TV TEM, an affiliate of TV Globo, has signed a multi-year contract with Eutelsat Communications (Paris:ETL) for capacity on its EUTELSAT 65 West A satellite to distribute its programming within its concession region in the São Paulo state.

The partnership has enabled TV TEM to seamlessly migrate its feeds from traditional C-Band (3.7 GHz to 4.2 GHz) to Planned C-Band (4.5 GHz to 4.8 GHz) on the EUTELSAT 65 West A satellite, allowing for the clearing of the traditional C-band frequencies for 5G deployment in Brazil. TV TEM has the widest coverage area in the State of São Paulo with 318 municipalities within a region of 8.3 million inhabitants, around 49% of the population of the upstate of São Paulo State.

The operation took place under Eutelsats Planned C-Band solution, developed to offer Brazilian broadcasters a simple procedure to adapt or replace equipment and repoint antennas to the orbital 65°W position, with some 300 sites completing the migration in less than 45 days.

Commenting on the contract, Rodrigo Campos, Managing Director of Eutelsat do Brasil said: "We are delighted to welcome TV TEM to EUTELSAT 65 West A. Our Planned C-Band solution offers a seamless and cost-effective proposition for Brazilian broadcasters required to migrate their signals out of the lower end of the C-Band spectrum, while offering them unparalleled coverage of the Brazilian market.

Ewerton Maciel, Technology Director of TV TEM said: "TV TEM has a robust satellite operation with a diversity of transmitting sites and automatic power control to serve viewers demanding a premium service with the highest reception quality. Eutelsat has perfectly understood the regulatory and technological challenges of this migration, and we are pleased to rely on them as our partners.

