finanzen.net
20.05.2019 16:00
Bewerten
(0)

Two Greater Boston UBS Advisors Named to 2019 Forbes/SHOOK Top Women Wealth Advisors

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

UBS Financial Services Inc. announced this week that Jessica Guo of The Guo Group and Camille Valentine of the Little McLeod Valentine Wealth Management Group, have been named to Forbes/SHOOK list of Top Women Wealth Advisors.

Jessica Guo, Managing Director  Wealth Management for The Guo Group.

Camille Valentine, Senior Vice President  Wealth Management for the Little McLeod Valentine Wealth Management Group.

This year's Forbes ranking of Top Women Wealth Advisors, developed by SHOOK Research, is based on criteria that includes in-person interviews, compliance records, assets under management, industry experience and those that encompass best practices in their practice and approach to working with clients.

"I would like to congratulate Jessica Guo and Camille Valentine on being recognized by Forbes," commented Susan Wolff, Greater Boston Market Director at UBS Financial Services Inc. "These distinguished women have both demonstrated a commitment to quality, integrity and professionalism. Camille and Jessica both add tremendous value to our industry and our community, and we are proud of this deserved recognition."

This year's ranking received over 7,000 qualified nominations and only 250 were selected to be spotlighted as the Top Women Wealth Advisors across the country.

For the full list and more visit: https://www.forbes.com/top-women-advisors/#507197a251f4.

Notes to Editors

About UBS Global Wealth Management

As the world's largest wealth manager, UBS Global Wealth Management provides comprehensive advice, solutions and services to wealthy families and individuals around the world. Clients who work with UBS benefit from a fully integrated set of wealth management capabilities and expertise, including wealth planning, investment management, capital markets, banking, lending and institutional and corporate financial advice.

About UBS

UBS provides financial advice and solutions to wealthy, institutional and corporate clients worldwide, as well as private clients in Switzerland. UBS' strategy is centered on our leading global wealth management business and our premier universal bank in Switzerland, enhanced by Asset Management and the Investment Bank. The bank focuses on businesses that have a strong competitive position in their targeted markets, are capital efficient, and have an attractive long-term structural growth or profitability outlook.

UBS is present in all major financial centers worldwide. It has offices in 52 countries, with about 34% of its employees working in the Americas, 34% in Switzerland, 18% in the rest of Europe, the Middle East and Africa and 14% in Asia Pacific. UBS Group AG employs approximately 61,000 people around the world. Its shares are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange and the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE).

© UBS 2019. All rights reserved. The key symbol and UBS are among the registered and unregistered trademarks of UBS. Neither UBS Financial Services Inc. or its employees pay a fee in exchange for these ratings. Past performance is not an indication of future results. Investment performance is not a criterion because client objectives and risk tolerances vary, and advisors rarely have audited performance reports. Rankings are based on the opinions of SHOOK Research, LLC and not indicative of future performance or representative of any one clients experience.

WhatsApp Newsletter
WhatsApp Top-Nachrichten
Erhalten Sie börsentäglich unsere Top-Nachrichten per WhatsApp - so einfach melden Sie sich an

Nachrichten zu UBS

  • Relevant
    5
  • Alle
    6
  • vom Unternehmen
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
14:06 Uhr
Lieber zur UBS und zur Credit Suisse als ins Gymi (Finenews.ch)
07:48 Uhr
UBS-Vergewaltigungsfall: Dem Beschuldigten drohen Konsequenzen (Finenews.ch)
16.05.19
Milliardenstrafe gegen Banken - UBS geniesst Immunität (Tagesanzeiger.ch)
16.05.19
UBS geniesst Immunität bei EU-Milliardenstrafe (Handelszeitung)
16.05.19
UBS geniesst Immunität bei Milliardenstrafe der EU (Handelszeitung)
16.05.19
Weil sie das Kartell verpfiff: UBS erspart sich EU-Busse in Höhe von 285 Millionen Euro (Blick)
16.05.19
Kartellabsprachen: Die Strategie der UBS geht auf (Finenews.ch)
15.05.19
UBS baut weiterhin diskret Stellen ab (Handelszeitung)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr UBS News
RSS Feed
UBS zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu UBS

