  • Suche
Depot eröffnen
Suche
Depot eröffnen (5 EUR pro Trade)
Webtrading
ETF-Sparplan
Aktienhandel ohne Kaufprovision, ohne Depotgebühr- jetzt bei eToro kostenlos anmelden und investieren! eToro - die führende Social Trading Plattform-w-
18.03.2021 16:49

U.S. Healthcare Enterprises Speed Up Adoption of Digital Services as COVID-19 Requires Telemedicine, Automation

Folgen
EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

The U.S. healthcare industry has rapidly adopted digital services to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic, accelerating an existing trend among providers and payers seeking to enhance operations, cut costs and better engage with stakeholders, according to a new report published today by Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm.

The 2020 ISG Provider Lens Healthcare Digital Services report for the U.S. finds healthcare enterprises are addressing challenges from COVID-19 by using more telemedicine systems and connected healthcare monitoring devices and further automating processes. Companies increasingly are adopting robotic process automation (RPA) and artificial intelligence (AI) to automate tasks such as claims processing, medical diagnosis and patient care management.

"Over the next few years, healthcare industry services will change radically, said Bob Krohn, partner, ISG Healthcare, Americas. "The pandemic is disrupting policies and practices in the U.S., but companies are also carrying out digital transformation to meet ongoing industry challenges.

COVID-19 is expected to shape the U.S. healthcare ecosystem in 2021 as government and industry respond to the pandemic and take a fresh look at healthcare management, the report says. Government agencies are building new frameworks for disease response and data sharing, and public-private alliances and collaborations are emerging.

One reason U.S. healthcare enterprises are embracing new technologies is that many of them have IT operations contracts that are about to expire, ISG says. According to ISG Research, nearly 400 such contracts in North America are expected to expire between 2021 and 2023. Contracts for application development and maintenance (ADM) and infrastructure services, as well as pure ADM services engagements, will make up about 74 percent of these by contract value.

Companies also have a growing number of choices for technology solutions, the report notes. Major cloud providers Amazon, Google and Microsoft all have products aimed at healthcare companies, including Microsoft Cloud for Healthcare, introduced in October 2020. In customer relationship management (CRM), Salesforce Health Cloud is supported by most service providers. Meanwhile, healthcare technology specialists such as Allscripts, Cerner and Optum are expanding their own service offerings.

New U.S. regulations and related technology tools are emerging to solve the ongoing problem of interoperability, which has held back information-sharing, especially between healthcare payers and providers, ISG says. Several new and proposed federal rules call for healthcare enterprises to use common standards for data, including the Fast Healthcare Interoperability Resource (FHIR) specification, which is supported by all service providers covered in the report. Last year, Google announced general availability of its Cloud Healthcare API, which helps health systems and providers connect data across various sources. Amazon Web Services launched HealthLake for storage and analysis of data, which it automatically structures into the FHIR standard.

The 2020 ISG Provider Lens Healthcare Digital Services report for the U.S. evaluates the capabilities of 31 providers across three quadrants: Payer Digital Transformation Services, Provider Digital Transformation Services and Payer Business Process as a Service.

The report names Accenture, Cognizant, NTT DATA, and Wipro as Leaders in all three quadrants and HCL, IBM, Optum and UST as Leaders in two quadrants each. It names Atos, Cerner, Genpact, Infosys and TCS as Leaders in one quadrant each.

In addition, Conduent, EXL, Genpact, Persistent Systems and UST are named as Rising Starscompanies with a "promising portfolio and "high future potential by ISGs definitionin one quadrant each.

Customized versions of the report are available from NTT DATA, Persistent Systems and UST.

The 2020 ISG Provider Lens Manufacturing Industry Services report for the U.S. is available to subscribers or for one-time purchase on this webpage.

About ISG Provider Lens Research

The ISG Provider Lens Quadrant research series is the only service provider evaluation of its kind to combine empirical, data-driven research and market analysis with the real-world experience and observations of ISG's global advisory team. Enterprises will find a wealth of detailed data and market analysis to help guide their selection of appropriate sourcing partners, while ISG advisors use the reports to validate their own market knowledge and make recommendations to ISG's enterprise clients. The research currently covers providers offering their services globally, across Europe, as well as in the U.S., Germany, Switzerland, the U.K., France, the Nordics, Brazil and Australia/New Zealand, with additional markets to be added in the future. For more information about ISG Provider Lens research, please visit this webpage.

A companion research series, the ISG Provider Lens Archetype reports, offer a first-of-its-kind evaluation of providers from the perspective of specific buyer types.

About ISG

ISG (Information Services Group) (Nasdaq: III) is a leading global technology research and advisory firm. A trusted business partner to more than 700 clients, including more than 75 of the worlds top 100 enterprises, ISG is committed to helping corporations, public sector organizations, and service and technology providers achieve operational excellence and faster growth. The firm specializes in digital transformation services, including automation, cloud and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk services; network carrier services; strategy and operations design; change management; market intelligence and technology research and analysis. Founded in 2006, and based in Stamford, Conn., ISG employs more than 1,300 digital-ready professionals operating in more than 20 countriesa global team known for its innovative thinking, market influence, deep industry and technology expertise, and world-class research and analytical capabilities based on the industrys most comprehensive marketplace data. For more information, visit www.isg-one.com.

