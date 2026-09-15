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TX Group increases stake in SMG to 34.9 percent

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TX Group / Key word(s): Acquisition
TX Group increases stake in SMG to 34.9 percent

15-Sep-2026 / 07:00 CET/CEST
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

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TX Group AG is increasing its stake in SMG Swiss Marketplace Group Holding AG from 31.4 to 34.9 percent. With that, TX Group AG reaffirms its long-term confidence in SMG.

As part of the accelerated bookbuilding carried out by Schweizerische Mobiliar Holding AG, TX Group AG acquired 3,426,731 registered shares of SMG Swiss Marketplace Group AG. This increases its stake from 31.4 to 34.9 percent. The purchase price was CHF 28.50 per share, or a total of approximately CHF 98 million. The resulting stake is below the 35 percent opting-up threshold set out in SMG's articles of association, so it does not trigger a mandatory offer.

 

Daniel Mönch, Chief Portfolio & Operations Officer of TX Group AG, on the acquisition of the shareholding: “The purchase of these shares reflects our conviction in SMG’s strategic positioning, the quality of its marketplace platforms as well as its long-term growth potential. We believe SMG is strongly placed to create lasting value for its shareholders and to successfully contribute to TX Group AG's results in the years ahead.”

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Contact
Urs Fehr, Head Communications & Investor Relations Manager, TX Group
+41 76 361 56 95, urs.fehr@tx.group

About the TX Group
The TX Group comprises a network of platforms and participations that offer information, orientation, entertainment and assistance for everyday life to a wide range of users. The company’s roots lie in journalism, with the diverse newspapers of Tamedia and the 20 Minuten media platforms. The portfolio is complemented by advertising marketer Goldbach. TX Group is also an anchor shareholder in SMG Swiss Marketplace Group and JobCloud, holds majority stakes in Doodle and Zattoo, and is a fintech investor through TX Ventures. Founded in 1893, the company has been listed on the Swiss stock exchange since 2000.
www.tx.group


End of Inside Information
Language: English
Company: TX Group
Werdstrasse 21
8021 Zürich
Switzerland
Internet: www.tx.group
ISIN: CH0011178255
Valor: 1117825
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
LEI Code: 506700302V28Y6O14985
EQS News ID: 2399150

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service
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2399150  15-Sep-2026 CET/CEST

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