Two Greater Boston UBS Advisors Named to 2019 Forbes/SHOOK Top Women Wealth Advisors

UBS Financial Services Inc. announced this week that Jessica Guo of The Guo Group and Camille Valentine of the Little McLeod Valentine Wealth Management Group, have been named to Forbes/SHOOK list of Top Women Wealth Advisors.

Jessica Guo, Managing Director  Wealth Management for The Guo Group.

Camille Valentine, Senior Vice President  Wealth Management for the Little McLeod Valentine Wealth Management Group.

This year's Forbes ranking of Top Women Wealth Advisors, developed by SHOOK Research, is based on criteria that includes in-person interviews, compliance records, assets under management, industry experience and those that encompass best practices in their practice and approach to working with clients.

"I would like to congratulate Jessica Guo and Camille Valentine on being recognized by Forbes," commented Susan Wolff, Greater Boston Market Director at UBS Financial Services Inc. "These distinguished women have both demonstrated a commitment to quality, integrity and professionalism. Camille and Jessica both add tremendous value to our industry and our community, and we are proud of this deserved recognition."

This year's ranking received over 7,000 qualified nominations and only 250 were selected to be spotlighted as the Top Women Wealth Advisors across the country.

For the full list and more visit: https://www.forbes.com/top-women-advisors/#507197a251f4.