Nachrichten zu Information Services Group IncShs

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
Jetzt neu: Hot Bets, der Podcast zu den heißesten Aktien von finanzen.net - Jetzt anhören (Anzeige)
13.03.21
Information Services Group: Zahlen zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
09.03.21
Ausblick: Information Services Group legt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
24.02.21
Erste Schätzungen: Information Services Group mit Zahlen zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
10.11.20
Information Services Group: Bilanzvorlage zum letzten Quartal (finanzen.net)
07.11.20
Ausblick: Information Services Group öffnet die Bücher zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
25.10.20
Erste Schätzungen: Information Services Group präsentiert Bilanzzahlen zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
11.08.20
Information Services Group legte Quartalsergebnis vor (finanzen.net)
09.08.20
Ausblick: Information Services Group gewährt Anlegern Blick in die Bücher (finanzen.net)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Information Services Group News
RSS Feed
Information Services Group zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Information Services Group IncShs

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
18.03.2019Information Services Group Mkt PerformBarrington Research
10.03.2016Information Services Group BuyMaxim Group
10.08.2015Information Services Group BuyMaxim Group
10.04.2015Information Services Group BuyMaxim Group
10.03.2016Information Services Group BuyMaxim Group
10.08.2015Information Services Group BuyMaxim Group
10.04.2015Information Services Group BuyMaxim Group
18.03.2019Information Services Group Mkt PerformBarrington Research

Keine Analysen im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Information Services Group IncShs nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Jetzt kostenlos anmelden!

Die Unternehmen des DAX, MDAX und TecDax schütten für das abgelaufene Geschäftsjahr Dividenden in Milliardenhöhe an ihre Investoren aus. Welche Anlagechancen der DAX Ihnen in diesem Börsenjahr bietet, erfahren Sie im Experten-Seminar heute um 18 Uhr.

Jetzt kostenlos anmelden!

Newssuche

GO
Werbung

Meistgelesene Information Services Group News

09.03.21Ausblick: Information Services Group legt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor
24.02.21Erste Schätzungen: Information Services Group mit Zahlen zum abgelaufenen Quartal
13.03.21Information Services Group: Zahlen zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel
04.03.21Analysts Estimate Information Services Group (III) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for
Weitere Information Services Group News
Werbung

Trading-News

DAX mit neuem Rekord! Diese Zertifikate stehen bei Anlegern jetzt hoch im Kurs
Talanx bekräftigt Ausblick
Vontobel: Interview: Discountzertifikate im Fokus
BNP Paribas: dailyUS: Dow Jones - Neues Hoch
Das Börsenlexikon: 33 wichtige Begriffe kurz erklärt
Alle Trading-News
Werbung

Investment-News

Die Rente mit 63 - Können Sie ohne Abzüge in den Ruhe­stand gehen?
Volkswagen: Die Nr. 1 im DAX attackiert Tesla
Sie möchten mehr über die digitale Altersvorsorge der Allianz erfahren? Jetzt zum Webinar anmelden.
KENN(die)ZAHLEN - Über Konvexität
Exklusiver Online-Expertenabend: Jeden Donnerstag
Wie berechnen Profis die Rendite eines Portfolios?
my-si: Geld anlegen - aber richtig
Dieses Geld-Geschenk bringt Ihnen bis zu 425.000 Euro
Alle Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub
Werbung

Mehr zur Information Services Group-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
Fonds 

Information Services Group Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Wie gut sind Diamanten aus dem Labor?
Liste der Schande  Von diesen Aktien sollten Sie sich schnell trennen
204 Euro im Monat  Mit diesem Sparplan machen Sie Ihre Kinder zu Millionären
Investieren oder aussteigen? Die Midas-Linie liefert Ihnen die Antwort
Der neue Dax-König und Gewinne mit Bildung

News von

Wasserstoff Newsblog: US-Investmentbank sieht die Aktie von Plug Power jetzt als "einzigartige Kaufgelegenheit"
Neun Aktien für Gewinne am laufenden Band: Das ist das Geheimnis der Dauerläufer
Grüner Wasserstoff: Die vier Top-Kauf-Tipps der Commerzbank
Wichtige Kursbewegungen: Kryptobörse Coinbase mit 68 Milliarden Dollar bewertet
DAX-Chartanalyse: Mittelfristige Prognose positiv

Heute im Fokus

DAX knackt 14.800er-Marke -- Dow legt zu -- Vantage Tower glänz beim Börsendebüt -- Lagarde stellt mehr Anleihekäufe in Aussicht -- HeidelCement erhöht Dividende -- Coinbase, Sartorius im Fokus

Fed erhöht Prognosen. Deutsche Telekom erwartet Marktkonsolidierung. Varta-Chef sieht großen Bedarf für schnell aufladbare Batteriezelle. Swatch-Chef skeptisch bezüglich Rückkehr zu Vorkrisenniveau. Wacker Neuson überrascht mit Dividende und Aktienrückkauf. Uniper, ENBW & Co. ahnungslos über Methan-Risiken. Nokia will 2023 zweistellige operative Marge erreichen.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Die 10 verrücktesten Google-Patente
Welche Ideen hält Google für die Zukunft bereit?
Apple und die Justiz
Wen verklagt Apple als nächstes?
Die 10 beliebtesten Länder zum Investieren
Diese Länder sind besonders beliebt

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Diese Aktien hat Bill Ackman in seinem Depot
Ein Blick ins Portfolio von Bill Ackman
Die größten Premium-Autobauer der Welt 2020
Das sind die größten Hersteller für Luxusuatos im vergangenen Jahr.
Top 10: So viel verdienen die reichsten US-Amerikaner pro Stunde
So viel verdienen die reichsten Amerikaner pro Stunde 2020
Top 10: Die zehn wertvollsten Marken der Welt 2020
Das sind die zehn wertvollsten Marken der Welt 2020
Forbes 400: Die reichsten Hedgefonds-Manager 2020
Wer sind die reichsten Hedgefonds-Manager 2020?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Wenn morgen Bundestagswahl wäre, wen würden Sie wählen?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren
Oskar

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen