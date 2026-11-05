u-blox Holding AG / Key word(s): Product Launch

u-blox sets a new size benchmark for antenna-integrated GNSS with the SAM-M11N



05.11.2026 / 09:03 CET/CEST



Werbung Built on u-blox’s latest F11 GNSS platform, the 4.4 g module combines a GNSS receiver and omnidirectional antenna to simplify integration, with power consumption as low as 10 mW. Werbung Thalwil, Switzerland – November 5, 2026, u-blox, a global leader in positioning and short-range communication technologies for automotive, industrial, and consumer markets, today announced the SAM-M11N, a new GNSS module designed for a simple reality: every gram counts in a drone, every millimeter in size in a tracking tag, and every milliwatt in a battery-powered device. Yet adding GNSS often means finding room for a separate antenna and tackling complex RF design. By integrating the receiver and omnidirectional antenna into one single module, the SAM-M11N makes positioning easier to incorporate into smaller, lighter, battery-powered devices. Measuring just 15.5 × 15.5 × 5.3 mm and weighing 4.4 g, the SAM-M11N is 1 mm thinner and 0.9 g lighter than its predecessor, the SAM-M10Q. It is the thinnest and smallest by volume of any GNSS modules with an integrated antenna. Antenna integration that removes an engineering hurdle Werbung In small devices, GNSS integration does not end with choosing a receiver. Antenna selection, RF circuitry and product orientation can all complicate development. The SAM-M11N includes a high-gain 15.5 × 15.5 mm RHCP patch antenna, removing the need to design in a separate GNSS antenna and the associated RF components. Developers can add positioning without additional specialist RF expertise, reducing an important source of integration effort. That matters for a tracker worn on an animal, carried by a person or installed on a device that keeps changing direction. The integrated omnidirectional antenna offers greater installation flexibility when the product cannot rely on a fixed orientation. Pin compatibility with the previous u-blox SAM product line also creates a straightforward upgrade path for existing designs, helping customers reuse development work. “For a compact, battery-powered tracker, every millimeter, gram and milliwatt matters. But the antenna can be one of the hardest parts of GNSS to integrate,” said Stefania Sesia, Head of Business Unit Standard Precision and Low Power GNSS at u-blox. “With the SAM-M11N, we have brought the receiver and antenna together so developers can spend less time on RF design and more time on what makes their product valuable.”

Low-power positioning built for real-world devices The SAM-M11N is the first module in the u-blox SAM antenna-integrated family to support Low Energy Accurate Positioning (LEAP) mode. Operating in the L1 band, it consumes as little as 10 mW at 1.8 V in LEAP mode, helping manufacturers reduce power demands in devices that need regular location updates. It delivers 1.5 m CEP horizontal positioning accuracy, with navigation update rates of up to 10 Hz using three concurrent GNSS constellations or up to 25 Hz with one. The 1.8 V to 3.6 V supply range gives engineers flexibility in battery-powered designs. Applications where compact, antenna-integrated GNSS can make a difference include: Asset tracking tags with tight enclosure and battery constraints

Livestock and pet trackers that change orientation during use

Personal tracking devices where size and weight matter

Lightweight drones and other continuously moving devices

Aftermarket telematics devices requiring straightforward GNSS integration Beyond size and power consumption, the SAM-M11N introduces embedded flash memory for firmware upgrades, unlike the ROM-based SAM-M10Q. This gives manufacturers the flexibility to update positioning firmware as requirements evolve without redesigning their GNSS hardware. Geofencing and indoor detection support more intelligent tracking strategies by helping devices respond to changes in location and environment, while u-blox AssistNow services support faster position acquisition. Integrated RF interference, jamming and spoofing detection and reporting further support robust field operation. Evaluation and availability Developers can already use the EVK-F112 evaluation kit to explore the underlying u-blox F11 positioning technology and assess power consumption before testing the SAM-M11N hardware itself. The first SAM-M11N samples will be on display at electronica 2026, November 10–13 in Munich. Visitors can meet u-blox experts at Hall C4, Booth 480 to learn more about the module and discuss their applications. For further information, please contact: Media Anabela Fernandes Phone: +41 79 827 6113 anabela.fernandes@u-blox.com u-blox is a global leader in automotive, industrial, and consumer markets, driving innovation through our cutting-edge positioning and short-range communication technologies. We are the pioneers behind high-precision technologies, providing smart and reliable solutions that enable people, vehicles, and machines to determine their precise position and communicate wirelessly. With headquarters in Thalwil, Switzerland, and offices across Europe, Asia, and the USA, we are making a global impact. ( www.u-blox.com ) Join us on social media - YouTube and LinkedIn. Disclaimer

This release contains certain forward looking statements. Such forward looking statements reflect the current views of management and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements of the u blox Group to differ materially from those expressed or implied. These include risks related to the success of and demand for the Group’s products, the potential for the Group’s products to become obsolete, the Group’s ability to defend its intellectual property, the Group’s ability to develop and commercialize new products in a timely manner, the dynamic and competitive environment in which the Group operates, the regulatory environment, changes in currency exchange rates, the Group’s ability to generate revenues and profitability, and the Group’s ability to realize its expansion projects in a timely manner. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described in this report. u blox is providing the information in this release as of this date and does not undertake any obligation to update any forward looking statements contained in it as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

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