finanzen.net
08.06.2020 11:57

TV TEM Selects EUTELSAT 65 West A to Assure Continuity of Content Distribution Following C-Band Re-purposing in Brazil

Folgen
EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Regulatory News:

TV TEM, an affiliate of TV Globo, has signed a multi-year contract with Eutelsat Communications (Paris:ETL) for capacity on its EUTELSAT 65 West A satellite to distribute its programming within its concession region in the São Paulo state.

The partnership has enabled TV TEM to seamlessly migrate its feeds from traditional C-Band (3.7 GHz to 4.2 GHz) to Planned C-Band (4.5 GHz to 4.8 GHz) on the EUTELSAT 65 West A satellite, allowing for the clearing of the traditional C-band frequencies for 5G deployment in Brazil. TV TEM has the widest coverage area in the State of São Paulo with 318 municipalities within a region of 8.3 million inhabitants, around 49% of the population of the upstate of São Paulo State.

The operation took place under Eutelsats Planned C-Band solution, developed to offer Brazilian broadcasters a simple procedure to adapt or replace equipment and repoint antennas to the orbital 65°W position, with some 300 sites completing the migration in less than 45 days.

Commenting on the contract, Rodrigo Campos, Managing Director of Eutelsat do Brasil said: "We are delighted to welcome TV TEM to EUTELSAT 65 West A. Our Planned C-Band solution offers a seamless and cost-effective proposition for Brazilian broadcasters required to migrate their signals out of the lower end of the C-Band spectrum, while offering them unparalleled coverage of the Brazilian market.

Ewerton Maciel, Technology Director of TV TEM said: "TV TEM has a robust satellite operation with a diversity of transmitting sites and automatic power control to serve viewers demanding a premium service with the highest reception quality. Eutelsat has perfectly understood the regulatory and technological challenges of this migration, and we are pleased to rely on them as our partners.

About Eutelsat Communications
Founded in 1977, Eutelsat Communications is one of the world's leading satellite operators. With a global fleet of satellites and associated ground infrastructure, Eutelsat enables clients across Video, Data, Government, Fixed and Mobile Broadband markets to communicate effectively to their customers, irrespective of their location. Over 7,000 television channels operated by leading media groups are broadcast by Eutelsat to one billion viewers equipped for DTH reception or connected to terrestrial networks. Headquartered in Paris, with offices and teleports around the globe, Eutelsat assembles 1,000 men and women from 46 countries who are dedicated to delivering the highest quality of service.
For more about Eutelsat go to www.eutelsat.com

www.eutelsat.com  Follow us on Twitter @Eutelsat_SA

Nachrichten zu Eutelsat CommunicationsAct.

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    2
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Eutelsat CommunicationsAct. News
RSS Feed
Eutelsat CommunicationsAct. zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Eutelsat CommunicationsAct.

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
26.10.2012Eutelsat CommunicationsAct outperformExane-BNP Paribas SA
26.10.2012Eutelsat CommunicationsAct neutralNomura
22.10.2012Eutelsat CommunicationsAct holdSociété Générale Group S.A. (SG)
31.07.2012Eutelsat CommunicationsAct holdSociété Générale Group S.A. (SG)
23.07.2012Eutelsat CommunicationsAct holdSociété Générale Group S.A. (SG)
26.10.2012Eutelsat CommunicationsAct outperformExane-BNP Paribas SA
11.05.2011Eutelsat CommunicationsAct overweightMorgan Stanley
21.02.2011Eutelsat CommunicationsAct buySociété Générale Group S.A. (SG)
04.11.2010Eutelsat CommunicationsAct buySociété Générale Group S.A. (SG)
22.10.2010Eutelsat CommunicationsAct buySociété Générale Group S.A. (SG)
26.10.2012Eutelsat CommunicationsAct neutralNomura
22.10.2012Eutelsat CommunicationsAct holdSociété Générale Group S.A. (SG)
31.07.2012Eutelsat CommunicationsAct holdSociété Générale Group S.A. (SG)
23.07.2012Eutelsat CommunicationsAct holdSociété Générale Group S.A. (SG)
03.05.2012Eutelsat CommunicationsAct holdSociété Générale Group S.A. (SG)

