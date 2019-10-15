UBS Advisor Roger Vierra, Named to The Financial Times 401 Top Retirement Advisors

Aktien in diesem Artikel UBS 10,46 EUR

UBS announced today that Roger Vierra, a Financial Advisor in the Firms South Shore office has been named to the Financial Times 401 Top Retirement Advisors, listed on www.FinancialTimes.com. Roger is Senior Vice President Investments for The Vierra Group at UBS Financial Services, Inc. This year's award marks the fifth consecutive year Vierra has been recognized as a Top Retirement Advisor.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191015005067/en/

Roger Vierra, Senior Vice President Investments for The Vierra Group at UBS Financial Services, Inc (Photo: Business Wire)

The Financial Times 401 Top Retirement Advisors is a list of elite professionals who specialize in advising on US employers defined contribution plans. Vierra was among 25 UBS advisors on the fifth annual list.

"We are incredibly proud of Roger being recognized by the Financial Times for the fifth consecutive year as one of the nation's top Retirement Advisors." said Lexie Bishop, Director and Branch Manager for the UBS South Shore Office. "This well-deserved recognition is a testament of Roger's dedication to providing clients insightful guidance in an ever-changing retirement plan landscape."

Winners for the Financial Times 401 Top Retirement Advisors list were selected based on factors including defined contribution (DC) AUM, growth and specialization in DC plan business, years of experience, participation rate, industry certifications, and compliance record.

Source: https://www.ft.com/content/c0cb89ee-b8f7-11e9-8a88-aa6628ac896c

About UBS Global Wealth Management

As the world's largest wealth manager, UBS Global Wealth Management provides comprehensive advice, solutions and services to wealthy families and individuals around the world. Clients who work with UBS benefit from a fully integrated set of wealth management capabilities and expertise, including wealth planning, investment management, capital markets, banking, lending and institutional and corporate financial advice.

About UBS

UBS provides financial advice and solutions to wealthy, institutional and corporate clients worldwide, as well as private clients in Switzerland. UBS' strategy is centered on our leading global wealth management business and our premier universal bank in Switzerland, enhanced by Asset Management and the Investment Bank. The bank focuses on businesses that have a strong competitive position in their targeted markets, are capital efficient, and have an attractive long-term structural growth or profitability outlook.

UBS is present in all major financial centers worldwide. It has offices in 52 countries, with about 34% of its employees working in the Americas, 34% in Switzerland, 18% in the rest of Europe, the Middle East and Africa and 14% in Asia Pacific. UBS Group AG employs approximately 61,000 people around the world. Its shares are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange and the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE).

