UBS Advisor Thomas Mahoney Named to Forbes/SHOOK List of 2020 Best-In-State Wealth Advisors

UBS Financial Services Inc. announced today that Thomas Mahoney, Private Wealth Advisor and Senior Portfolio Manager in the firm's Los Angeles Private Wealth Management office, has been named to the Forbes/SHOOK Best-In-State Wealth Advisors list, for the state of California.

This year's list spotlights more than 4,000 top advisors across the US who were nominated by their firms. Each advisor is chosen based on an algorithm of qualitative and quantitative criteria including: in-person interviews, industry experience, compliance records, revenue and assets under management.

"I'm proud of Tom for receiving this recognition. His dedication and attentiveness to clients make him an asset to the firm," said Lauren Gorsche, West Coast Complex Director at UBS Private Wealth Management.

Mahoney is a 31-year veteran of the financial services industry and is respected as a focused and highly service-oriented professional. His clients value his direct and friendly relationship management style and trust him for his portfolio construction.

After receiving his B.B.A. in Finance from the University of Wisconsin-Madison, Mahoney earned an M.B.A. from Pepperdine University in California. He also completed the Private Equity and Venture Capital Program at Harvard Business School, is a Chartered Financial Analyst® (CFA®), co-chair of the Private Wealth Management Committee and member of the Board of Governors of the CFA Society of Los Angeles. Mahoney is a Chartered Alternative Investment Analyst SM (CAIA®) and is the past president and co-founder of CAIA Los Angeles. His primary focus is on company founders, and he is a Certified Exit Planning Advisor.

Mahoney serves on the Board of Directors and Finance Committee for The People Concern, with 460 employees, one of LA's largest nonprofit organizations, that offers assistance, shelter and facilities to thousands of homeless individuals. An active scuba diver, Mahoney is a Divemaster and Certified Rescue Diver. He also enjoys skiing, hiking, and playing chess. He and his wife have twin girls and live in Santa Monica.

For the full list and further information visit: https://www.forbes.com/best-in-state-wealth-advisors

Forbes Best-in-State Wealth Advisors list is comprised of approximately 2,200 financial advisors. It was developed by SHOOK Research and is based on in-person and telephone due diligence meetings to measure factors such as: quality of practice, industry experience, compliance record, assets under management (which vary from state to state) and revenue. Neither UBS Financial Services Inc. or its employees pay a fee in exchange for these ratings. Past performance is not an indication of future results. Investment performance is not a criterion because client objectives and risk tolerances vary, and advisors rarely have audited performance reports. Rankings are based on the opinions of SHOOK Research, LLC and not indicative of future performance or representative of any one clients experience.