Keine Analysen im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Eutelsat CommunicationsAct. nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO
Werbung

Meistgelesene Eutelsat CommunicationsAct. News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.
Weitere Eutelsat CommunicationsAct. News
Werbung

Trading-News

EURO STOXX 50 Future: Crash  aber nach oben
Vontobel: Perfekte Alternative - Bonus Cap-Zertifikate auf Volkswagen, Adidas, Siemens
Was Sie über ETFs wissen müssen
DZ BANK - Oberes Bollinger Band begrenzt Aufwärtsdynamik
Tiffany-Deal steht bei LVMH auf dem Prüfstand
Alle Trading-News
Werbung

Investment-News

Aktien, aber nicht jede
Exporo: Neu auf Rügen: Ab 1  in hochklassige Ferienimmobilie investieren
Oskar: Herausforderungen beim ETF-Kauf
Alle Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Die richtige Strategie für die Börsenkrise

Stecken Sie nicht den Sand in den Kopf, sondern kaufen Sie die richtigen Aktien. Erfahren Sie im aktuellen Anlegermagazin mehr über attraktive Qualitätsaktien und zyklische Aktien
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

Mehr zur Eutelsat CommunicationsAct.-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
FundamentalanalyseFonds

Eutelsat CommunicationsAct. Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

So teuer wird die Corona-Pandemie
Die gigantischen Schuldenberge bescheren Sparern den ewigen Minuszins
Dax 2023  diesen Aktien gehört die Zukunft
Bayern dominiert künftig erstmals den Dax
Urlaub in Deutschland  was Sie jetzt beachten müssen

News von

DAX im Plus - Hoffnung auf Entspannung der Virus-Krise stützt Börsen
Countdown bei Wirecard: Kommt es bald ganz anders?
Heftig interveniert: Was das Eingreifen der Schweizer Notenbank für den Franken heißt
SAP-Aktie in Bodenbildung: Warum Anleger jetzt so scharf auf das Papier sind
EUR/USD: Verdopplerchance in der breiten Spanne - so sind Anleger dabei

Heute im Fokus

DAX schwächer -- Wirecard bestätigt Ziele -- OPEC verlängert Öl-Förderlimit -- AstraZeneca lotet Fusion mit Gilead Sciences aus -- Delivery Hero an Grubhub interessiert -- TUI, Lufthansa, VW im Fokus

thyssenkrupp will Produktion von Wasserstoffanlagen hochfahren. Ryanair schert sich nicht um britische Quarantäne. Munich Re-Aktie: Ergo steigt bei chinesischem Sachversicherer Taishan ein. EZB genehmigt Übernahme von UBI Banca durch Intesa Sanpaolo. Japans Wirtschaft weniger tief in Rezession als gedacht. EnBW testet schwimmende Windräder im Baggersee.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 23 2020
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 23 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 23 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im Mai 2020
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
DAX 30: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im Mai 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Diese Aktien hat Warren Buffett im Depot (Q1 2020)
Die Änderungen unter den Top-Positionen
DAX: Die größten Verluste an nur einem Tag
An diesem Tagen verbuchte der DAX das höchste Minus
Das hat George Soros im Depot (Q1 - 2020)
Änderungen im Portfolio
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Beabsichtigen Sie wegen des beschlossenen Konjunkturpakets mehr Geld auszugeben?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
12:11 Uhr
DAX schwächer -- Wirecard bestätigt Ziele -- OPEC verlängert Öl-Förderlimit -- AstraZeneca lotet Fusion mit Gilead Sciences aus -- Delivery Hero an Grubhub interessiert -- TUI, Lufthansa, VW im Fokus
Marktberichte
12:08 Uhr
DAX bleibt auf rotem Terrain
Sonstiges
12:13 Uhr
OPEC und Partner einig über Verlängerung des Öl-Förderlimits
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Scout24 AGA12DM8
Wirecard AG747206
NEL ASAA0B733
Daimler AG710000
Lufthansa AG823212
TUITUAG00
Airbus SE (ex EADS)938914
CommerzbankCBK100
Shell (Royal Dutch Shell) (A)A0D94M
ITM Power plcA0B57L
Allianz840400
Carnival Corp & plc paired120100
TeslaA1CX3T
BayerBAY001