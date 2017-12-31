Ubiquiti Networks Reports Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2018 Financial Results

Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ: UBNT) ("Ubiquiti or the "Company)
today announced results for its fourth quarter fiscal 2018 ended
June 30, 2018.
Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2018 Financial Summary
-
Revenues of $269.8 million, increasing 18.0% year-over-year
-
GAAP diluted EPS of $0.94, increasing 27.3% year-over-year
-
Non-GAAP diluted EPS of $1.01, increasing 34.7% year-over-year
-
Repurchased 586,924 shares of common stock at an average price of
$70.11 per share
-
As of June 30, 2018, the Company had $306.2 million in availability
remaining under authorized repurchase programs
Full Fiscal 2018 Financial Summary
-
Revenues of $1,016.9 million, increasing 17.5% year-over-year
-
GAAP diluted EPS of $2.51, decreasing 19% year-over-year
-
Non-GAAP diluted EPS of $3.69, increasing 21.4% year-over-year
-
Repurchased 7,162,312 shares of common stock at an average price of
$62.13 per share
Announcement of Dividend Policy and Dividend
Declaration
-
The Companys operating performance and cash flows have provided more
than sufficient capital to operate and grow its business while
maintaining a war chest for strategic opportunities and financing a
stock repurchase program. The Company seeks to complement its existing
capital return efforts through the initiation of this dividend policy.
-
The Company's Board of Directors (the "Board) declared a $0.25 per
share cash dividend payable on September 10, 2018 to shareholders of
record at the close of business on September 4, 2018.
-
The Company intends to pay regular quarterly cash dividends of at
least $0.25 per share for the remainder of fiscal year 2019, although
all subsequent dividends, and the establishment of record and payment
dates, are subject to final determination by the Board each quarter
after its review of the Company's financial performance and results of
operations, available cash and cash flow, capital requirements,
applicable corporate legal requirements, and other factors.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Financial Highlights ($, in millions, except per share data)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Income statement highlights
|
|
|
F4Q18
|
|
|
F3Q18
|
|
|
F4Q17
|
Revenues
|
|
|
269.8
|
|
|
250.4
|
|
|
228.6
|
Service Provider Technology
|
|
|
105.9
|
|
|
100.9
|
|
|
114.7
|
Enterprise Technology
|
|
|
163.8
|
|
|
149.5
|
|
|
114.0
|
Gross profit
|
|
|
120.5
|
|
|
114.5
|
|
|
103.2
|
Gross Profit (%)
|
|
|
44.7%
|
|
|
45.7%
|
|
|
45.1%
|
Total operating expenses
|
|
|
32.4
|
|
|
29.6
|
|
|
31.5
|
Income from operations
|
|
|
88.1
|
|
|
84.9
|
|
|
71.7
|
GAAP Net Income
|
|
|
70.1
|
|
|
102.7
|
|
|
60.7
|
GAAP EPS (diluted)
|
|
|
0.94
|
|
|
1.32
|
|
|
0.74
|
Non-GAAP Net Income
|
|
|
74.8
|
|
|
76.0
|
|
|
61.0
|
Non-GAAP EPS (diluted)
|
|
|
1.01
|
|
|
0.98
|
|
|
0.75
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Ubiquiti Networks, Inc.
Revenues by Product Type
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended June 30,
|
|
|
Years Ended June 30,
|
|
|
|
|
2018
|
|
|
2017
|
|
|
2018(1)
|
|
|
2017(2)
|
Service Provider Technology
|
|
|
|
$
|
105,941
|
|
|
|
$
|
114,662
|
|
|
|
$
|
446,600
|
|
|
|
$
|
455,598
|
Enterprise Technology
|
|
|
|
163,837
|
|
|
|
113,954
|
|
|
|
570,261
|
|
|
|
409,670
|
Total revenues
|
|
|
|
$
|
269,778
|
|
|
|
$
|
228,616
|
|
|
|
$
|
1,016,861
|
|
|
|
$
|
865,268
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Ubiquiti Networks, Inc.
