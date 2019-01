Turning Point Brands to Present at 2019 ICR Conference

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB), an industry leading marketer of other tobacco products and adult consumer alternatives, announced that it will participate in the 2019 ICR Conference in Orlando on January 15, 2019. Representing TPB are President and Chief Executive Officer Larry Wexler and Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Bobby Lavan.

TPB’s management presentation is scheduled for 4:30 PM eastern on Tuesday, January 15, 2019. Management will also meet with investors in breakout sessions. For 1x1 meeting requests, please email ir@tpbi.com.

A live webcast of management's presentation will be accessible from the Investor Relations page of Turning Point Brands website, http://www.turningpointbrands.com.

About Turning Point Brands, Inc.

Louisville, Kentucky-based Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE: TPB) is a leading U.S. provider of other tobacco products and adult consumer alternatives. TPB, through its focus brands, Stoker’s®, Zig-Zag® and VaporBeast®, and NewGen alternative segment, generates solid cash flow which it uses to finance acquisitions, increase brand support and strengthen its capital structure. TPB does not sell cigarettes. More information about the company is available at its corporate website, www.turningpointbrands.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190108005632/en/