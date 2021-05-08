U.S. Healthcare Industry Seeks Digital Transformation in Response to COVID-19

U.S. healthcare providers and payers are looking at digital transformation to help them navigate the ongoing pandemic and other industry challenges, according to a new report published today by Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm.

The 2021 ISG Provider Lens Healthcare Digital Services Report for the U.S. finds the healthcare industry seeking IT service providers to help them with their digital transformation efforts, partly in response to the pandemic, but also to address changing regulations and patient expectations, technological advances, rising costs and new entrants into the market.

The pandemic has made the care of patients more complex, with the need to support patients with chronic conditions, and it has impacted healthcare providers balance sheets and resources, the report says.

"Learning from the pandemic, the U.S. healthcare system is evolving, with an increased focus on healthcare equity, supply chain issues, workforce challenges and treating patients who have deferred care, said Bob Krohn, partner, Healthcare, for ISG.

In response, healthcare providers have focused on so-called value-based care, including remote and virtual care, and theyve embraced the consumerization of healthcare, with more convenience and easy access to information and services, the report says. Digital transformation efforts have helped deliver these services.

Patient-centric care using digital tools is spreading in the U.S., with healthcare providers offering personalization and enhance data collection, the report says. These tools are improving with the use of artificial intelligence and real-time analytics, but they still need integration with in-person care.

Healthcare providers also face challenges around data transparency and privacy, equity of access for patients without broadband services, and delivery of care for an aging population, the report adds.

Healthcare providers have a continuing need to access and share information that can help improve patient expectations and outcomes, the report says. The healthcare system is evolving to ensure cost transparency to consumers and enable improved access to medical data needed by various stakeholders. Service providers offer expert advice and tools for interoperability, but some healthcare providers have been slow to adopt them.

Beyond the pandemic, another major change facing the U.S. healthcare system is disruption triggered by technology companies, retailers, telecom providers and banks, as well as consolidations in the industry, the report says. Basic primary care is being offered by big-box stores and pharmaceutical chains. Provider and employer arrangements with payers are changing the nature of partnerships with insurance companies.

Healthcare providers are facing several related challenges, including government regulation, technology changes and integration, cost pressures and a resistance to organizational change, the report adds.

Service providers targeting the industry, meanwhile, offer business and engineering transformation services, although healthcare clients typically focus on tactical instead of strategic initiatives, the report says. Service providers also offer interoperability and integration services, technology modernization plans, expertise in several healthcare domains and healthcare-focused centers of excellence.

The 2021 ISG Provider Lens Healthcare Digital Services Report for the U.S. evaluates the capabilities of 38 providers across five quadrants: Payer Digital Transformation Services, Payer BPaaS Services, Provider Digital Transformation Services, Healthcare Cloud Migration Services, and Healthcare Interoperability Services and Solutions.

The report names Cognizant, NTT DATA and Wipro as Leaders in all five quadrants and Accenture, HCL and TCS as Leaders in four. Infinite and Infosys are named Leaders in three quadrants, and Capgemini, IBM, Optum and UST are named Leaders in two. Atos, Cerner, EXL, Firstsource, Genpact, Hexaware and Tech Mahindra are named Leaders in one quadrant.

In addition, Conduent was named a Rising Stara company with a "promising portfolio and "high future potential by ISGs definitionin two quadrants. Atos, CitiusTech, Firstsource, Infosys and Tech Mahindra were named Rising Stars in one quadrant.

Customized versions of the report are available from Capgemini, Conduent, EXL, Firstsource, Hexaware and Infinite.

The 2021 ISG Provider Lens Healthcare Digital Services Report for the U.S. is available to subscribers or for one-time purchase on this webpage.