Revenues by Geographical Area
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended June 30,
|
|
|
Years Ended June 30,
|
|
|
|
|
2018
|
|
|
2017
|
|
|
2018(1)
|
|
|
2017(2)
|
North America
|
|
|
|
$
|
124,451
|
|
|
|
$
|
84,088
|
|
|
|
$
|
410,378
|
|
|
|
$
|
331,435
|
South America
|
|
|
|
20,570
|
|
|
|
34,271
|
|
|
|
92,251
|
|
|
|
105,511
|
Europe, the Middle East and Africa
|
|
|
|
102,310
|
|
|
|
87,937
|
|
|
|
411,388
|
|
|
|
334,473
|
Asia Pacific
|
|
|
|
22,447
|
|
|
|
22,320
|
|
|
|
102,844
|
|
|
|
93,849
|
Total revenues
|
|
|
|
$
|
269,778
|
|
|
|
$
|
228,616
|
|
|
|
$
|
1,016,861
|
|
|
|
$
|
865,268
|
(1) Derived from audited consolidated statements for the year ended
June 30, 2018
|
(2) Derived from audited consolidated statements for the year ended
June 30, 2017
|
Income Statement Items
Gross Margins
During the fourth quarter fiscal 2018, GAAP gross profit was $120.5
million. This GAAP gross margin of 44.7% decreased versus the prior year
GAAP gross margin of 45.1% and the prior quarter GAAP gross margin of
45.7%. The decrease on both a sequential and year-over-year basis was
driven primarily by the Company incurring higher than normal shipping
expenses to expedite the delivery of products.
On a full year basis, fiscal 2018 GAAP gross profit was $443.6 million.
This GAAP gross margin of 43.6% decreased versus fiscal 2017 GAAP gross
margin of 45.7%. Fiscal 2018 GAAP gross margin included $18.6 million in
provisions for obsolete inventory, vendor deposits and loss on purchase
commitments during the second quarter fiscal 2018.
Our long-term gross margin projection remains at 45% to 50% because we
expect operational improvements to alleviate the costs associated with
expedited product delivery and because we expect the margins on our
newer products to expand as we implement cost reduction strategies while
maintaining our selling prices. However, in June 2018, the Office of the
United States Trade Representative announced new proposed tariffs for
certain products imported into the U.S. from China. It is expected that
these tariffs will be finalized after a public comment period ending in
early September 2018. The majority of our products are among the
products to be subject to the additional tariffs. In the event the
tariffs are implemented, or we are unable to execute on our plans to
mitigate the tariffs, we estimate that our gross margins for fiscal year
2019 will decline to around 40%.
Research and Development
During the fourth quarter fiscal 2018, research and development (R&D)
expenses were $19.5 million. This reflects a decrease versus the prior
year R&D expenses of $21.6 million and an increase versus the prior
quarter R&D expenses of $17.4 million.
On a full year basis, fiscal 2018 R&D expenses were $74.3 million versus
$69.1 million in fiscal 2017. Increased costs in fiscal 2018 versus 2017
were primarily driven by higher staffing levels offset, in part, by
lower non-recurring engineering (NRE) payments in fiscal 2018 versus
2017. R&D expenses represented 7.3% of revenues in fiscal 2018, which is
in line with the Companys target model range of 6% to 8%.
Sales, General and Administrative
The Companys selling, general and administrative ("SG&A) expenses for
the quarter were $12.9 million. This reflects an increase versus both
the prior year SG&A expenses of $9.9 million and the prior quarter SG&A
expenses of $12.2 million. On a full year basis, SG&A expenses were
$43.1 million in fiscal 2018 as compared to $36.9 million in fiscal
2017. The increase in SG&A costs are primarily related to professional
fees. SG&A expenses represented 4.2% of revenues in fiscal 2018, which
is in line with the Companys target model range of 3% to 5%.
Taxes
The GAAP effective tax rate was 17.2% for the fourth quarter of fiscal
2018 and includes an incremental $3.8 million of previously-unaccrued
tax expense related to the recently enacted tax reform legislation as we
continue to update our estimate of the transition tax under SAB 118.
Both GAAP and non-GAAP effective rates were negatively impacted by the
higher percentage of revenue and profits experienced in the United
States in the fourth quarter as compared to prior quarters. For
long-term planning purposes, we assume a target effective tax rate of
11% to 14%.
Net Income
During the fourth quarter fiscal 2018, GAAP net income was $70.1 million
and GAAP income per diluted share of $0.94 included $3.8 million of
previously-unaccrued tax expense related to the recently enacted tax
reform legislation. Non-GAAP net income during the quarter was $74.8
million and non-GAAP income per diluted share was $1.01.
