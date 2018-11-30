finanzen.net
20.05.2019
Two Honorees from Aerohive® Recognized on CRNs Prestigious 2019 Women of the Channel List

Aerohive Networks® (NYSE: HIVE), a leader in cloud-managed networking, announced today that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named North American Distribution Account Manager Judy Aponte-Randall, and Senior Manager of Channel Marketing Erica Rose, to its prestigious 2019 Women of the Channel list. The leaders on this annual list are from all areas of the IT channel ecosystem; representing technology suppliers, distributors, solution providers, and other IT organizations. Each is recognized for her contributions to channel advocacy, channel growth and visionary leadership.

"CRNs 2019 Women of the Channel list honors influential leaders who are accelerating channel growth through mutually-beneficial partnerships, incredible leadership, strategic vision, and unique contributions in their field, said Bob Skelley, CEO of The Channel Company. "This accomplished group of leaders is driving channel success and we are proud to honor their achievements.

CRN editors choose the list from a multitude of channel leadership applicants and select the final honorees based on their professional accomplishments, demonstrated expertise, and ongoing dedication to the IT channel.

"I am honored to be recognized as one of CRNs 2019 Women of the Channel and receive this prestigious honor, said Judy Aponte-Randall, North American distribution account manager, Aerohive Networks. "Over the past year, I have been working with our channel team to create turn-key processes to easily recruit, train, and enable partners. My goal is to continue to fully equip our partners and distributors and keep building the right programs to help drive revenue through our channel.

"The key to success for our channel partners in 2019 is enablement, said Erica Rose, senior manager, channel marketing, Aerohive Networks. "We have created several new tools and programs to help our partners market, sell, and support Aerohive products and solutions to meet the needs of customers of all sizes. Aerohive has a long history of working with channel partners to deliver its products and services to customers, and we are thrilled to continue working with our partners to deliver forward-thinking innovations at cloud-speed, helping our customers to rethink whats possible.

The 2019 Women of the Channel list will be featured in the June issue of CRN Magazine and online at www.CRN.com/WOTC.

About Aerohive Networks

Aerohive uses Cloud Management, Machine Learning, and Artificial Intelligence to radically simplify and secure the Access Network. Our Cloud-Managed Wireless, Switching, Routing, and Security technologies provide unrivalled flexibility in deployment, management, and licensing. Credited with pioneering Controller-less Wi-Fi and Cloud Management, Aerohive delivers continuous innovation at Cloud-speed that constantly challenges the industry norm, allowing customers to rethink whats possible. Our innovations and global cloud footprint radically simplify Access Network operation for 30,000+ customers and 10+ million daily users. See how at www.aerohive.com/customers.

Aerohive was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Milpitas, CA. For more information, please visit www.aerohive.com, call us at 408-510-6100, follow us on Twitter @Aerohive, subscribe to our blog, or become a fan on our Facebook page.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com

Follow The Channel Company: Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook

Copyright ©2019. CRN is a registered trademark of The Channel Company, LLC. All rights reserved.

The Channel Company Contact:
Jennifer Hogan
The Channel Company
jhogan@thechannelcompany.com

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding Aerohive product and service offerings and statements regarding their expected performance, market receptiveness and competitive advantage. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult or impossible to predict. The actual outcomes and results may differ materially from those contemplated by these forward-looking statements as a result of these uncertainties, risk and changes in circumstances, including, but not limited to, risks and uncertainties related to: general demand for wireless networking in the industry verticals targeted or demand for Aerohive products in particular, unpredictable and changing market conditions, risks associated with the deployment, performance and adoption of new products and services, risks associated with our growth, competitive pressures from existing and new companies, technological change, product development delays, our inability to protect Aerohive intellectual property or to predict or limit exposure to third party claims relating to its or Aerohive's intellectual property, and general market, political, regulatory, economic and business conditions in the United States and internationally.

Additional risks and uncertainties that could affect Aerohives financial and operating results are included under the captions "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations," in the Companys recent annual report on Form 10-K and quarterly report on Form 10-Q. Aerohives SEC filings are available on the Investor Relations section of the Companys website at http://ir.aerohive.com and on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. All forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to the Company as of the date hereof, and Aerohive Networks disclaims any obligation to update the forward-looking statements provided to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made, except as required by law.

"Aerohive and "Aerohive Networks are registered trademarks of Aerohive Networks, Inc. All product and company names used herein are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners. All rights reserved.

