  • Suche
0 € Aktienhandel
Trading
Suche
0 € Aktienhandel
Wertpapierhandel für 0 Euro
Trading
zero-Trading
ETF-Sparplan
Morgen um 18 Uhr live: Supermärkte, Drogerien und Co. - so profitieren Sie vom Immobilien-Boom im Einzelhandel! Jetzt kostenlos anmelden!
30.06.2021 20:53

U.S. Enterprises Look to Software-Defined Networks to Enable Business Agility

Folgen
EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

U.S. enterprises are looking to software-defined networking providers to help them increase their agility and flexibility and enable remote working after the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a new report published today by Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm.

The 2021 ISG Provider Lens Network  Software Defined Solutions and Services Report for the U.S. finds U.S. enterprises embracing SDN and related technologies to increase their competitiveness, improve employee collaboration and deliver better mobile services to customers.

"U.S. enterprises are looking at ways they can achieve flexibility, speed and additional collaboration to deliver benefits to themselves and their ever-more-mobile customers and users, said Dieter Thompson, president, ISG Networking Solutions. "Enterprise agility goes far beyond traditional network capabilities, and SDN can help companies adapt to a constantly changing business environment.

SDN technologies should be deployed along with cloud services, intelligent edge and mobility strategies and other technologies such as artificial intelligence and the Internet of Things, the report recommends.

The report sees increased network flexibility and agility as one of the driving factors in SDN adoption among U.S. enterprises. They are increasingly focused on using SDN technologies to improve the integration, automation, orchestration and management of network resources and processes. Enterprises want to seamlessly add applications and network resources to meet business and user needs.

In addition, U.S. enterprises see SDN-related technologies as a way to migrate their IT and network operations to the cloud, the report says. Software-defined networks can assist with the move by reducing complexity and mitigating risk.

Moving to SDN technologies also helps improve network security by enabling security-as-a-service and enhanced do-it-yourself security services, the report says. SDN will also enable enterprises to deploy integrated secure enterprise networks in the near future.

SDN technologies also can help enterprises improve network usage efficiency while reducing usage costs, the report notes. This is particularly helpful as enterprises are seeing an explosion of data usage from mobile devices, often in areas that are not business critical. This traffic can be routed over lower-cost connections at reduced reliability and quality levels.

SDN can also increase customer satisfaction and boost sales, the report says. U.S. enterprises are using SDN to respond quickly and seamlessly to customer requests and rapidly provide new services, often through automate provisioning.

In addition, many U.S. enterprises see SDN technologies as a key step toward adoption of new technologies such as intent-based networks, artificial intelligence, rapid hot spot provisioning, and self-healing networks, the report says. Many new technologies require the flexibility of software-defined networks to be used to their full potential.

To realize the full benefits of SDN, many organizations need to not only adopt new technologies, but also transform their processes and management practices, the report notes. Many providers can help enterprises with this change in business processes.

The 2021 ISG Provider Lens Network  Software Defined Solutions and Services Report for the U.S. evaluates the capabilities of 59 providers across six quadrants: Managed (SD) WAN Services, SDN Transformation Services (Consulting and Implementation), SD-WAN Equipment and Service Suppliers (DIY), Technology and Service Suppliers (core  4G/5G), Edge Technology and Services and Enterprise 5G Solutions.

The report names AT&T and Verizon as leaders in all six quadrants and Apcela and Orange Business Services as leaders in five quadrants. IBM is named as a leader in four quadrants, and Juniper Networks and Wipro are named leaders in three quadrants. The report names Cisco, HPE Aruba, Lumen and T-Mobile as leaders in two quadrants and Cato Networks, Ericsson, Extreme Networks, GTT, HCL, Masergy, Nokia Networks, NTT and VMware as leaders in one quadrant.

In addition, Microland and Wipro were named Rising Starscompanies with "promising portfolios and "high future potential by ISGs definitionin three quadrants each.

Customized versions of the report are available from Apcela and Microland.

The 2021 ISG Provider Lens Network  Software Defined Solutions and Services Report for the U.S. is available to subscribers or for one-time purchase on this webpage.

About ISG Provider Lens Research

The ISG Provider Lens Quadrant research series is the only service provider evaluation of its kind to combine empirical, data-driven research and market analysis with the real-world experience and observations of ISG's global advisory team. Enterprises will find a wealth of detailed data and market analysis to help guide their selection of appropriate sourcing partners, while ISG advisors use the reports to validate their own market knowledge and make recommendations to ISG's enterprise clients. The research currently covers providers offering their services globally, across Europe, as well as in the U.S., Germany, Switzerland, the U.K., France, the Nordics, Brazil and Australia/New Zealand, with additional markets to be added in the future. For more information about ISG Provider Lens research, please visit this webpage.

A companion research series, the ISG Provider Lens Archetype reports, offer a first-of-its-kind evaluation of providers from the perspective of specific buyer types.

About ISG

ISG (Information Services Group) (Nasdaq: III) is a leading global technology research and advisory firm. A trusted business partner to more than 700 clients, including more than 75 of the worlds top 100 enterprises, ISG is committed to helping corporations, public sector organizations, and service and technology providers achieve operational excellence and faster growth. The firm specializes in digital transformation services, including automation, cloud and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk services; network carrier services; strategy and operations design; change management; market intelligence and technology research and analysis. Founded in 2006, and based in Stamford, Conn., ISG employs more than 1,300 digital-ready professionals operating in more than 20 countriesa global team known for its innovative thinking, market influence, deep industry and technology expertise, and world-class research and analytical capabilities based on the industrys most comprehensive marketplace data. For more information, visit www.isg-one.com.