For the full year fiscal 2018, GAAP net income of $196.3 million and
GAAP income per diluted share of $2.51 includes $116.6 million of
expense related to the recently enacted tax reform legislation, a $27.4
million net benefit related to equity award exercises and an $18.6
million inventory and obsolescence provision. This compares to fiscal
2017 GAAP net income of $257.5 million and GAAP income per diluted share
of $3.09.
Fiscal 2018 non-GAAP net income was $287.4 million and non-GAAP income
per diluted share was $3.69. These amounts include the foregoing $18.6
million inventory and obsolescence provision which was not eliminated
from non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP income per diluted share. This
compares to fiscal 2017 non-GAAP net income of $251.2 million or $3.04
non-GAAP income per diluted share.
The 14% increase in full year non-GAAP net income, and 21% increase in
full year non-GAAP diluted EPS was driven primarily by a 17.5% increase
in revenues in fiscal 2018 versus the prior year as well as a reduction
in share count driven by the repurchase of 7.2 million shares during the
year.
Balance Sheet Items
Cash
Total cash and cash equivalents as of June 30, 2018 were $666.7 million,
compared with $604.2 million as of June 30, 2017, representing an
increase of over 10%. During the fourth quarter, the Company repurchased
586,924 shares of common stock at an average price of $70.11 per share.
As of June 30, 2018, the Company had $306.2 million in availability
under authorized repurchase programs.
DSOs
This quarter the Company experienced an increase in days sales
outstanding in accounts receivable ("DSO) to 59 days, compared with 57
days in the third fiscal 2018 quarter. DSOs have increased over time
and the Company expects this increase to continue as the mix of the
Companys distributors evolves toward larger volumes of products moving
through large distributors who qualify for credit terms. Enabling these
distributors to purchase higher volumes of products on credit terms
allows them to shorten the cash conversion cycle and has helped enable
Ubiquiti to significantly expand its market share while maintaining a
conservative customer credit profile.
Inventory
Ubiquiti continues to manage inventory levels to reduce lead times and
meet increasing demand and support the commensurate growth of the
Companys customers. The Company is committed to optimizing inventory to
correspond with end-market demand. Finished goods inventory at the end
of the year decreased $37.1 million to $96.7 million, primarily driven
by increased revenue. The Company expects to hold 8 to 12 weeks of
previously introduced product inventory in warehouses going forward, in
addition to new product inventory and selected raw materials.
Cash Flow Statement Items
Our net cash flow from operations for fiscal 2018 was $332.0 million,
compared with a net cash flow from operations of $112.0 million for
fiscal 2017. The $220.0 million increase in operating cash flow during
fiscal 2018 as compared with fiscal 2017 was driven by reduced
investments in working capital, and higher operating earnings. Capital
expenditures for fiscal 2018 were $9.1 million. The Company used $260.4
million of cash related to financing activities, which was primarily
related to stock repurchases, debt servicing costs, and the settlement
of equity awards, and was offset in part by additional borrowings.
Outlook
As previously stated, and in line with the Companys focus on long-term
shareholders, it will transition from providing quarterly and annual
guidance during fiscal 2018 to annual guidance only beginning in fiscal
2019. Based on recent business trends, the Company believes the demand
environment in its end markets supports the following forecast for the
Company's fiscal year ending June 30, 2019:
-
Revenues of $1.1 billion to $1.2 billion; and
-
Diluted EPS of $4.00 to $4.80, provided that if the proposed tariffs
are implemented, the low-end of our EPS may decline to $3.65 or lower.
