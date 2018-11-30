Two Greater Boston UBS Advisors Named to 2019 Forbes/SHOOK Top Women Wealth Advisors

Aktien in diesem Artikel
UBS Financial Services Inc. announced this week that Jessica Guo of The
Guo Group and Camille Valentine of the Little McLeod Valentine Wealth
Management Group, have been named to Forbes/SHOOK list of Top Women
Wealth Advisors.
Jessica
Guo, Managing Director Wealth Management for The
Guo Group.
Camille
Valentine, Senior Vice President Wealth Management for the Little
McLeod Valentine Wealth Management Group.
This year's Forbes ranking of Top Women Wealth Advisors, developed by
SHOOK Research, is based on criteria that includes in-person interviews,
compliance records, assets under management, industry experience and
those that encompass best practices in their practice and approach to
working with clients.
"I would like to congratulate Jessica Guo and Camille Valentine on being
recognized by Forbes," commented Susan Wolff, Greater Boston Market
Director at UBS Financial Services Inc. "These distinguished women have
both demonstrated a commitment to quality, integrity and
professionalism. Camille and Jessica both add tremendous value to our
industry and our community, and we are proud of this deserved
recognition."
This year's ranking received over 7,000 qualified nominations and only
250 were selected to be spotlighted as the Top Women Wealth Advisors
across the country.
For the full list and more visit: https://www.forbes.com/top-women-advisors/#507197a251f4.
Notes to Editors
About UBS Global Wealth Management
As the world's largest wealth manager, UBS Global Wealth Management
provides comprehensive advice, solutions and services to wealthy
families and individuals around the world. Clients who work with UBS
benefit from a fully integrated set of wealth management capabilities
and expertise, including wealth planning, investment management, capital
markets, banking, lending and institutional and corporate financial
advice.
About UBS
UBS provides financial advice and solutions to wealthy, institutional
and corporate clients worldwide, as well as private clients in
Switzerland. UBS' strategy is centered on our leading global wealth
management business and our premier universal bank in Switzerland,
enhanced by Asset Management and the Investment Bank. The bank focuses
on businesses that have a strong competitive position in their targeted
markets, are capital efficient, and have an attractive long-term
structural growth or profitability outlook.
UBS is present in all major financial centers worldwide. It has offices
in 52 countries, with about 34% of its employees working in the
Americas, 34% in Switzerland, 18% in the rest of Europe, the Middle East
and Africa and 14% in Asia Pacific. UBS Group AG employs approximately
61,000 people around the world. Its shares are listed on the SIX Swiss
Exchange and the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE).
© UBS 2019. All rights reserved. The key symbol and UBS are among the
registered and unregistered trademarks of UBS. Neither UBS Financial
Services Inc. or its employees pay a fee in exchange for these ratings.
Past performance is not an indication of future results. Investment
performance is not a criterion because client objectives and risk
tolerances vary, and advisors rarely have audited performance reports.
Rankings are based on the opinions of SHOOK Research, LLC and not
indicative of future performance or representative of any one clients
experience.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190520005106/en/