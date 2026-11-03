u-blox introduces the ALMA-W1, a compact ultra-low power Wi-Fi 6/6E module series for IoT devices
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u-blox Holding AG
/ Key word(s): Product Launch
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ALMA-W1 is a module product line with Nordic Semiconductor’s nRF71 series, flexible antenna and memory options, Edge AI capabilities, and u-connectXpress software to accelerate time-to-market for multiple applications.
Thalwil, Switzerland - November 3, 2026, u-blox, a global leader in positioning and short-range communication technologies for automotive, industrial, and consumer markets, today announced the ALMA-W1 module series. The compact series features Wi-Fi 6/6E and is based on the Nordic Semiconductor nRF7120 and nRF7120E System-on-Chips. Designed for battery-driven and size-constrained connected products, ALMA-W1 combines market-leading low-power Wi-Fi, Bluetooth LE, and 802.15.4 radios. With extensive configuration options and a choice of wireless MCU or network processor operation with u-connectXpress software, ALMA-W1 provides the flexibility to adapt to a wide range of product requirements and design goals.
ALMA-W1 addresses growing demand for low-power wireless connectivity that is easier to integrate without the complexity of a chip-down design. The module family is intended for global industrial and consumer markets, giving developers a compact, cost-efficient path to Wi-Fi 6/6E while retaining flexibility in antenna selection, memory, frequency bands, software architecture, and end-product design. It also extends the u-blox short-range portfolio into the Nordic Wi-Fi ecosystem, combining Nordic Semiconductor technology and software with u-blox module, integration, and certification expertise.
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Built for low-power, connected products
ALMA-W1 is designed for applications where battery life, compact size, reliable wireless connectivity, and fast integration are critical. The embedded-antenna variants measure 10.4 x 14.3 mm, while external-antenna variants are listed at 10.4 x 11.2 x 1.9 mm. ALMA-W1 variants include dual-band and tri-band Wi-Fi, internal or external antenna options, wireless MCU and network processor versions, and optional additional flash memory.
Applicable applications include:
Flexible architecture and advanced wireless capabilities
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The ALMA-W1 series combines Wi-Fi 6/6E with Bluetooth LE and is designed to support the latest Bluetooth features, including Channel Sounding. Key capabilities include:
For customers choosing network processor operation, u-connectXpress provides pre-flashed, AT-command-based wireless connectivity software including the Wi-Fi driver, Bluetooth stack, communication protocols, and security libraries. This reduces the effort to integrate wireless technology into the core of the end product, helping lower development effort and shortened time-to-market. The ALMA-W1 is also globally certified, supporting faster and less complex worldwide deployments.
Edge AI with ultra-low power connectivity
As connected devices require faster response times and more local intelligence, the ALMA-W1 is designed to support edge processing without relying solely on cloud-based systems. Relevant versions feature a dedicated Neural Processing Unit (NPU) for low-latency Edge AI use cases potentially delivering speed gains of up to 15 times faster and more energy efficient than running the same workloads on the CPU.
Kjetil Holstad, Executive Vice President Wi-Fi Business Unit at Nordic Semiconductor, said:
Availability
The u-blox ALMA-W1 series will be showcased at electronica 2026. Initial samples are available to selected customers, with the sampling program set to expand shortly. For further information, including technical documentation, please visit: ubx.io/alma-w1
For further information, please contact:
u-blox is a global leader in automotive, industrial, and consumer markets, driving innovation through our cutting-edge positioning and short-range communication technologies. We are the pioneers behind high-precision technologies, providing smart and reliable solutions that enable people, vehicles, and machines to determine their precise position and communicate wirelessly. With headquarters in Thalwil, Switzerland, and offices across Europe, Asia, and the USA, we are making a global impact.
Join us on social media - YouTube and LinkedIn. (www.u-blox.com)
Disclaimer
End of Media Release
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|u-blox Holding AG
|Zürcherstrasse 68
|8800 Thalwil
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|+41 44 722 74 44
|Fax:
|+41 44 722 74 47
|E-mail:
|ir@u-blox.com
|Internet:
|www.u-blox.com
|ISIN:
|CH0033361673
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|2427110
|End of News
|EQS News Service
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2427110 03.11.2026 CET/CEST
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