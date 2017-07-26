U.S. News & World Report Recognizes Nutrisystem and South Beach Diet in Annual Best Diets Rankings

Nutrisystem, Inc. (Nasdaq: NTRI), a leading provider of weight management products and services including Nutrisystem® and South Beach Diet® brands, announced today that Nutrisystem and South Beach Diet are recognized again this year in the US News & World Report Best Diet Rankings for 2018.

"We are committed to helping millions lose weight and get healthier through a platform of solutions across multiple brands, said Dawn Zier, President and CEO of Nutrisystem, Inc. "We are proud that Nutrisystem is the leading home delivery weight-loss program in America and that the South Beach Diet is attracting new audiences as well.

Nutrisystem

Nutrisystem received recognition as a Best Commercial Diet (#5) and a Best Fast Weight Loss Diets (#7) while also receiving recognition of its diabetes program as a Best Diet for Diabetes.

New for 2018 is the Nutrisystem® Turbo13 plan, delivering weight loss of up to 13 pounds and 7 inches overall in the first month and Nutrisystem Turbo For Men, which capitalizes on Nutrisystems already strong reputation with men, leveraging two key advantages: simplicity and results. Longtime ambassador, Dan Marino, will be joining Nutrisystem CEO DawnZier on Friday, January 5 for Opening Bell ceremonies at the Nasdaq to conclude Nasdaqs annual Fit Week.

South Beach Diet

The South Beach Diet, acquired by Nutrisystem in late 2015 and reintroduced as a home delivery weight-loss plan in 2017, has quickly gained recognition, coming in as a Best Commercial Diet (#7).

Now in its second year as a home-delivered, structured weight-loss plan, South Beach Diet offers a high-protein, low-carb, low-sugar approach thats very on trend. Customers can expect to lose up to 9 pounds and 3 inches overall in their first two weeks.

New for 2018 is the 7-Day Body Reboot, the one-week Phase 1 jumpstart that helps break the sugar habit and delivers fast results. In Phase 2, designed for steady weight loss, customers choose from an expanded menu and start adding in good carbs like fruits and whole grains. Phase 3 helps customers learn how to maintain a healthy weight, without hunger or deprivation.

Nutrisystem & South Beach Diet Plans

Across both brands, the Company offers safe, effective and scientifically-backed weight-loss plans, with a distinguished Science Advisory Board and strong clinical studies. All plans include comprehensive support and counseling options from trained weight-loss coaches, registered dietitians and certified diabetes educators available seven days a week from the Companys award-winning contact center, as well as free digital apps that complement each plan. For customers transitioning to maintenance there is the Nutrisystem® Success® plan. Nutrisystem also has select products available at retail.

About Nutrisystem, Inc.

Nutrisystem, Inc. (Nasdaq: NTRI) is a leader in the weight-loss industry, having helped millions of people lose weight over the course of more than 45 years. The Companys multi-brand approach to weight loss includes multiple plans for 2018. For more information, go to NutrisystemNews.com and Newsroom.SouthBeachDiet.com.