Nachrichten zu Information Services Group IncShs

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Information Services Group News
RSS Feed
Information Services Group zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Information Services Group IncShs

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
18.03.2019Information Services Group Mkt PerformBarrington Research
10.03.2016Information Services Group BuyMaxim Group
10.08.2015Information Services Group BuyMaxim Group
10.04.2015Information Services Group BuyMaxim Group
10.03.2016Information Services Group BuyMaxim Group
10.08.2015Information Services Group BuyMaxim Group
10.04.2015Information Services Group BuyMaxim Group
18.03.2019Information Services Group Mkt PerformBarrington Research

Keine Analysen im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Information Services Group IncShs nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Jetzt noch kostenlos anmelden!

Ob Supermärkte, Drogerien oder Apotheken, Corona hat der Nahversorgungsbranche in den Stadtteilzentren und Wohngebieten ein Rekordjahr mit rund 11 Prozent Zuwachs gebracht. Erfahren Sie morgen im Online-Seminar live ab 18 Uhr wie auch Sie vom Immobilien-Boom im Einzelhandel profitieren. Jetzt noch kostenlos anmelden!

Newssuche

GO
Werbung

Meistgelesene Information Services Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.
Weitere Information Services Group News
Werbung

Trading-News

Expertenerwartung 2. Halbjahr: Auf DAX-Sommerloch sollte Phase mit hoher Volatilität folgen
DZ BANK - Krones: keiner füllt mehr ab
BNP Paribas: Born Akademie | Ansätze mit hohen Chancen: ein Vergleich - Heute 18:30 Uhr live
Tesla mit Rückruf in China - Aktie bricht dennoch aus
Vontobel: Null Spread auf alle Turbo-Optionsscheine Open-End auf DAX©*
Alle Trading-News
Werbung

Investment-News

Der Unterschied zwischen preiswert & billig
8 Irrtümer über Vermögensverwalter
Genug von Pfizer und Co? Das sind die Highflyer aus Medizin und Biotech
BIT Global Fintech Leaders setzt auf Aktien des Fintech-Sektors
Webinar: Allvest in 20 Minuten - Flexibel anlegen, ohne auf Sicherheit und Rendite zu verzichten
Goldstandards
JETZT NEU: Aktienhandel für 0 Euro bei finanzen.net zero - jetzt informieren
Grundrente - Alles Wich­tige zur neuen Rente für Gering­ver­diener
Dieses Geld-Geschenk bringt Ihnen bis zu 425.000 Euro
Alle Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub
Werbung

Mehr zur Information Services Group-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
Fonds 

Information Services Group Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Bahn, Flüge, Hotels  diese Regeln gelten jetzt für Ihre Bonuspunkte
Der Traum vom Eigenheim ist groß wie nie  und unrealistischer denn je
Verschmähte Öko-Gewinner und die ostdeutsche Sartorius
Inflation für immer? Auf diese Szenarien müssen sich Sparer einstellen
Manche Bilder von Berlin sind von schlecht verhülltem Neid geprägt

News von

CureVac-Aktie: Besser gehts nicht
Ethereum wird knapper: Kommt es bald zum Flippening zwischen Bitcoin und Ethereum?
DAX Chartanalyse kurzfristig: Nur eine Frage der Zeit
Großbank sieht günstigen Einstiegszeitpunkt bei Nel ASA & Co
Silberpreis: Kräftige Verkaufswelle unter Terminmarktprofis

Heute im Fokus

DAX schließt tief im Minus -- Dow im Plus -- Robinhood zahlt 70 Millionen Dollar wegen Regelverstößen -- Uber-Rivale DiDi erlöst mit Börsengang 4,4 Milliarden Dollar -- VW, Nordex, Zoom im Fokus

AstraZeneca: Hoher Impfschutz auch bei längerem Abstand der Impfdosen. Renault will erschwingliche Elektro-Kompaktwagen bauen. BVB wirbt offenbar weiter um Italiens EM-Torschützen Locatelli. BASF schließt Verkauf des Pigmentgeschäfts verspätet ab. EssilorLuxottica hält nach Urteil an Übernahme von Grandvision fest. Microsoft: Erneut Daten von Millionen LinkedIn-Nutzern im Netz entdeckt.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in Q2 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im Juni 2021
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in Q2 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Das sind die kreativsten Unternehmen der Welt
Welcher Global Player ist vorne mit dabei?
Das verdienen die Chefs der Notenbanken
Wie hoch sind ihre Gehälter?
Das sind die unsinnigsten Subventionen der Bundesregierung
So werden Steuergelder verschwendet
Materialien, die teurer sind als Gold
Diese Materialien könnten Sie sich nach Ihrem nächsten Lottogewinn gönnen
DAX 30: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im Mai 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Wo sehen Sie den Bitcoin-Kurs Ende 2021?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 
finanzen.net Brokerage

Aktien kaufen ohne Kosten

finanzen.net Zero
Aktien, ETFs, Derivate, Kryptos und mehr jetzt für 0 Euro pro Trade handeln!
JETZT INFORMIEREN
Oskar

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen