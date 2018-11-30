Aerohive
Networks® (NYSE: HIVE), a leader in cloud-managed networking,
announced today that CRN®,
a brand of The
Channel Company, has named North American Distribution Account
Manager Judy Aponte-Randall, and Senior Manager of Channel Marketing
Erica Rose, to its prestigious 2019 Women of the Channel list. The
leaders on this annual list are from all areas of the IT channel
ecosystem; representing technology suppliers, distributors, solution
providers, and other IT organizations. Each is recognized for her
contributions to channel advocacy, channel growth and visionary
leadership.
"CRNs 2019 Women of the Channel list honors influential leaders who are
accelerating channel growth through mutually-beneficial partnerships,
incredible leadership, strategic vision, and unique contributions in
their field, said Bob Skelley, CEO of The Channel Company. "This
accomplished group of leaders is driving channel success and we are
proud to honor their achievements.
CRN editors choose the list from a multitude of channel leadership
applicants and select the final honorees based on their professional
accomplishments, demonstrated expertise, and ongoing dedication to the
IT channel.
"I am honored to be recognized as one of CRNs 2019 Women of the Channel
and receive this prestigious honor, said Judy Aponte-Randall, North
American distribution account manager, Aerohive Networks. "Over the past
year, I have been working with our channel team to create turn-key
processes to easily recruit, train, and enable partners. My goal is to
continue to fully equip our partners and distributors and keep building
the right programs to help drive revenue through our channel.
"The key to success for our channel partners in 2019 is enablement,
said Erica Rose, senior manager, channel marketing, Aerohive Networks.
"We have created several new tools and programs to help our partners
market, sell, and support Aerohive products and solutions to meet the
needs of customers of all sizes. Aerohive has a long history of working
with channel partners to deliver its products and services to customers,
and we are thrilled to continue working with our partners to deliver
forward-thinking innovations at cloud-speed, helping our customers to
rethink whats possible.
The 2019 Women of the Channel list will be featured in the June issue of
CRN Magazine and online at www.CRN.com/WOTC.
About Aerohive Networks
Aerohive uses Cloud Management, Machine Learning, and Artificial
Intelligence to radically simplify and secure the Access Network. Our
Cloud-Managed Wireless, Switching, Routing, and Security technologies
provide unrivalled flexibility in deployment, management, and licensing.
Credited with pioneering Controller-less Wi-Fi and Cloud Management,
Aerohive delivers continuous innovation at Cloud-speed that constantly
challenges the industry norm, allowing customers to rethink whats
possible. Our innovations and global cloud footprint radically simplify
Access Network operation for 30,000+ customers and 10+ million daily
users. See how at www.aerohive.com/customers.
Aerohive was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Milpitas, CA. For
more information, please visit www.aerohive.com,
About The Channel Company
The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our
dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education and
innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we
connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end
users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequalled channel experience, we
draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for
ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com
Copyright ©2019. CRN is a registered trademark of The Channel
Company, LLC.
All rights reserved.