|
|
Ubiquiti Networks, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations
(In thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended June 30,
|
|
|
Years Ended June 30,
|
|
|
|
|
2018
|
|
|
2017
|
|
|
2018(1)
|
|
|
2017(2)
|
Revenues
|
|
|
|
$
|
269,778
|
|
|
|
$
|
228,616
|
|
|
|
$
|
1,016,861
|
|
|
|
$
|
865,268
|
|
Cost of revenues
|
|
|
|
149,238
|
|
|
|
125,437
|
|
|
|
573,289
|
|
|
|
469,560
|
|
Gross profit
|
|
|
|
120,540
|
|
|
|
103,179
|
|
|
|
443,572
|
|
|
|
395,708
|
|
Operating expenses:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Research and development
|
|
|
|
19,508
|
|
|
|
21,614
|
|
|
|
74,324
|
|
|
|
69,094
|
|
Sales, general and administrative
|
|
|
|
12,918
|
|
|
|
9,915
|
|
|
|
43,121
|
|
|
|
36,853
|
|
Total operating expenses
|
|
|
|
32,426
|
|
|
|
31,529
|
|
|
|
117,445
|
|
|
|
105,947
|
|
Income from operations
|
|
|
|
88,114
|
|
|
|
71,650
|
|
|
|
326,127
|
|
|
|
289,761
|
|
Interest expense and other, net
|
|
|
|
(3,451
|
)
|
|
|
(1,430
|
)
|
|
|
(11,985
|
)
|
|
|
(4,737
|
)
|
Income before income taxes
|
|
|
|
84,663
|
|
|
|
70,220
|
|
|
|
314,142
|
|
|
|
285,024
|
|
Provision for income taxes
|
|
|
|
14,578
|
|
|
|
9,542
|
|
|
|
117,852
|
|
|
|
27,518
|
|
Net income and comprehensive income
|
|
|
|
$
|
70,085
|
|
|
|
$
|
60,678
|
|
|
|
$
|
196,290
|
|
|
|
$
|
257,506
|
|
Net income per share of common stock:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
|
|
|
$
|
0.95
|
|
|
|
$
|
0.76
|
|
|
|
$
|
2.54
|
|
|
|
$
|
3.16
|
|
Diluted
|
|
|
|
$
|
0.94
|
|
|
|
$
|
0.74
|
|
|
|
$
|
2.51
|
|
|
|
$
|
3.09
|
|
Weighted average shares used in computing net income per share of
common stock:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
|
|
|
74,105
|
|
|
|
80,272
|
|
|
|
77,179
|
|
|
|
81,478
|
|
Diluted
|
|
|
|
74,307
|
|
|
|
81,906
|
|
|
|
78,331
|
|
|
|
83,252
|
|
(1) Derived from audited consolidated statements for the year ended
June 30, 2018
|
(2) Derived from audited consolidated statements for the year ended
June 30, 2017
|
|
|
Ubiquiti Networks, Inc.
Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income to Non-GAAP Net Income
(In thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
|
Years Ended June 30,
|
|
|
|
|
June 30,
2018
|
|
|
|
March 31,
2018
|
|
|
June 30,
2017
|
|
|
2018
|
|
|
|
2017
|
Net income and comprehensive income
|
|
|
|
$
|
70,085
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
102,739
|
|
|
|
$
|
60,678
|
|
|
|
$
|
196,290
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
257,506
|
|
Stock-based compensation:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cost of revenues
|
|
|
|
36
|
|
|
|
|
39
|
|
|
|
51
|
|
|
|
360
|
|
|
|
|
264
|
|
Research and development
|
|
|
|
520
|
|
|
|
|
527
|
|
|
|
499
|
|
|
|
1,873
|
|
|
|
|
1,861
|
|
Sales, general and administrative
|
|
|
|
228
|
|
|
|
|
166
|
|
|
|
141
|
|
|
|
975
|
|
|
|
|
660
|
|
Net Tax Benefits related to Equity Awards
Exercises and
Vesting
|
|
|
|
50
|
|
|
|
|
(27,419
|
)
|
|
|
(80
|
)
|
|
|
(28,138
|
)
|
|
|
|
(7,939
|
)
|
SEC Related Matters
|
|
|
|
492
|
|
|
|
|
317
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
809
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Tax Reform Transition Tax
|
|
|
|
3,774
|
|
1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
116,572
|
|
1
|
|
|
|
|
Tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments
|
|
|
|
(396
|
)
|
|
|
|
(325
|
)
|
|
|
(277
|
)
|
|
|
(1,328
|
)
|
|
|
|
(1,114
|
)
|
Non-GAAP net income
|
|
|
|
$
|
74,789
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
76,044
|
|
|
|
$
|
61,012
|
|
|
|
$
|
287,413
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
251,238
|
|
Non-GAAP diluted EPS
|
|
|
|
$
|
1.01
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
0.98
|
|
|
|
$
|
0.75
|
|
|
|
$
|
3.69
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
3.04
|
|
Shares outstanding (Diluted)
|
|
|
|
74,307
|
|
|
|
|
77,953
|
|
|
|
81,906
|
|
|
|
78,331
|
|
|
|
|
83,252
|
|
Share adjustment (ASU 2016-09 Adoption)
|
|
|
|
(50
|
)
|
|
|
|
(346
|
)
|
|
|
(622
|
)
|
|
|
(338
|
)
|
|
|
|
(672
|
)
|
Weighted-average shares used in non-
GAAP diluted EPS
|
|
|
|
74,257
|
|
|
|
|
77,607
|
|
|
|
81,284
|
|
|
|
77,993
|
|
|
|
|
82,580
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1 Both periods reflect a provisional estimate of the
mandatory repatriation tax expense of $114.3 million and $2.3 million of
tax expense related to the remeasurement of deferred taxes at the lower
tax rate. Included in the Companys second fiscal quarter transition tax
calculation is an approximate $2.1 million benefit recorded in the
second fiscal quarter related to the reduced domestic rate to 28% on the
first fiscal quarter 2018 earnings which were previously provided for at
