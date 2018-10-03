U.S. Department of Energy Extends Portsmouth Decontamination and Decommissioning Contract through March 2021

Fluor
Corporation (NYSE: FLR) announced today that the U.S. Department of
Energy (DOE) has exercised its option to extend the current
decontamination and decommissioning work on the former Portsmouth
Gaseous Diffusion Plant (GDP) in Piketon, Ohio for an additional 30
months. The contract will be executed by Fluor-BWXT Portsmouth, LLC, a
Fluor-led partnership, together with BWX Technologies, Inc. and Jacobs.
Fluor will book its share of the approximately $850 million contract
value in the third quarter of 2018.
Fluor-BWXT started work on the initial five-year contract on March 28,
2011. The original contract was extended for 30 months in April 2016.
The contract extension includes deactivation and preparation for
demolition and disposal of all GDP facilities, process equipment,
related process buildings, and other ancillary facilities, and to
continue environmental remediation, uranium stewardship, and community
outreach programs.
"We are pleased with the Departments confidence in our performance and
ability to deliver on the important Decontamination and Decommissioning
work that is well underway at Portsmouth, said Tom
DAgostino, president of Fluors Government Group. "Tremendous
progress has been made in deactivating two of the three massive process
buildings on the site in preparation for demolition and on-site
disposal. The 30-month extension allows our team to maintain the
momentum of working toward achieving our end goal in a consistent and
collaborative manner with DOE and the community.
The DOE Portsmouth GDP is located near Piketon, in southeastern Ohio.
The Portsmouth GDP is a 3,778-acre federal reservation that was built in
the early 1950s as part of the nations nuclear weapons complex and
enriched uranium from 1954 until 2001.
