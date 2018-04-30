Two Hilton Grand Vacations Properties Win Coveted Connie Award

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) announces that two of its properties  Ocean Oak Resort by Hilton Grand Vacations Club in Hilton Head, South Carolina and Hilton Grand Vacations Club on Paradise in Las Vegas, Nevada  have won the prestigious Connie Award.

The Connie Award is the pinnacle hotel award across Hiltons 17 brands. Winners are selected based on several factors such as, internal audits, customer service results and HGV owner appreciation scores. Each Hilton brand recognizes its top properties with Connie Awards each year and thus the Connie Award is highly coveted.

"The Connie Award recognizes properties with the perfect balance of exceptional quality and outstanding service, says Kevin Speidel, vice president of resort operations at Hilton Grand Vacations. "Simply put, the Connie Award celebrates the best of the best in resort operations. This win exemplifies our team members tireless pursuit of excellence, as well as HGVs mission to ensure team members become family, guests become owners, and owners become the heart of everything we do. I am extremely proud of these two resorts, every one of our amazing team members and look forward knowing even more innovation and service will come from these talented teams.

Since opening in 2016, Ocean Oak has overcome several extraordinary challenges, including multiple hurricane evacuations, all while delivering outstanding guest service and vacation memories for HGV owners. This resilient team constantly pursues innovation, developing a unique and effective arrival experience, improving amenities for club members, creating team member appreciation events and redesigning the team member breakroom for optimal comfort and relaxation. "We are extremely proud to partner with Strand Development expanding our HGV vacation experience offerings in South Carolina, as we open phase two of Ocean Oak this April, says Speidel.

A legacy HGV property that opened in 1999, Paradise also continuously pursues excellence and actively seeks out ways to innovate and constantly improve. The resort was one of the first to transform the HGV team member experience, implementing a new approach and design to its back-of-house environment. This celebration of team members is appropriate due to their outstanding service to HGV owners and within their local community.

About Hilton Grand Vacations Inc.

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE: HGV) is recognized as a leading global timeshare company. With headquarters in Orlando, Florida, HGV develops, markets and operates a system of brand-name, high-quality vacation ownership resorts in select vacation destinations. The company also manages and operates two innovative club membership programs: Hilton Grand Vacations Club® and The Hilton Club®, providing exclusive exchange, leisure travel and reservation services for more than 305,000 club members. For more information, visit http://www.hgv.com and www.hiltongrandvacations.com.

About Hilton

Hilton (NYSE: HLT) is a leading global hospitality company with a portfolio of 17 world-class brands comprising more than 5,600 properties with nearly 913,000 rooms, in 113 countries and territories. Dedicated to fulfilling its mission to be the worlds most hospitable company, Hilton earned a spot on the 2018 worlds best workplaces list, and has welcomed more than 3 billion guests in its nearly 100 year history. Through the award-winning guest loyalty program Hilton Honors, more than 85 million members who book directly with Hilton have access to instant benefits, including digital check-in with room selection, Digital Key, and Connected Room. Visit newsroom.hilton.com for more information, and connect with Hilton on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and YouTube.