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
13.05.2019UBS UnderweightBarclays Capital
13.05.2019UBS NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
29.04.2019UBS Sector PerformRBC Capital Markets
26.04.2019UBS HoldKepler Cheuvreux
26.04.2019UBS OutperformCredit Suisse Group
26.04.2019UBS OutperformCredit Suisse Group
26.04.2019UBS buyHSBC
25.04.2019UBS overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
09.04.2019UBS overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
05.04.2019UBS overweightMorgan Stanley
13.05.2019UBS NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
29.04.2019UBS Sector PerformRBC Capital Markets
26.04.2019UBS HoldKepler Cheuvreux
25.04.2019UBS Sector PerformRBC Capital Markets
25.04.2019UBS NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
13.05.2019UBS UnderweightBarclays Capital
21.03.2019UBS UnderweightBarclays Capital
24.01.2019UBS ReduceKepler Cheuvreux
22.01.2019UBS UnderweightBarclays Capital
22.11.2018UBS UnderweightBarclays Capital

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für UBS nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene UBS News

24.04.19Deutsche Bank spricht offenbar mit UBS über Fusion der Vermögensverwaltung
13.05.19UBS-Umfrage: Anlegerstimmung zwischen Sorgen und Optimismus
25.04.19UBS verdient trotz Einbußen mehr als erwartet
13.05.19Fusionsgespräche zu den Fondssparten von Deutscher Bank und UBS stocken offenbar
23.04.19Deutsche-Bank-Tochter DWS prüft Allianzen mit UBS und Axa
02.05.19UBS-Aktionäre verweigern Entlastung des Managements
24.04.19Deutsche-Bank-Tochter DWS und UBS sprechen über Fusion - Zeitung
24.04.19Kapital für Commerzbank-Fusion? Deutsche Bank verhandelt mit UBS über Fusion der Vermögensverwalter
02.05.19UBS: Niederlage auf der Aktionärsversammlung möglich
02.05.19UBS-Präsident verteidigt Kurs im Steuerstreit mit Frankreich
Weitere UBS News
Anzeige

Inside

BNP Paribas: dailyUS: Dow Jones in Abwärtsbewegung
Goldpreis unter 1.280 USD- Wohin geht die Reise?
OPEC+ hält an Produktionskürzungen fest
Vontobel: Im Schatten des Bitcoin - Ether im Aufwind
Faktor-Investing
DZ BANK - Gier frisst Hirn - so vermeiden Sie endlich die typischen Anlegerfehler
UBS: SAP  Aufwärtsmomentum muss genutzt werden
Video: DAX - London lehnt ab!
Alle Trading- und Investment-News
WhatsApp Newsletter
WhatsApp Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net per WhatsApp - so melden Sie sich an
Anzeige
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Die richtige Strategie für die Börsenkrise

Stecken Sie nicht den Sand in den Kopf, sondern kaufen Sie die richtigen Aktien. Erfahren Sie im aktuellen Anlegermagazin mehr über attraktive Qualitätsaktien und zyklische Aktien
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

Mehr zur UBS-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
AusblickChart-Analyse
Dividende/HVRealtimekurs
TermineAnalysen
InsidertradesKursziele
ProfilFundamentalanalyse
Fonds 

