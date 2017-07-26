U.S. News & World Report Recognizes Nutrisystem and South Beach Diet in Annual Best Diets Rankings

Nutrisystem, Inc. (Nasdaq: NTRI),
a leading provider of weight management products and services including Nutrisystem®
and South
Beach Diet® brands, announced today that Nutrisystem and South Beach
Diet are recognized again this year in the US News & World Report Best
Diet Rankings for 2018.
"We are committed to helping millions lose weight and get healthier
through a platform of solutions across multiple brands, said Dawn Zier,
President and CEO of Nutrisystem, Inc. "We are proud that Nutrisystem is
the leading home delivery weight-loss program in America and that the
South Beach Diet is attracting new audiences as well.
Nutrisystem
Nutrisystem received recognition as a Best Commercial Diet (#5) and a
Best Fast Weight Loss Diets (#7) while also receiving recognition of its
diabetes program as a Best Diet for Diabetes.
New for 2018 is the Nutrisystem®
Turbo13 plan, delivering weight loss of up to 13 pounds and 7
inches overall in the first month and Nutrisystem
Turbo For Men, which capitalizes on Nutrisystems already strong
reputation with men, leveraging two key advantages: simplicity and
results. Longtime ambassador, Dan Marino, will be joining Nutrisystem
CEO DawnZier on Friday, January 5 for Opening Bell ceremonies at the
Nasdaq to conclude Nasdaqs annual Fit Week.
South Beach Diet
The South Beach Diet, acquired by Nutrisystem in late 2015 and
reintroduced as a home delivery weight-loss plan in 2017, has quickly
gained recognition, coming in as a Best Commercial Diet (#7).
Now in its second year as a home-delivered, structured weight-loss plan, South
Beach Diet offers a high-protein, low-carb, low-sugar approach
thats very on trend. Customers can expect to lose up to 9 pounds and 3
inches overall in their first two weeks.
New for 2018 is the 7-Day Body Reboot, the one-week Phase 1 jumpstart
that helps break the sugar habit and delivers fast results. In Phase 2,
designed for steady weight loss, customers choose from an expanded menu
and start adding in good carbs like fruits and whole grains. Phase 3
helps customers learn how to maintain a healthy weight, without hunger
or deprivation.
Nutrisystem & South Beach Diet Plans
Across both brands, the Company offers safe, effective and
scientifically-backed weight-loss plans, with a distinguished Science
Advisory Board and strong clinical studies. All plans include
comprehensive support and counseling options from trained weight-loss
coaches, registered dietitians and certified diabetes educators
available seven days a week from the Companys award-winning
contact center, as well as free digital apps that complement each
plan. For customers transitioning to maintenance there is the Nutrisystem®
Success® plan. Nutrisystem also has select products available at
retail.
About Nutrisystem, Inc.
Nutrisystem, Inc. (Nasdaq: NTRI)
is a leader in the weight-loss industry, having helped millions of
people lose weight over the course of more than 45 years. The Companys
multi-brand approach to weight loss includes multiple plans for 2018.
For more information, go to NutrisystemNews.com
and
Newsroom.SouthBeachDiet.com.
