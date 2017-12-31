UBS Asset Management appoints Perry Offutt as Head of Infrastructure, Americas

UBS Asset Management's (UBS-AM) Real Estate & Private Markets (REPM) business announces the appointment of Perry Offutt as Head of Infrastructure Americas, effective in June. Perry will join REPMs USD 4 billion Infrastructure platform to lead the US team and further develop its growing presence in the region.

Perry has more than 20 years of investment and industry experience and has worked on over USD 100 billion of transactions. Perry joins UBS-AM from Macquarie Infrastructure & Real Assets, where he was a Managing Director of the North American Investment team, responsible for originating and executing investment opportunities. Prior to this, he spent 15 years at Morgan Stanley, including as Head of Infrastructure Banking for the Americas, originating and executing infrastructure transactions across various industries, including utilities and transportation.

In his new role, Perry will leverage his expertise to drive the expansion of REPM's infrastructure investment activity in the Americas, through its global platform of funds and mandates. He will be based in New York and report to Tommaso Albanese, Head of Infrastructure at UBS-AM.

Floyd Gent, currently Head of Infrastructure Equity Americas, will take on a new portfolio company-focused senior advisory role, supporting the expansion of our business in the region. We are pleased that we continue to benefit from his extensive knowledge and nearly 40 years of investment industry experience, including eight years at UBS-AM.

Vanessa Lamort De Gail recently joined the team as a Portfolio Manager. Vanessa previously worked for Deutsche Bank, where she helped develop the structured debt investment business in infrastructure and energy in the Americas. In her new role, Vanessa is tasked with starting up an infrastructure debt fund capability in the US.

In addition, Alex Leung will join the team as a Research Analyst. He previously spent seven years as an equity analyst specializing in the US Energy and Industrials sector at Sanford C. Bernstein. Both Vanessa and Alex will be based in New York.

These appointments bring the REPM Infrastructure team to over 30 professionals globally.

Commenting on the appointments, Tommaso Albanese, Head of Infrastructure at REPM, said: "We are building an Infrastructure team to deliver on our ambitions and conviction in this sector. Perry Offutt is a highly regarded and well-connected expert in US infrastructure investment. His experience alongside Vanessa, Alex and the other high calibre colleagues who have joined us in Europe in recent months, will drive this business forward and enable us to deliver further innovative new products with attractive returns for our investors.