UBS Peer Group News

15:58 UhrAgco's stock falls after BofA Merrill turns bearish on concerns over farming equipment demand
14:53 UhrHat die Deutsche Bank interne Warnungen vor Trump-Deals ignoriert?
14:42 UhrStimmungsbarometer im Handelskrieg: Fällt die Apple-Aktie. stürzt auch der Gesamtmarkt ein
14:42 UhrJPMorgan Expands Into Healthcare Payments. to Buy InstaMed
14:39 UhrDeutsche Bank: Schlimmer geht immer
14:34 UhrDeutsche Bank staff flagged Trump. Kushner transactions for watchdog: NYTimes
14:29 UhrHuawei-Streit drück auf DAX - Deutsche Bank-Aktie auf Rekordtief
14:21 UhrApple shares slide as HSBC cuts price target
14:06 UhrLieber zur UBS und zur Credit Suisse als ins Gymi
14:01 UhrDeutsche Bank staff flagged Trump. Kushner transactions for watchdog: NYTimes

News von

Ich würde Gazprom kaufen
Diese Supermarkt-Knöllchen müssen Sie sich nicht bieten lassen
Haben die Jungs ein Praktikum in Nordkorea gemacht?
So machen Sie Geld mit der deutschen Erfolgsformel
Nachhaltige Geldanlagen interessieren Deutsche kaum

News von

Wirecard-Aktie vor großem Kaufsignal: Was Anleger jetzt wissen müssen
Droht ein Horror-Crash? Profis sichern sich stärker ab als während der Finanzkrise
Hohe Dividenden und viel Kurspotenzial: Diese deutschen Aktien sollten Anleger auf dem Zettel haben
BMW-Aktie nach Dividendenabschlag: Warum das ein Schnäppchen sein könnte
Tesla-Aktie: Musk schreibt Brand-Mail an seine Mitarbeiter

Heute im Fokus

DAX klar im Minus -- Dow leichter -- Tesla-Aktie nach Analyse unter Druck -- Infineon setzt angeblich Chip-Lieferungen an Huawei aus - Unternehmen dementiert -- Wirecard, Deutsche Bank im Fokus

Bitcoin hält sich nach Kursturbulenzen bei 8.000 US-Dollar. MorphoSys: Zeitplan für erstes eigenes Medikament bleibt unverändert. Pfeiffer Vacuum und Mehrheitsaktionär Busch kooperieren. QIAGEN-Aktie im Aufwind: US-Zulassung für Molekulartestsystem. Ryanair verdient deutlich weniger. Google schränkt Zusammenarbeit mit Huawei ein.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Die Performance der MDAX-Werte in KW 20 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der TecDAX-Werte in KW 20 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der DAX 30-Werte in KW 20 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Diese Aktien hat Warren Buffett im Depot
Die Änderungen unter den Top-Positionen
Die erfolgreichsten Kinofilme der letzten 25 Jahre
Welche Titel knackten die Milliardenmarke an den Kinokassen?
In diesen Berufen bekommt man das höchste Gehalt
Mit welchem Beruf kommt man am ehesten an die Spitze?
Städte für Millionäre
Hier fühlen sich die Vermögenden am wohlsten
In diesen Ländern ist Netflix am billigsten
Wo zahlen Abonnenten am wenigsten?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Die rechtspopulistische FPÖ in Österreich hat für einen Skandal gesorgt. Wie glauben Sie wird sich das auf die Europawahlen auswirken?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
16:00 Uhr
DAX klar im Minus -- Dow leichter -- Tesla-Aktie nach Analyse unter Druck -- Infineon setzt angeblich Chip-Lieferungen an Huawei aus - Unternehmen dementiert -- Wirecard, Deutsche Bank im Fokus
Sonstiges
15:55 Uhr
Express-Zertifikate machen hohe Renditen möglich
Konjunktur/Wirtschaft
16:00 Uhr
Alibaba-Gründer Jack Ma sorgt sich um Europa
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Wirecard AG747206
Huawei TechnologiesHWEI11
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Daimler AG710000
TeslaA1CX3T
CommerzbankCBK100
BayerBAY001
Amazon906866
NEL ASAA0B733
Apple Inc.865985
BASFBASF11
Infineon AG623100
BMW AG519000
Volkswagen (VW) AG Vz.766403
Allianz840400