the 35% rate. As the year to date provision reflects the impact of the
reduced 28% rate for the full year results, this $2.1 million benefit
was not removed from the non-GAAP results for the full year period
ending June 30, 2018. As a result, the Companys non-GAAP Tax Reform
Transition Tax adjustment for the full year will differ from the three
months period by the $2.1 million benefit made during the second quarter
fiscal 2018 related to first fiscal quarter 2018 earnings.
Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information
To supplement our condensed consolidated financial results prepared
under generally accepted accounting principles, or GAAP, we use non-GAAP
measures of net income and earnings per diluted share that are adjusted
to exclude certain costs, expenses and gains such as stock-based
compensation expense, net tax benefits related to equity awards
exercises and vesting, the tax effects of these non-GAAP adjustments,
the SEC related inquiry, and Shareholder litigation stemming from the
SEC inquiry and Tax Reform Transition Tax.
Reconciliations of the adjustments to GAAP results for the periods
presented are provided above. In addition, an explanation of the ways in
which management uses non-GAAP financial information to evaluate its
business, the substance behind management's decision to use this
non-GAAP financial information, material limitations associated with the
use of non-GAAP financial information, the manner in which management
compensates for those limitations, and the substantive reasons
management believes that this non-GAAP financial information provides
useful information to investors is included under the paragraphs below.
A reconciliation of non-GAAP guidance measures to corresponding GAAP
measures is not available on a forward-looking basis due to the high
variability and low visibility with respect to the charges which are
excluded from these non-GAAP measures. For example, share-based
compensation expense is impacted by the Companys future price at which
the Companys stock will trade in those future periods. The items that
are being excluded are difficult to predict and a reconciliation could
result in disclosure that would be imprecise or potentially misleading.
Material changes to any one of these items could have a significant
effect on our guidance and future GAAP results. Certain exclusions, such
as share-based compensation expenses, are generally incurred each
quarter, but the amounts have historically and may continue to vary
significantly from quarter to quarter.
About our Non-GAAP Net Income and Non-GAAP
Earnings per Diluted Share
We believe that the presentation of non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP
earnings per diluted share provides important supplemental information
regarding non-cash expenses, significant items that we believe are
important to understanding our financial, and business trends relating
to our financial condition and results of operations. Non-GAAP net
income and non-GAAP earnings per diluted share are among the primary
indicators used by management as a basis for planning and forecasting
future periods and by management and our board of directors to determine
whether our operating performance has met specified targets and
thresholds. Management uses non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP earnings
per diluted share when evaluating operating performance because it
believes that the exclusion of the items described below, for which the
amounts or timing may vary significantly depending upon the Company's
activities and other factors, facilitates comparability of the Company's
operating performance from period to period. We have chosen to provide
this information to investors so they can analyze our operating results
in the same way that management does and use this information in their
assessment of our business and the valuation of our Company.
Use and Economic Substance of Non-GAAP Financial Measures used by
Ubiquiti Networks
We compute non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP earnings per diluted share
by adjusting GAAP net income and GAAP earnings per diluted share to
remove the impact of certain adjustments and the tax effect of those
adjustments. Items excluded from net income are:
-
SEC related matters
-
Stock-based compensation expense
-
Net Tax Benefits related to Equity Awards Exercises and Vesting
-
Tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments, applying the principles of ASC 740
-
Tax Reform Transition Tax
Usefulness of Non-GAAP Financial Information to Investors
These non-GAAP measures are not in accordance with, or an alternative
to, GAAP and may be materially different from other non-GAAP measures,
including similarly titled non-GAAP measures used by other companies.
