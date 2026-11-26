Solidcore Resources plc (‘Solidcore’ or the ‘Company’) is pleased to announce that Aida Alzhanova and Yelena Marchukova have been included in the 2026 edition of 100 Global Inspirational Women in Mining (WIM100) list compiled by Women in Mining UK (WIM UK).

“We are proud to see our colleagues receive international recognition for their professional achievements. At Solidcore, we strive to foster a workplace where every employee has equal opportunities to grow professionally and realise their full potential. We hope Aida and Yelena’s example will inspire more talented women across Central Asia to pursue careers in mining and take on leadership roles”, said Vitaly Nesis, CEO of Solidcore Resources plc.

The list recognises 100 women from around the world who have made a significant contribution to a stronger, safer and more sustainable mining industry. They demonstrate leadership, drive positive change, overcome challenges and support the professional development of others. For this year’s edition, WIM UK received over 1,200 nominations from every continent and more than 60 countries.

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Aida Alzhanova, Deputy CEO for Strategic Development, oversees Solidcore’s business development in Kazakhstan and Central Asia and has worked in the mining industry since 2010. Over her 16-year career with the Company, she has progressed from lead specialist to Deputy CEO, gaining extensive experience in corporate strategy, subsoil use, legal affairs, M&A and investment projects. In addition to her role at Solidcore, Aida chairs the Supervisory Board of the Kazakhstan Chamber of Mines and serving as a member of the AIFC Mining Experts Council. Her contribution to mining and metals sector has been honoured with the Order of ‘Enbek Danky’ (‘Glory of Labour’) state award of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

Yelena Marchukova, Head of the Gold Extraction and Processing Plant at Varvara, has over 30 years of industry experience. Yelena started her path as a separator operator in 1991 and joined the Company with a 16-year experience in 2007 as a filter operator apprentice. At Varvara, she progressed to Chief Engineer and in 2018 became the first woman to head the plant. Today, Yelena leads a team of more than 130 employees, focusing on operational efficiency, improved working conditions and the development of young professionals. She actively mentors employees and promotes production careers among women.

This milestone marks the third time the Company’s employees have been included in the WIM100 list, following recognition in 2018 and 2020. Tania Tchedaeva, Director of Corporate Governance & Company Secretary, was featured in the 2020 edition.

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Solidcore is committed to gender equality, focusing on access to technical education, addressing barriers to career progression and promoting female leadership. The Company offers workshops, facilitates networking with female industry leaders and works with educational institutions on career guidance and mentoring. In 2025, women accounted for 22% of the Company’s workforce (2024: 21%) and 38% of the Company’s senior management.

About Solidcore

Solidcore Resources is a leading gold producer registered in AIFC, Kazakhstan, and listed on Astana International Exchange. Solidcore operates two producing gold mines and is developing two growth projects: Ertis POX, a state-of-the-art gold concentrate processing hub, and Syrymbet, one of the largest undeveloped tin deposits globally. The Company is also pursuing greenfield exploration projects in Oman and Japan.

Enquiries

Investor Relations Media Kirill Kuznetsov Alina Assanova +7 7172 47 66 55 (Kazakhstan) ir@solidcore-resources.com Yerkin Uderbay +7 7172 47 66 55 (Kazakhstan) media@solidcore-resources.kz

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