TX Group increases stake in SMG to 34.9 percent
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TX Group / Key word(s): Acquisition
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TX Group AG is increasing its stake in SMG Swiss Marketplace Group Holding AG from 31.4 to 34.9 percent. With that, TX Group AG reaffirms its long-term confidence in SMG.
As part of the accelerated bookbuilding carried out by Schweizerische Mobiliar Holding AG, TX Group AG acquired 3,426,731 registered shares of SMG Swiss Marketplace Group AG. This increases its stake from 31.4 to 34.9 percent. The purchase price was CHF 28.50 per share, or a total of approximately CHF 98 million. The resulting stake is below the 35 percent opting-up threshold set out in SMG's articles of association, so it does not trigger a mandatory offer.
Daniel Mönch, Chief Portfolio & Operations Officer of TX Group AG, on the acquisition of the shareholding: “The purchase of these shares reflects our conviction in SMG’s strategic positioning, the quality of its marketplace platforms as well as its long-term growth potential. We believe SMG is strongly placed to create lasting value for its shareholders and to successfully contribute to TX Group AG's results in the years ahead.”
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End of Inside Information
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|TX Group
|Werdstrasse 21
|8021 Zürich
|Switzerland
|Internet:
|www.tx.group
|ISIN:
|CH0011178255
|Valor:
|1117825
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|LEI Code:
|506700302V28Y6O14985
|EQS News ID:
|2399150
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
2399150 15-Sep-2026 CET/CEST
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