The presentation of this additional information should not be considered
in isolation from, as a substitute for, or superior to, net income or
earnings per diluted share prepared in accordance with GAAP. Non-GAAP
financial measures have limitations in that they do not reflect certain
items that may have a material impact upon our reported financial
results.
For more information on the non-GAAP adjustments, please see the table
captioned "Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income to Non-GAAP Net Income
included in this press release.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Ubiquiti Networks, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(In thousands, except share amounts)
|
|
|
|
|
June 30,
|
|
|
|
|
2018
|
|
|
2017
|
Assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Current assets:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
|
|
|
$
|
666,681
|
|
|
|
$
|
604,198
|
Accounts receivable, net
|
|
|
|
174,521
|
|
|
|
140,561
|
Inventories
|
|
|
|
102,220
|
|
|
|
142,048
|
Vendor deposits
|
|
|
|
39,029
|
|
|
|
54,082
|
Prepaid income taxes
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2,419
|
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|
|
|
|
18,901
|
|
|
|
9,026
|
Total current assets
|
|
|
|
1,001,352
|
|
|
|
952,334
|
Property and equipment, net
|
|
|
|
14,328
|
|
|
|
12,916
|
Long-term deferred tax assets
|
|
|
|
3,106
|
|
|
|
5,133
|
Other longterm assets
|
|
|
|
3,791
|
|
|
|
2,328
|
Total assets
|
|
|
|
$
|
1,022,577
|
|
|
|
$
|
972,711
|
Liabilities and Stockholders Equity
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Current liabilities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Accounts payable
|
|
|
|
$
|
14,098
|
|
|
|
$
|
49,008
|
Income taxes payable
|
|
|
|
5,780
|
|
|
|
1,707
|
Debt - short-term
|
|
|
|
24,425
|
|
|
|
14,743
|
Other current liabilities
|
|
|
|
68,613
|
|
|
|
33,030
|
Total current liabilities
|
|
|
|
112,916
|
|
|
|
98,488
|
Long-term taxes payable
|
|
|
|
127,719
|
|
|
|
28,023
|
Debt - long-term
|
|
|
|
460,352
|
|
|
|
241,821
|
Other long-term liabilities
|
|
|
|
5,842
|
|
|
|
2,615
|
Total liabilities
|
|
|
|
706,829
|
|
|
|
370,947
|
Stockholders equity:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Common stock
|
|
|
|
74
|
|
|
|
80
|
Additional paid- in capital
|
|
|
|
393
|
|
|
|
525
|
Retained earnings
|
|
|
|
315,281
|
|
|
|
601,159
|
Total stockholders equity
|
|
|
|
315,748
|
|
|
|
601,764
|
Total liabilities and stockholders equity
|
|
|
|
$
|
1,022,577
|
|
|
|
$
|
972,711
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Ubiquiti Networks, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Cash Flows
(In thousands)
|
|
|
|
|
Years Ended June 30,
|
|
|
|
|
2018
|
|
|
2017
|
|
|
2016
|
Cash Flows from Operating Activities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income and comprehensive income
|
|
|
|
$
|
196,290
|
|
|
|
$
|
257,506
|
|
|
|
$
|
213,616
|
|
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by
operating activities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
|
|
|
7,310
|
|
|
|
7,103
|
|
|
|
6,037
|
|
Amortization of debt issuance costs
|
|
|
|
751
|
|
|
|
256
|
|
|
|
257
|
|
Write off unamortized debt issuance costs
|
|
|
|
489
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Provision for inventory obsolescence
|
|
|
|
2,336
|
|
|
|
2,479
|
|
|
|
747
|
|
Provisions/(Recovery) for loss on vendor deposits & purchase
commitments
|
|
|
|
14,891
|
|
|
|
(1,096
|
)
|
|
|
(973
|
)
|
Write-off of software development costs
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2,505
|
|
Deferred taxes
|
|
|
|
2,027
|
|
|
|
(938
|
)
|
|
|
(1,145
|
)
|
Excess tax benefit from employee stock-based awards
