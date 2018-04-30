Two Hilton Grand Vacations Properties Win Coveted Connie Award

Hilton
Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) announces that two of its properties
Ocean
Oak Resort by Hilton Grand Vacations Club in Hilton Head, South
Carolina and Hilton
Grand Vacations Club on Paradise in Las Vegas, Nevada have won the
prestigious Connie Award.
The Connie Award is the pinnacle hotel award across Hiltons 17 brands.
Winners are selected based on several factors such as, internal audits,
customer service results and HGV owner appreciation scores. Each Hilton
brand recognizes its top properties with Connie Awards each year and
thus the Connie Award is highly coveted.
"The Connie Award recognizes properties with the perfect balance of
exceptional quality and outstanding service, says Kevin Speidel, vice
president of resort operations at Hilton Grand Vacations. "Simply put,
the Connie Award celebrates the best of the best in resort operations.
This win exemplifies our team members tireless pursuit of excellence,
as well as HGVs mission to ensure team members become family, guests
become owners, and owners become the heart of everything we do. I am
extremely proud of these two resorts, every one of our amazing team
members and look forward knowing even more innovation and service will
come from these talented teams.
Since opening in 2016, Ocean Oak has overcome several extraordinary
challenges, including multiple hurricane evacuations, all while
delivering outstanding guest service and vacation memories for HGV
owners. This resilient team constantly pursues innovation, developing a
unique and effective arrival experience, improving amenities for club
members, creating team member appreciation events and redesigning the
team member breakroom for optimal comfort and relaxation. "We are
extremely proud to partner with Strand Development expanding our HGV
vacation experience offerings in South Carolina, as we open phase two of
Ocean Oak this April, says Speidel.
A legacy HGV property that opened in 1999, Paradise also continuously
pursues excellence and actively seeks out ways to innovate and
constantly improve. The resort was one of the first to transform the HGV
team member experience, implementing a new approach and design to its
back-of-house environment. This celebration of team members is
appropriate due to their outstanding service to HGV owners and within
their local community.
About Hilton Grand Vacations Inc.
Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE: HGV) is recognized as a leading
global timeshare company. With headquarters in Orlando, Florida, HGV
develops, markets and operates a system of brand-name, high-quality
vacation ownership resorts in select vacation destinations. The company
also manages and operates two innovative club membership programs:
Hilton Grand Vacations Club® and The Hilton Club®, providing exclusive
exchange, leisure travel and reservation services for more than 305,000
club members. For more information, visit http://www.hgv.com
and www.hiltongrandvacations.com.
About Hilton
Hilton (NYSE: HLT) is a leading global hospitality company with a portfolio
of 17 world-class brands comprising more than 5,600 properties with
nearly 913,000 rooms, in 113 countries and territories. Dedicated to
fulfilling its mission to be the worlds most hospitable company, Hilton
earned a spot on the 2018 worlds best workplaces list, and has welcomed
more than 3 billion guests in its nearly 100 year history. Through the
award-winning guest loyalty program Hilton Honors, more than 85 million
members who book directly with Hilton have access to instant benefits,
including digital check-in with room selection, Digital Key, and
Connected Room. Visit newsroom.hilton.com
for more information, and connect with Hilton on Facebook,
Twitter,
LinkedIn,
Instagram
and YouTube.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190403005664/en/