experimental research at Virginia Commonwealth University on potential reduced exposure products (PREPS), and tenure as the former Executive Director of the Society for Research on Nicotine and Tobacco (SRNT).

In her new role at TPB, Dr. Evans will apply her expertise in regulatory compliance and the field of nicotine and tobacco research to strengthen the cross-functional team working on TPBs FDA filings. Additionally, Dr. Evans will support various parts of the business, ensuring TPB continues to advance as a leading producer of OTP and vapor products.

"Sarah brings incredible experience and expertise on regulatory matters, and we are excited to welcome her to the team, said Larry Wexler, President and CEO of TPB. "This is an important step for our company as it underscores our commitment to protecting the longevity of the vapor industry. We are looking forward to her guidance as we navigate the FDAs regulatory regime in order to solidify our position as a long-term partner in this space for our customers.

About Turning Point Brands, Inc.

Louisville, Kentucky-based Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB) is a leading U.S. provider of Other Tobacco Products. TPB, through its three focus brands, Stokers® in Smokeless products, Zig-Zag® in Smoking products and the VaporBeast® distribution engine in NewGen products, generates solid cash flow which it uses to finance acquisitions, increase brand support and strengthen its capital structure. TPB does not sell cigarettes. More information about the company is available at its corporate website, www.turningpointbrands.com.