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(1,004
|
)
|
Stock-based compensation
|
|
|
|
3,208
|
|
|
|
2,785
|
|
|
|
3,719
|
|
Other, net
|
|
|
|
(849
|
)
|
|
|
1,081
|
|
|
|
823
|
|
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Accounts receivable
|
|
|
|
(33,973
|
)
|
|
|
(58,164
|
)
|
|
|
(16,685
|
)
|
Inventories
|
|
|
|
35,974
|
|
|
|
(86,988
|
)
|
|
|
(20,012
|
)
|
Vendor Deposits
|
|
|
|
4,798
|
|
|
|
(22,730
|
)
|
|
|
(9,285
|
)
|
Prepaid income taxes
|
|
|
|
2,419
|
|
|
|
(2,120
|
)
|
|
|
2,267
|
|
Prepaid expenses and other assets
|
|
|
|
(9,404
|
)
|
|
|
(3,061
|
)
|
|
|
190
|
|
Accounts payable
|
|
|
|
(34,596
|
)
|
|
|
(2,554
|
)
|
|
|
7,720
|
|
Income taxes payable
|
|
|
|
103,769
|
|
|
|
5,041
|
|
|
|
4,777
|
|
Deferred revenues
|
|
|
|
4,941
|
|
|
|
3,649
|
|
|
|
709
|
|
Accrued liabilities and other current liabilities
|
|
|
|
31,666
|
|
|
|
9,787
|
|
|
|
3,245
|
|
Net cash provided by operating activities
|
|
|
|
332,047
|
|
|
|
112,036
|
|
|
|
197,508
|
|
Cash Flows from Investing Activities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Purchase of property and equipment and other long-term assets
|
|
|
|
(9,115
|
)
|
|
|
(7,232
|
)
|
|
|
(6,248
|
)
|
Net cash (used in) investing activities
|
|
|
|
(9,115
|
)
|
|
|
(7,232
|
)
|
|
|
(6,248
|
)
|
Cash Flows from Financing Activities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Proceeds from borrowing under the Second Amended & Restated
Facility- Term
|
|
|
|
500,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Proceeds from borrowing under the Amended Credit Facility- Revolver
|
|
|
|
218,500
|
|
|
|
99,000
|
|
|
|
130,000
|
|
Repayment against Amended Credit Facility- Revolver
|
|
|
|
(399,500
|
)
|
|
|
(34,000
|
)
|
|
|
(14,000
|
)
|
Repayment against Amended Credit Facility- Term
|
|
|
|
(76,250
|
)
|
|
|
(11,250
|
)
|
|
|
(10,000
|
)
|
Repayment against Second Amended & Restated Facility- Term
|
|
|
|
(12,500
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Debt Issuance Costs
|
|
|
|
(5,186
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Repurchases of common stock
|
|
|
|
(445,014
|
)
|
|
|
(105,229
|
)
|
|
|
(193,517
|
)
|
Proceeds from exercise of stock options
|
|
|
|
1,539
|
|
|
|
1,436
|
|
|
|
1,106
|
|
Excess tax benefit from employee stock-based awards
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,004
|
|
Tax withholding related to net share settlement of equity awards
|
|
|
|
(40,623
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Tax withholdings related to net share settlements of restricted
stock units
|
|
|
|
(1,415
|
)
|
|
|
(1,594
|
)
|
|
|
(1,223
|
)
|
Net cash (used in) financing activities
|
|
|
|
(260,449
|
)
|
|
|
(51,637
|
)
|
|
|
(86,630
|
)
|
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
|
|
|
|
62,483
|
|
|
|
53,167
|
|
|
|
104,630
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year
|
|
|
|
604,198
|
|
|
|
551,031
|
|
|
|
446,401
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents at end of year
|
|
|
|
$
|
666,681
|
|
|
|
$
|
604,198
|
|
|
|
$
|
551,031
|
|
Supplemental Disclosure of Cash Flow Information:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Income taxes paid, net of refunds
|
|
|
|
$
|
9,605
|
|
|
|
$
|
25,743
|
|
|
|
$
|
18,531
|
|
Interest paid
|
|
|
|
$
|
11,377
|
|
|
|
$
|
5,194
|
|
|
|
$
|
2,351
|
|
Non-Cash Investing and Financing Activities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Unpaid stock repurchases
|
|
|
|
$
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
6,483
|
|
Unpaid property and equipment and other long-term assets
|
|
|
|
$
|
144
|
|
|
|
$
|
458
|
|
|
|
$
|
406
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180824005152/en/